Former Oregon Duck, NFL Veteran Named High School Head Football Coach

A HUGE WELCOME TO OUR NEW HEAD FOOTBALL COACH, ANTHONY Q. NEWMAN @anthonyQnewman8



A Nat'l Asst. Coach of the Year. 12 Year NFL Pro. Duck. Won multiple titles as DC at West Linn and CC.



Most importantly, kids love him and he brings out their best. 🦁 pic.twitter.com/6rAKpwhnQA