Scott Brown, former NFHS National Baseball Coach of the Year, returns as CBC high school head baseball coach
Christian Brothers College High School is turning back to a familiar face to lead its baseball program.
And the Cadets didn't have to look far.
Scott Brown, who coached the Cadets from 1990 to 2009, has been named head coach once again following the resignation of longtime coach Mason Horne. He has been in the role of Assistant Director of Athletics at CBC for the past several years.
Brown is the winningest coach in CBC history, compiling 553 wins in a high school coaching career that includes 13 district titles and two trips to the final four with the Cadets. He also led Vianney to the 2018 Class 5 state championship and four final four appearances before returning to CBC as an assistant in 2022. He was elected to the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association (MHSBCA) Hall of Fame, alongside Seneca's MIke Yust, in 2015.
Brown was named NFHS National Baseball Coach of the Year for the 2017-2018 season while at Vianney.
“We are excited to have Scott Brown lead our baseball program once again,” CBC's Athletic Director Scott Pingel said in a release. “His vast experience and knowledge will be a tremendous asset for our young men going forward.”
Horne, who guided CBC to state championships in 2010 and 2015, will remain on staff as a teacher. His teams also finished as state runner-up in 2013 and placed fourth in 2021.
Over 15 seasons, Horne’s Cadets won 318 games, making him the program’s all-time wins leader. CBC also claimed seven district titles under his leadership.
“After much thought I have decided to step down as head coach,” Horne said in a release. “It’s been an unbelievable journey, but I feel it’s time for a change, time for a new voice and time for me to focus on spending more time with my family.”
Brown, currently CBC’s assistant athletic director, said he’s looking forward to the opportunity and the group coming back next spring.
“It’s been great to be back these past three years as an assistant coach, and I couldn’t be more excited to lead this team again,” Brown said in a statement through CBC. “We’ve got several starters returning, and I’m eager to see how far they can go.”
Horne’s impact extended beyond wins. He helped design and maintain CBC’s baseball stadium and coached several future big leaguers, including Jake Burger (Rangers), Matt Vierling (Tigers) and Devin Williams (Yankees).
“I want to thank all of the current and former players, their families, our alumni and Cadet Nation for the support over the years,” Horne said. “It’s been an honor to represent you all.”