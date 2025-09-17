St. Louis Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025
There are 86 games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Thursday, September 18, Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our St. Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Missouri's top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. We get a chance to see a big test with St Pius X hosting Cardinal Ritter.
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There are five game scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Thursday, September 18. The first game, Riverview Gardens vs University City, starts at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our St. Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Riverview Gardens (0-2) vs University City (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Mountain Home (2-0) vs Rolla (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Louisiana (1-2) vs Wright City (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Holt (0-3) vs St. Charles (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Bayless (1-2) vs Perryville (1-2) - 7:00 PM
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 73 games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Friday, September 19. There are 16 games including ranked teams, highlighted by De Smet Jesuit vs Christian Brothers at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our St Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Crystal City (0-3) vs Confluence Prep Academy (0-3) - 4:30 PM
Parkway West (3-0) vs Parkway South (0-3) - 6:00 PM
Holden (3-0) vs St. Francis Borgia (2-0) - 6:00 PM
Oakville (2-1) vs Hazelwood West (0-3) - 6:00 PM
De Smet Jesuit (1-2) vs Christian Brothers (2-0) - 6:00 PM
Anna-Jonesboro (0-3) vs Nashville (2-1) - 6:00 PM
Edwards County (0-3) vs Flora (3-0) - 6:00 PM
Marquette (0-3) vs Parkway North (1-1) - 6:30 PM
Howell North (0-3) vs Howell (1-2) - 6:30 PM
Pacific (0-3) vs Union (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Troy-Buchanan (2-1) vs Timberland (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Northwest (2-1) vs Webster Groves (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Warrenton (2-1) vs Winfield (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Sullivan (1-2) vs St. Clair (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Orchard Farm (3-0) vs St. Charles West (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Principia (0-1) vs Grandview (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Ste. Genevieve (3-0) vs Potosi (1-2) - 7:00 PM
St. Louis University (3-0) vs Lutheran of St. Charles (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Owensville (0-3) vs St. James (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Hillsboro (2-1) vs North County (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Burroughs (0-2) vs Lutheran South (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Thayer (3-0) vs Salem (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Hermann (0-3) vs New Madrid County Central (1-2) - 7:00 PM
North Callaway (3-0) vs Bowling Green (0-2) - 7:00 PM
St. Vincent (1-2) vs Herculaneum (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Fredericktown (0-3) vs Valle Catholic (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Jefferson (2-1) vs Cuba (1-2) - 7:00 PM
St. Dominic (2-0) vs Central (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Mehlville (1-2) vs Seckman (2-1) - 7:00 PM
McCluer (0-3) vs Rockwood Summit (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Lafayette (3-0) vs Parkway Central (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Fort Zumwalt East (1-1) vs Fort Zumwalt South (3-0) - 7:00 PM
McCluer North (0-2) vs Kirkwood (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Festus (2-0) vs DeSoto (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Windsor (1-2) vs Brentwood/Clayton (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Fort Zumwalt West (1-2) vs Howell Central (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Washington (0-3) vs Fort Zumwalt North (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Affton (2-0) vs Russellville (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Jackson (3-0) vs Farmington (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Hazelwood Central (1-2) vs Lindbergh (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Fox (1-2) vs Eureka (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Cardinal Ritter College Prep (1-2) vs St. Pius X (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Madison (0-3) vs Central A & M (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Litchfield (0-3) vs North Mac (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Villa Grove (2-1) vs Nokomis (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Southwestern (0-3) vs Vandalia (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Waterloo (2-1) vs Mascoutah (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Litchfield/Lincolnwood (0-0) vs North Mac (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Dupo (3-0) vs Wesclin (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Chester (2-1) vs Sparta (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Winchester (2-1) vs Carrollton (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Carlyle (0-3) vs Red Bud (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Carlinville (2-1) vs Staunton (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Cahokia (2-1) vs Carbondale (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Jersey (1-2) vs Highland (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Civic Memorial (1-2) vs Triad (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Mater Dei (0-3) vs Harrisburg (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Marion (2-1) vs Althoff Catholic (2-1) - 7:00 PM
North Greene (0-3) vs Calhoun/Brussels (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Columbia (3-0) vs Roxana (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Hillsboro (1-2) vs Greenville (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Greenfield/Northwestern (1-2) vs Pleasant Hill (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Pana (2-1) vs Gillespie (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Freeburg (3-0) vs Breese Central (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Centralia (2-1) vs Granite City (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Collinsville (1-2) vs Mt. Vernon (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Belleville West (2-1) vs Edwardsville (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Belleville East (3-0) vs O'Fallon (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Veritas Christian (0-0) vs Duchesne (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Vianney (2-1) vs Chaminade (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Hazelwood East (2-0) vs Ladue Horton Watkins (2-1) - 7:00 PM
East Alton-Wood River (0-3) vs Salem (1-2) - 7:00 PM
East St. Louis (1-2) vs Alton (0-3) - 7:00 PM
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
There are eight games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Friday, September 20. There is one game including ranked teams, Lutheran North vs Westminster Christian at 1:00 PM You can follow every game on our St Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard
St. Pius X (0-3) vs Roosevelt (1-2) - 12:00 PM
Gateway Tech (3-1) vs Miller Career Academy (1-2) - 12:00 PM
Aurora Central Catholic (3-0) vs Marquette Catholic (2-1) - 12:00 PM
Lutheran North (0-1) vs Westminster Christian (2-1) - 1:00 PM
MICDS (1-2) vs Priory (1-2) - 1:00 PM
Summit Christian Academy (0-3) vs Lift for Life Academy (2-1) - 1:00 PM
Normandy (0-3) vs Jennings (3-0) - 1:00 PM
Ritenour (1-1) vs Pattonville (1-2) - 1:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.