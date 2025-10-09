St. Louis Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025
There are 83 games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Thursday, October 9, Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our St. Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Missouri's top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. We get a chance to see a big test with Eureka vs Lafayette.
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are four games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Thursday, October 9. You can follow every game on our St. Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Gateway Tech (5-1) vs Confluence Prep Academy (0-6) at 4:30 PM
Northwest (5-1) vs Hazelwood West (0-5) at 6:00 PM
Ritenour (2-3) vs Webster Groves (3-2) at 6:00 PM
Normandy (1-5) vs University City (1-1) at 6:00 PM
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 74 games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Friday, October 10, highlighted by Lutheran North vs Maryville at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our St Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lutheran North (3-1) vs Maryville (5-1) at 5:30 PM
McCluer North (1-4) vs Hazelwood East (3-1) at 6:00 PM
Hazelwood Central (2-4) vs Pattonville (3-3) at 6:00 PM
Vianney (2-4) vs Christian Brothers (5-0) at 6:00 PM
Nokomis (5-1) vs Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond (6-0) at 6:00 PM
Marquette Catholic (4-2) vs Madison (1-4) at 6:00 PM
Parkway West (6-0) vs Parkway North (2-2) at 6:30 PM
Howell Central (1-4) vs Howell North (0-5) at 6:30 PM
Staunton (3-3) vs Vandalia (6-0) at 6:30 PM
Louisiana (1-4) vs Salisbury (6-0) at 7:00 PM
St. Charles (1-3) vs Warrenton (3-2) at 7:00 PM
North County (1-5) vs Windsor (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Rolla (3-3) vs St. Dominic (5-0) at 7:00 PM
North Point (5-1) vs Washington (1-5) at 7:00 PM
Seckman (4-2) vs Parkway South (1-5) at 7:00 PM
Wright City (4-1) vs Van-Far (3-3) at 7:00 PM
St. James (3-2) vs Sullivan (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Winfield (1-5) vs St. Charles West (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Principia (1-2) vs Orchard Farm (6-0) at 7:00 PM
Pacific (1-4) vs Potosi (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Lutheran of St. Charles (1-6) vs St. Mary's (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Owensville (0-6) vs Union (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Mountain Grove (5-1) vs Salem (2-4) at 7:00 PM
St. Francis Borgia (4-1) vs Holt (2-3) at 7:00 PM
MICDS (1-3) vs Lutheran South (1-5) at 7:00 PM
St. Pius X (4-4) vs Miller Career Academy (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Grandview (4-2) vs Jefferson (4-2) at 7:00 PM
St. Clair (3-2) vs Hermann (1-5) at 7:00 PM
Lift for Life Academy (4-2) vs Father Tolton (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Bowling Green (2-3) vs Montgomery County (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Ste. Genevieve (5-1) vs Fredericktown (0-6) at 7:00 PM
St. Vincent (3-3) vs Cuba (1-5) at 7:00 PM
Valle Catholic (6-0) vs Central (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Oakville (4-2) vs Mehlville (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Liberty (4-1) vs Fort Zumwalt East (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Kirkwood (4-1) vs Marquette (1-5) at 7:00 PM
DeSoto (3-3) vs Hillsboro (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Troy-Buchanan (5-1) vs Fort Zumwalt West (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Howell (3-3) vs Timberland (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Fort Zumwalt North (3-1) vs Fort Zumwalt South (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Herculaneum (3-3) vs Bayless (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Lafayette (6-0) vs Eureka (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Fox (1-5) vs Lindbergh (1-5) at 7:00 PM
Farmington (5-1) vs Central (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Festus (5-0) vs De Smet Jesuit (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Roosevelt (1-5) vs Cardinal Ritter College Prep (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Pinckneyville (2-4) vs Nashville (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Wesclin (2-4) vs Red Bud (1-5) at 7:00 PM
North Mac (3-4) vs Pana (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Edwardsville (2-4) vs O'Fallon (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Dupo (6-0) vs Chester (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Jersey (1-5) vs Triad (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Carlyle (0-6) vs Sparta (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Carlinville (5-1) vs Southwestern (1-5) at 7:00 PM
Centralia (5-1) vs Cahokia (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Breese Central (5-1) vs Roxana (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Litchfield (0-6) vs Hillsboro (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Waterloo (4-2) vs Highland (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Mascoutah (4-2) vs Civic Memorial (1-5) at 7:00 PM
Mater Dei (2-4) vs Althoff Catholic (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Carrollton (4-2) vs Calhoun/Brussels (6-0) at 7:00 PM
Columbia (5-1) vs Salem (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Greenfield/Northwestern (3-3) vs Winchester (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Greenville (3-3) vs Gillespie (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Fairfield (4-2) vs Flora (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Granite City (0-6) vs Mt. Vernon (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Collinsville (3-3) vs Marion (3-3) at 7:00 PM
East St. Louis (4-2) vs Belleville East (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Belleville West (2-4) vs Alton (0-6) at 7:00 PM
Duchesne (1-5) vs Crystal City (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Chaminade (3-1) vs St. Louis University (6-0) at 7:00 PM
Rockwood Summit (5-1) vs Ladue Horton Watkins (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Freeburg (5-1) vs East Alton-Wood River (0-6) at 7:00 PM
Pleasant Hill (0-6) vs North Greene (0-6) at 7:30 PM
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Friday, October 11. The first game, Affton vs Riverview Gardens, starts at 11 a.m. You can follow every game on our St Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Affton (2-3) vs Riverview Gardens (1-3) at 11:00 AM
Burroughs (2-2) vs Westminster Christian (4-2) at 12:00 PM
Veritas Christian (1-0) vs Priory (1-4) at 1:00 PM
Parkway Central (1-3) vs McCluer (0-6) at 1:00 PM
Brentwood/Clayton (1-4) vs Jennings (6-0) at 1:00 PM
