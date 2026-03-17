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Washington Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every WIAA champion and runner-up for all six classifications as the Washington high school girls basketball season comes to a close
Brady Twombly|
Eastside Catholic Crusaders vs Ridgeline Falcons - Feb 28, 2026
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The 2026 Washington girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SIhas the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 4A

Champions: Davis Pirates

Runner-Up: Sumner Spartans

Class 3A

Champions: Eastside Catholic Crusaders

Runner-Up: Bellevue Wolverines

Class 2A

Champions: Lynden Lions

Runner-Up: Prosser Mustangs

Class 1A

Champions: Zillah Leopards

Runner-Up: King's Knights

Class 2B

Champions: Cle Elum-Roslyn Warriors

Runner-Up: Reardan Screaming Eagles

Class 1B

Champions: Neah Bay Lady Reds

Runner-Up: Garfield-Palouse Vikings

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Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

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