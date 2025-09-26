Ranking the Top 10 College Football Players from Missouri High Schools
Missouri produces more than its share of top college football talent, but who is the best of the best Like everyone else, we have an opinion and we have shared here with our rankings of the best college football players who hail from Missouri.
1. Jeremiyah Love, Junior, RB, Notre Dame
High School: CBC
Love is a Doak Walker candidate at the running back position. He had 1,362 yards and 19 TDs last season propelling Notre Dame to the national championship game. He’s the clear cut No. 1 for this list. The complete package at running back. An elite runner who contributes heavily in the passing game. During his time at CBC it was clear he was destined to be a focal point for the Fighting Irish. He’s the face of Missouri when you look at the college football landscape.
2. Austin Romaine, Junior, LB, Kansas State
High School: Hillsboro
Romaine has turned into one of the best linebackers in college football. He’s an old-school, tough player who sets the tone for an entire team. He has quickly grown into one of the best overall players in the Big 12 conference overall. A Hillsboro product, he was considered a recruiting gem by some and this has proved to be true through two and a half seasons. The NFL appears to be in his future and he’s a candidate to leave following this season.
3. Cayden Green, Junior, OL, Missouri
High School: Lee’s Summit North
Green has the tools to become an All-American caliber player this season. He’s a fluid 6’5 left tackle who also has the versatility to play guard. A fundamentally sound pass blocker who has found success on the interior offensive line. Green was considered one of the best offensive line prospects in the country coming out of high school. He formed a tandem with Armand Membou that led Lee’s Summit North to new heights.
4. Kevin Coleman, Senior, WR, Missouri
High School: St. Mary’s
Coleman made his way back to Missouri after a long journey in the college ranks. He started at Jackson State after making a surprise commitment in his senior year. From there he has had stops at Louisville and Mississippi State. Last season he had 932 receiving yards and 6 TDs. He cemented himself as a top playmaker in the SEC and has continued to play within the same conference as a senior. He has been the new No. 1 target in Columbia. A reliable, big play creator for Beau Pribula.
5. Will Lee, Senior, CB, Texas A&M
High School: Kirkwood
Lee has taken the long route to college stardom. He was originally a JUCO product before one season at Kansas State and now his current stint at Texas A&M. Early on it was apparent he would be a gamechanger for the Aggies. He grew into one of their starting boundary cornerbacks and has built a reputation within the SEC gaining a nickname “The Blanket". His shutdown ability and loud personality match the culture of his team. The Kirkwood product was highly touted in the St. Louis area during his time with the Pioneers.
6. Connor Tollison, Senior, OL, Missouri
High School: Jackson
Tollison was positioned to be an NFL draft pick before sustaining a knee injury. As a result he has returned for one more season at Mizzou. He had 35 career starts heading into this new season and is considered one of the best centers in the college game. A strong run blocker who can anchor his unit. At Jackson he was a priority recruit for many of the best programs in the country. The past few seasons have shown exactly why.
7. Ryan Wingo, Sophomore, WR, Texas
High School: SLUH
Wingo is working towards making a major leap for the Longhorns. Their No. 1 receiver on paper and a player who had a lengthy prep resume. He was a five-star prospect on many national recruiting services. Through a handful of games he has 190 yards and 3 touchdowns building on a great freshman season. His combination of size, speed, and ball skills will lead to him being on mock drafts this time next year.
8. Brett Norfleet, Junior, TE, Mizzou
High School: Francis Howell
Norflett has gained a reputation as being one of the better overall tight ends in the college game. He’s an equally effective run blocker and pass catcher within an offense that’s using him more. This is evidenced by his 3 touchdowns through four games. A true red zone threat that has great size at 6’6. He’s setting a trend for tight ends at the home state university.
9. Cashius Howell, Senior, DE, Texas A&M
High School: Rockhurst
Howell is having a great senior season for the Aggies. He’s one of the best pure speed rushers in the SEC and has shown this on a weekly basis. To this point he has 18.5 sacks over the course of his college career. There’s a chance that number goes well beyond 20+ by the end of this season. Howell has taken on a leadership role for one of the better defensive lines in college football.
10. Keyshaun Elliott, Senior, LB, Arizona State
High School: Richmond
Elliott has been a true journeyman during his college career. He has found his final home at Arizona State and is playing excellent football for the Sun Devils. He had 65 tackles as a junior helping lead the team to a college football playoff berth. Now, he has 30 tackles and 3 sacks through only four games. One of the best outside linebackers in the college game. He can rush, set the edge, and make plays in space. Elliott was named to the Senior Bowl Top 300 list.