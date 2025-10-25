Rams Star Kyren Williams Just 'Retired' a Part of Him: It's Only the Fourth Time Ever
Kyren Williams just turned 25 years old, and the Los Angeles Rams star running back doesn’t seem to be anywhere close to finished playing the game of football.
Yet on Friday, a part of Williams retired.
Why One NFL Star Was "Retired" During His Bye Week
Back home near Kirkwood at St. John Vianney High, about 15 miles from downtown St. Louis where his current employer used to be rooted, during the Los Angeles Rams’ bye week, Williams was in attendance as his alma mater took on Belleville (Illinois) West in the regular-season finale at Vianney.
He wasn’t just there to see the game, a 21-19 win by Belleville West. Vianney was honoring its former star — who helped lead the program to two state titles — by retiring the No. 20 jersey he made famous with the Golden Griffins.
He became only the fourth Griffins player to have his jersey retired.
“I feel like this is what, as a young kid, as a young high schooler, even in college it’s what you work for,” Williams told First Alert 4 in an interview. “You work for accomplishments like this, to be honored. It’s such a history [at] Vianney. Being able to be the fourth person with their number retired tonight, you join a great list of people.
“To me, it’s a full blessing and I’m so grateful that they even acknowledged me like that,” he added.
One could assume the feeling is mutual, because Williams’ talent was a blessing to Vianney. Playing for coach Paul Day, he helped the Golden Griffins go 37-14 during his career from the 2015-18 seasons. The 2019 graduate led the team to state championships during his sophomore (2016) and senior (2018) seasons.
Beyond the Stats: The Legacy That Kyren Williams Was Truly Working For
He rushed for 2,035 yards, added 725 receiving yards and scored 40 total touchdowns during that state title run in 2018 — capping it with a Missouri Class 5 state championship game record 289 rushing yards and a touchdown in the title game, which was his final high school game, beating Fort Osage 28-14.
He finished that game with 354 total yards.
CHECK OUT HIGHLIGHTS OF KYREN WILLAIMS IN THE 2018 MISSOURI CLASS 5 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP:
A Swiss Army knife on the field, he also recorded 92 tackles on defense, including eight for loss, added five sacks and picked off eight passes.
Vianney finished the season 11-3, and he went on to earn Missouri High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA) first-team all-state honors and was named Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year.
His junior season in 2017 saw him rush for 922 yards and 22 touchdowns while adding 774 yards and 12 TDs receiving.
Kyren Williams' Emotional Trip Home: "I Feel Like I Should Go Put the Pads On"
Williams told First Alert 4 that being back at Vianney made him wish he could suit up as a Griffin one more time.
“Coming home, it brings you back home,” Williams said. “Especially being here at Vianney. I feel like I should almost go put the pads on. Back in Friday night lights, so this is awesome.”
A Championship Legacy That Will Never Be Forgotten
A three-star running back and top-10 player in the state for the 2019 class, he was ranked No. 6 in Missouri by 247Sports and Rivals and No. 9 by ESPN coming out of high school.
Highly recruited, Williams went on to enjoy a successful career at Notre Dame — turning down a host of Power Four programs in the process — where in 2020 he was named ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year and second-team All-ACC, and was a Fighting Irish team captain as a junior in 2021.
He also set off a chain reaction of St. Louis-area backs who have gone on to star at Notre Dame — with Jeremiyah Love (CBC, St. Louis) and Aneyas Williams (Hannibal) following suit.
Grinding His Way From Three-Star Underdog To NFL All-Pro
Williams, who wears No. 23 these days, parlayed his collegiate success into a career in the NFL, where he joined Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams — his first cousin and St. Louis native who attended Cardinal Ritter College Prep.
A fifth-round pick by the Rams in 2022, the 5-foot-9, 202-pound back has ascended into one of the league’s best — earning a Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro status in 2023.
Coming off a career year that saw him rush for 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns and catch 40 passes for 182 yards and two TDs in 2024, Williams has 472 yards and two touchdowns, along with 26 receptions for 166 yards and three receiving TDs through seven games so far in 2025 — helping Matt Stafford and the Rams to a 5-2 start.
New Team, New City: Still Chasing Championships
Through 45 career NFL games, Williams has rushed 686 times for 3,054 yards and 28 touchdowns to go along with 126 receptions for 630 yards and eight touchdowns.
While his current team is locked in a three-way tie for first in the NFC West, Friday was a day of reminiscing for Kyren Williams. Nearly eight years after he hung up his Golden Griffins jersey for the final time, the school put it away forever.