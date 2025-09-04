St. Louis Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025
There are 90 games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Thursday, September 4, Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our St. Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Missouri's top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. We get a chance to see a two top teams in Christian Brothers and Cardinal Ritter take each other on in a highly anticipated early season matchup .
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
There is 1 game scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Thursday, September 4. St. Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 84 games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Friday, September 5, highlighted by Cardinal Ritter College Prep vs Christian Brothers. You can follow every game on our St Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lift for Life Academy (1-0) vs Cahokia (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Oakville (1-0) vs Parkway South (0-1) at 6:00 PM
McCluer (0-1) vs Parkway West (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Webster Groves (0-1) vs Hazelwood West (0-1) at 6:00 PM
MICDS 12 (0-1) vs De Smet Jesuit 6 (0-0) at 6:00 PM
Cardinal Ritter College Prep 2 (0-1) vs Christian Brothers 3 (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Marquette Catholic (1-0) vs Quincy Notre Dame (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Granite City (0-1) vs Marion (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Ladue Horton Watkins (0-1) vs Ritenour (0-0) at 6:00 PM
Fort Zumwalt North (1-0) vs Howell (0-1) at 6:30 PM
Eureka 10 (1-0) vs Marquette (0-1) at 6:30 PM
Vianney (1-0) vs Union (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Crystal City (0-1) vs Louisiana (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Orchard Farm (1-0) vs Pacific (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Normandy (0-1) vs St. Dominic (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Washington (0-1) vs Warrenton (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Lindbergh (0-1) vs Rockwood Summit (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Salem (0-1) vs Linn (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Wright City (0-1) vs Winfield (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Ste. Genevieve (1-0) vs University City (1-0) at 7:00 PM
St. Francis Borgia (1-0) vs Owensville (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Burroughs (0-1) vs Jennings (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Holt (0-1) vs North Point (1-0) at 7:00 PM
St. Louis University (1-0) vs Hillsboro (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Lutheran of St. Charles (0-1) vs Hannibal (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Potosi (0-1) vs Charleston (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Cabool (0-1) vs Lutheran South (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Valle Catholic (1-0) vs St. Vincent (0-1) at 7:00 PM
St. James (1-0) vs Liberty (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Hermann (0-1) vs South Callaway (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Bowling Green (0-0) vs Palmyra (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Fredericktown (0-1) vs Herculaneum (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Cuba (1-0) vs Clever (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Central (1-0) vs Jefferson (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Lutheran North 1 (0-0) vs Blair Oaks 8 (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Mehlville (0-1) vs Northwest (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Liberty (1-0) vs Timberland (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Jefferson City (1-0) vs Sullivan (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Riverview Gardens (0-0) vs Fort Zumwalt South (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Howell North (0-1) vs St. Charles (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Fort Zumwalt East (0-1) vs St. Pius X (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Hillcrest (0-1) vs Rolla (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Kirkwood (1-0) vs Pattonville (0-1) at 7:00 PM
DeSoto (0-1) vs Perryville (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Howell Central (0-1) vs Festus (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Grandview (0-1) vs Bayless (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Affton (1-0) vs Windsor (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Farmington (1-0) vs St. Clair (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Hazelwood Central (1-0) vs Lafayette 18 (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Seckman 16 (0-1) vs Fox (1-0) at 7:00 PM
St. Charles West (0-1) vs Central (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Roxana (1-0) vs Red Bud (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Southwestern (0-1) vs Pana (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Richland County (1-0) vs Salem (0-1) at 7:00 PM
O'Fallon (1-0) vs Troy-Buchanan 17 (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart-Griffin (0-1) vs Mascoutah (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Madison (0-1) vs Marquette (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Nokomis (1-0) vs Sullivan (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Newton (1-0) vs Wesclin (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Triad (0-1) vs Washington (0-1) at 7:00 PM
North Mac (0-1) vs Staunton (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Edwardsville (0-1) vs Lawrence Central (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Principia (0-0) vs Dupo (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Chester (1-0) vs Pinckneyville (1-0) at 7:00 PM
North County (0-1) vs Glenwood (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Nashville (1-0) vs Carterville (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Unity/Seymour (1-0) vs Carrollton (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Carlyle (0-1) vs Lawrenceville (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Mater Dei (0-1) vs Breese Central (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Hillsboro (0-1) vs Vandalia (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Highland (1-0) vs Althoff Catholic (1-0) at 7:00 PM
North Greene (0-1) vs Triopia (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Columbia (1-0) vs Waterloo (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Litchfield (0-1) vs Greenville (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Carlinville (0-1) vs Gillespie (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Jersey (0-1) vs Freeburg (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Carmi-White County (0-1) vs Flora (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Collinsville (0-1) vs Centralia (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Fort Zumwalt West (0-1) vs Belleville West (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Belleville East (1-0) vs Pekin (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Quincy (0-1) vs Alton (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Chaminade (1-0) vs Poplar Bluff (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Civic Memorial (0-1) vs East Alton-Wood River (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Camp Point Central (1-0) vs Greenfield/Northwestern (1-0) at 7:30 PM
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 6, 2025
There are 5 games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Friday, September 5, highlighted by highlighted by Gadsden County vs East St. Louis. You can follow every game on our St Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Roosevelt (1-0) vs Gateway Tech (1-0) at 11:00 AM
Parkway North (0-1) vs McCluer North (0-1) at 1:00 PM
Brentwood/Clayton (0-0) vs Westminster Christian (1-0) at 1:00 PM
Duchesne (0-1) vs Priory (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Gadsden County (0-1) vs East St. Louis (0-1) at 7:00 PM
