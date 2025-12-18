Former Oregon Duck, NFL Veteran Named High School Head Football Coach
A former Oregon Duck standout and NFL veteran has been named the new head football coach at an Oregon high school.
Anthony Newman, who had a 12-year career in the NFL, will replace Jon Eagle at West Linn High School. Eagle retired after this past season.
Newman previously served as the associate head coach and defensive coordinator for the Lions.
“A huge welcome to our new head football coach, Anthony Q. Newman,” the West Linn football social media page posted. “More importantly, kids love him and he brings out their best.”
Anthony Newman Was Picked In Second Round Of NFL Draft, Had Opportunity To Play Major League Baseball
The page noted that Newman is a national associate coach of the year who has “won multiple titles as DC at West Linn and CC (Central Catholic).”
A native of Washington, the 60-year-old Newman played at Beaverton High School in Beaverton, Oregon before attending Oregon to play football. He had the opportunity to play Major League Baseball, as he was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Newman was an all-state running back and offensive player of the year his senior season, earning All-America honors.
New West Linn Head Coach Has Hall Of Fame Playing Pedigree
After his college career was complete with All-America and all-Pac 10 honors, Newman was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1988 NFL Draft in the second round at pick No. 35 overall. He played with the Rams until 1994, landing with the New Orleans Saints, before finishing out his pro career with the Oakland Raiders.
Newman recorded 21 career interceptions in the NFL with three touchdowns.
In 2006, Newman was inducted into the University of Oregon Athletic Hall of Fame.
West Linn Coming Off 11-Win Season, Starting Quarterback Set To Return
West Linn finished the 2025 season going 11-1 overall, advancing to the Oregon School Activities Association Class 6A open division final. They lost to Central Catholic, 21-14.
Quarterback Sloan Baker is set to return for West Linn after throwing for over 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns in seven games reported on MaxPreps. He also ran for 250 yards and three more touchdowns.
Josiah Molden was an all-state selection for the Lions as a junior this past fall. Tyler Holmes is another returning starter, along with Xander Mishkin, Grady Hall, Shane Peters, Ashden Marquis and Isaiah McMurray.
Baker was also a first team all-state selection, as Mishkin, Hall, Peters, Marquis and McMurray all earned all-state status.
Under Eagle, the Lions captured a pair of state championships.