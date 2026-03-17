The 2026 Washington girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Davis Pirates

Runner-Up: Sumner Spartans

Champions: Eastside Catholic Crusaders

Runner-Up: Bellevue Wolverines

Champions: Lynden Lions

Runner-Up: Prosser Mustangs

Champions: Zillah Leopards

Runner-Up: King's Knights

Champions: Cle Elum-Roslyn Warriors

Runner-Up: Reardan Screaming Eagles

Champions: Neah Bay Lady Reds

Runner-Up: Garfield-Palouse Vikings

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