St. Louis Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-13, 2025
There are 82 games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Thursday, September 11, Friday, September 12, and Saturday, September 13, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our St. Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Missouri's top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. We get a chance to see a power house in Bishop Gorman hosting East St Louis.
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Thursday, September 11. St. Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 75 games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Friday, September 12. There are 16 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Howell vs Cardinal Ritter College Prep at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our St Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Howell Central (0-1) vs Vianney (2-0) at 6:00 PM
Eureka (2-0) vs Hazelwood Central (1-1) at 6:00 PM
St. Louis University (2-0) vs De Smet Jesuit (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Parkway Central (1-0) vs Parkway North (0-1) at 6:30 PM
Pattonville (0-2) vs Marquette (0-2) at 6:30 PM
St. Charles West (0-2) vs Howell North (0-2) at 6:30 PM
Van-Far (1-1) vs Louisiana (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Union (1-1) vs Sullivan (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Parkway South (0-2) vs Webster Groves (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Timberland (1-1) vs North Point (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Rockwood Summit (2-0) vs Oakville (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Northwest (2-0) vs Seckman (1-1) at 7:00 PM
St. Clair (1-1) vs Pacific (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Miller Career Academy (1-1) vs Rolla (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Orchard Farm (2-0) vs Holt (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Hillsboro (1-1) vs Washington (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Troy-Buchanan (2-0) vs Hannibal (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Potosi (1-1) vs Valle Catholic (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Priory (1-1) vs Lutheran South (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Winfield (0-2) vs Mark Twain (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Salem (1-1) vs Houston (1-1) at 7:00 PM
St. James (1-1) vs Hermann (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Bowling Green (0-1) vs Wright City (1-1) at 7:00 PM
St. Pius X (0-2) vs Knob Noster (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Ste. Genevieve (2-0) vs Kennett (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Herculaneum (1-1) vs Jefferson (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Owensville (0-2) vs Eldon (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Cuba (1-1) vs Grandview (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Fredericktown (0-2) vs Central (2-0) at 7:00 PM
McCluer North (0-1) vs Parkway West (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Warrenton (2-0) vs Liberty (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Fort Zumwalt South (2-0) vs St. Charles (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Lafayette (2-0) vs Kirkwood (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Windsor (1-1) vs Festus (1-0) at 7:00 PM
North County (0-2) vs DeSoto (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Gateway Tech (2-0) vs Brentwood/Clayton (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Fort Zumwalt West (1-1) vs Fort Zumwalt North (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Crystal City (0-2) vs Bayless (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Hazelwood West (0-2) vs Mehlville (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Poplar Bluff (0-2) vs Farmington (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Howell (1-1) vs Cardinal Ritter College Prep (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Lift for Life Academy (2-0) vs Baylor (2-0) at 7:00 PM
St. Mary's (0-1) vs O'Fallon (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Riverview Gardens (0-1) vs Mascoutah (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Madison (0-2) vs Lutheran of St. Charles (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Kansas/Shiloh/Oakland (1-1) vs Nokomis (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Salem (0-2) vs Mattoon (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Vandalia (2-0) vs Pana (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Wesclin (1-1) vs Nashville (1-1) at 7:00 PM
North Mac (0-2) vs Southwestern (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Jackson (2-0) vs Edwardsville (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Pinckneyville (1-1) vs Dupo (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Chester (2-0) vs Frankfort (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Waterloo (1-1) vs Centralia (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Mater Dei (0-2) vs Effingham (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Breese Central (2-0) vs Mt. Zion (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Highland (1-1) vs Gateway Tech (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Roxana (2-0) vs Civic Memorial (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Heyworth (1-1) vs Carlyle (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Harrisburg (1-1) vs Jersey (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Red Bud (0-2) vs Columbia (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Greenville (2-0) vs Carlinville (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Greenfield/Northwestern (1-1) vs Carrollton (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Gillespie (1-1) vs Hillsboro (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Freeburg (2-0) vs Taylorville (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Flora (2-0) vs Zeigler-Royalton (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Cahokia (1-1) vs Granite City (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Carbondale (1-1) vs Collinsville (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Althoff Catholic (2-0) vs Belleville East (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Triad (0-2) vs Alton (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Caruthersville (2-0) vs Duchesne (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Christian Brothers (2-0) vs Chaminade (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Ladue Horton Watkins (1-1) vs Lindbergh (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Ritenour (0-1) vs Fox (1-1) at 7:00 PM
East St. Louis (0-1) vs Bishop Gorman (1-0) at 7:00 PM
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There are six games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Friday, September 13. There is one game including ranked teams, Westminster Christian vs MICDS at 1:00 PM You can follow every game on our St Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard
East Alton-Wood River (0-2) vs Marquette Catholic (1-1) at 10:00 AM
Westminster Christian (2-0) vs MICDS (0-2) at 1:00 PM
Roosevelt (1-1) vs Jennings (2-0) at 1:00 PM
Hazelwood East (1-0) vs McCluer (0-2) at 1:00 PM
Winchester (1-1) vs North Greene (0-2) at 1:00 PM
Belleville West (1-1) vs Normandy (0-2) at 1:00 PM
