Washington Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026
The 2026 Washington girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SIhas the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class 4A
Champions: Davis Pirates
Runner-Up: Sumner Spartans
Class 3A
Champions: Eastside Catholic Crusaders
Runner-Up: Bellevue Wolverines
Class 2A
Champions: Lynden Lions
Runner-Up: Prosser Mustangs
Class 1A
Champions: Zillah Leopards
Runner-Up: King's Knights
Class 2B
Champions: Cle Elum-Roslyn Warriors
Runner-Up: Reardan Screaming Eagles
Class 1B
Champions: Neah Bay Lady Reds
Runner-Up: Garfield-Palouse Vikings
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Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.