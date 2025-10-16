St. Louis Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-18, 2025
There are 82 games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Thursday, October 16, Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our St. Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Missouri's top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. We get a chance to see a big test with De Smet Jesuit vs Cardinal Ritter College Prep.
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There are four games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Thursday, October 16. You can follow every game on our St. Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Hazelwood East (4-1) vs Hazelwood Central (2-5), 6:00 PM
Parkway West (6-1) vs Pattonville (4-3), 7:00 PM
Northwest (5-1) vs Parkway Central (1-4), 7:00 PM
Washington (1-6) vs Fort Zumwalt East (1-3), 7:00 PM
De Smet Jesuit (4-3) vs Cardinal Ritter College Prep (3-3), 7:00 PM
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 72 games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Friday, October 17, highlighted by O'Fallon vs East St. Louis. You can follow every game on our St Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Beardstown (1-6) vs Carrollton (4-3), 1:00 PM
Althoff Catholic (4-3) vs St. Mary's (3-2), 5:00 PM
Parkway North (3-2) vs Fox (1-6), 6:00 PM
Christian Brothers (6-0) vs St. Louis University (7-0), 6:00 PM
McCluer North (1-5) vs Ritenour (2-3), 6:00 PM
Howell Central (2-4) vs Howell (4-3), 6:30 PM
Scotland County (4-3) vs Crystal City (3-4), 7:00 PM
Soldan International Studies (2-0) vs Madison (1-5), 7:00 PM
Warrenton (4-2) vs Orchard Farm (7-0), 7:00 PM
Webster Groves (3-2) vs Oakville (5-2), 7:00 PM
Rockwood Summit (5-2) vs Marquette (1-6), 7:00 PM
Winfield (1-6) vs St. Charles (1-4), 7:00 PM
Union (3-4) vs St. James (3-3), 7:00 PM
North County (2-5) vs St. Clair (4-2), 7:00 PM
Sullivan (4-2) vs Owensville (0-7), 7:00 PM
St. Charles West (2-3) vs Holt (2-4), 7:00 PM
St. Pius X (1-2) vs St. Pius X (5-4), 7:00 PM
Priory (2-4) vs Principia (1-3), 7:00 PM
Montgomery County (5-2) vs Wright City (5-1), 7:00 PM
Mark Twain (1-6) vs Louisiana (1-5), 7:00 PM
Salem (2-5) vs Liberty (5-2), 7:00 PM
Lutheran of St. Charles (1-6) vs Kelly (3-4), 7:00 PM
Jefferson (4-3) vs Ste. Genevieve (6-1), 7:00 PM
Hermann (1-6) vs Pacific (1-5), 7:00 PM
Bowling Green (2-4) vs Valle Catholic (7-0), 7:00 PM
Perryville (4-2) vs Herculaneum (4-3), 7:00 PM
Windsor (2-5) vs Fredericktown (0-7), 7:00 PM
Dexter (7-0) vs Central (4-3), 7:00 PM
Parkway South (1-6) vs Mehlville (2-5), 7:00 PM
Lindbergh (2-5) vs Lafayette (7-0), 7:00 PM
Fort Zumwalt South (4-2) vs Liberty (5-1), 7:00 PM
Howell North (0-6) vs Troy-Buchanan (5-2), 7:00 PM
Potosi (3-4) vs DeSoto (4-3), 7:00 PM
Confluence Prep Academy (0-6) vs Lutheran South (1-6), 7:00 PM
Timberland (3-4) vs Fort Zumwalt West (3-3), 7:00 PM
North Point (6-1) vs Fort Zumwalt North (4-1), 7:00 PM
Bayless (1-5) vs Cuba (1-6), 7:00 PM
Hazelwood West (0-5) vs Seckman (5-2), 7:00 PM
Affton (3-3) vs University City (1-1), 7:00 PM
Farmington (6-1) vs Festus (5-1), 7:00 PM
Lift for Life Academy (5-2) vs Central (4-3), 7:00 PM
Central (0-0) vs Rolla (3-4), 7:00 PM
Gateway Tech (5-1) vs Madison (1-5), 7:00 PM
Pana (6-1) vs Litchfield (0-7), 7:00 PM
Cumberland (6-1) vs Nokomis (5-2), 7:00 PM
North Greene (0-7) vs Brown County (6-1), 7:00 PM
Triad (4-3) vs Waterloo (5-2), 7:00 PM
Vandalia (7-0) vs North Mac (3-5), 7:00 PM
Nashville (5-2) vs DuQuoin (6-1), 7:00 PM
Sparta (4-3) vs Dupo (6-1), 7:00 PM
Chester (6-1) vs Red Bud (1-6), 7:00 PM
Mt. Vernon (3-4) vs Centralia (5-2), 7:00 PM
Wesclin (3-4) vs Carlyle (0-7), 7:00 PM
Hillsboro (4-3) vs Carlinville (6-1), 7:00 PM
Highland (4-3) vs Mascoutah (5-2), 7:00 PM
St. Teresa (2-5) vs Mater Dei (2-5), 7:00 PM
Civic Memorial (1-6) vs Jersey (1-6), 7:00 PM
Breese Central (6-1) vs Columbia (6-1), 7:00 PM
Southwestern (1-6) vs Greenville (4-3), 7:00 PM
Triopia (4-3) vs Greenfield/Northwestern (4-3), 7:00 PM
Gillespie (2-5) vs Staunton (3-4), 7:00 PM
Salem (2-5) vs Freeburg (6-1), 7:00 PM
Flora (6-1) vs Hamilton County (1-6), 7:00 PM
Granite City (0-7) vs Doniphan (2-3), 7:00 PM
Cahokia (6-1) vs Collinsville (3-4), 7:00 PM
O'Fallon (3-4) vs East St. Louis (5-2), 7:00 PM
Belleville East (5-2) vs Belleville West (3-4), 7:00 PM
Alton (0-7) vs Edwardsville (3-4), 7:00 PM
Westminster Christian (4-3) vs Duchesne (1-6), 7:00 PM
Chaminade (3-2) vs Hillsboro (4-3), 7:00 PM
Ladue Horton Watkins (4-1) vs Kirkwood (5-1), 7:00 PM
East Alton-Wood River (0-7) vs Roxana (4-3), 7:00 PM
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025
There are six games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Friday, October 18, highlighted by St. Dominic vs MICDS. You can follow every game on our St Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Burroughs (3-2) vs Roosevelt (1-6), 12:00 PM
St. Dominic (6-0) vs MICDS (2-3), 1:00 PM
Jennings (6-0) vs Riverview Gardens (1-4), 1:00 PM
Brentwood/Clayton (1-4) vs Normandy (1-5), 1:00 PM
Eureka (5-2) vs McCluer (1-6), 1:00 PM
Marquette Catholic (5-2) vs Hayti (2-4), 2:00 PM
