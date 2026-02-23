Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 23, 2026
As the Missouri high school basketball season heads into its final stretch, the separation between contenders and hopefuls is becoming crystal clear.
The top tier features battle-tested programs that not only win, but dominate in different ways—some with elite scoring talent, others with suffocating defense and disciplined tempo. Several teams near the top have proven they could compete for championships in multiple classes, not just their own.
Close head-to-head matchups have caused slight movement in the rankings, showing just how thin the margins are this time of year. Senior leadership is playing a major role across the state, but underclassmen have also emerged as difference-makers on legitimate title teams. District seeding is now critical, with hosting advantages and favorable brackets shaping potential postseason runs.
Winning streaks are growing, while a few contenders are fighting to regain momentum before playoff play begins. Programs with championship pedigree are peaking at the right time. The upcoming weeks will define legacies for several senior classes and determine who truly has what it takes to cut down nets. Here’s where things stand heading into postseason play.
1. Principia (23-2)
Previous Rank: 1
The Panthers would be the favorite to win any class in Missouri. A recent win against John Burroughs featured a 32-point performance from senior guard Quentin Coleman. Freshman forward Majok Ater has continued to emerge late in the season, adding another dimension to an already loaded roster.
2. Vashon (19-3)
Previous Rank: 4
Close wins against McCluer North and Chaminade showed resilience from a group determined to uphold its championship standard. The Wolverines are playing their best basketball of the season at the right time.
3. Chaminade (20-5)
Previous Rank: 2
Chaminade dropped a tight 60-56 road game at Vashon. The outcome either solidified their hold on the No. 2 spot or created minor movement in the rankings. The margins are razor-thin this time of year, but the Red Devils remain a strong favorite in Class 6.
4. Logan-Rogersville (22-3)
Previous Rank: 3
The Wildcats fall one spot following another key matchup. There’s a strong possibility their next elite opponent could come at Mizzou Arena with a state championship on the line.
5. Rockhurst (23-1)
Previous Rank: 5
Few teams control tempo like Rockhurst. They allowed a combined 51 points in two games last week. With experienced senior leadership and strong coaching, they enter district play in full control.
6. Benton (24-1)
Previous Rank: 6
This season will go down as the best in Benton history. A potential 25-win campaign sets the stage for a deep playoff run, possibly featuring familiar postseason matchups from last year.
7. Kickapoo (19-5)
Previous Rank: 7
Earning the top seed in districts is huge for Kickapoo, especially as the host school. The opportunity is perfectly set up for this senior-led group. Now it comes down to execution.
8. MICDS (20-4)
Previous Rank: 8
Wins over Westminster and Lutheran South keep this team firmly in position. Missouri Southern commit Brandon Clemens had a big scoring week and continues to be their most reliable offensive option.
9. De Smet (20-5)
Previous Rank: 10
A 71-50 win over Vianney felt like a statement. The Spartans had struggled against their MCC rival earlier in the season. Jordan Boyd added 24 points in a win over St. Charles West on Saturday.
10. Lee’s Summit (20-4)
Previous Rank: 11
The Tigers have a balanced offensive attack and have found their rhythm in the second semester. Fifteen straight wins give them one of the longest streaks in the state.
11. Vianney (19-5)
Previous Rank: 9
After splitting games last week, the Golden Griffins face a road test at Francis Howell before closing the regular season against CBC. These are critical bounce-back opportunities before districts.
12. Westminster Christian (19-6)
Previous Rank: 12
A close loss to MICDS was followed by a win over Maplewood. The Wildcats thrive in possession battles, which suits their style in one of the deepest Class 5 districts.
13. Oak Park (18-5)
Previous Rank: 14
A win over North Kansas City signals that Oak Park has shaken off midseason struggles. Their ceiling is high enough to compete for a Class 6 title. The final stretch will reveal their true growth.
14. Webster Groves (17-6)
Previous Rank: 13
Wins over Ladue and Eureka were strong responses. The schedule only intensifies with Jackson, Chaminade, and Marquette all looming in a demanding week.
15. Cardinal Ritter (15-9)
Previous Rank: 15
Head coach Ryan Johnson should be encouraged by the steady progress this season. A strong senior class combined with emerging sophomores gives this team both present competitiveness and future promise.
16. Sikeston (24-2)
Previous Rank: 23
Sikeston is clearly one of the best teams in Class 5. The Bulldogs consistently compete at a high level under Gregg Holifield. Sophomore guard Shaun Cole Jr. scored 19 points against Jackson.
17. Francis Howell Central (21-3)
Previous Rank: 17
Games against Lafayette and Francis Howell North stand between this team and a potential 23-win season—an outcome few predicted. Xavier Morrison has been their breakout senior leader.
18. St. Dominic (21-3)
Previous Rank: 18
A close win over Eureka pushed the Crusaders to 21-3. They’ve answered every challenge so far. Junior forward Nolan Struckmann has scored in double figures in every game this season.
19. North Kansas City (18-6)
Previous Rank: 19
From a talent standpoint, this team has the tools to make a deep run. Strong coaching adds another advantage. A district title is realistic, but it won’t come easily.
20. Rock Bridge (19-5)
Previous Rank: 20
Wins over Hickman and Lincoln College Prep capped a 2-0 week. The Bruins are thriving behind the combination of Will Priest and Nick Timbrook.
21. Rolla (20-5)
Previous Rank: 22
A 62-57 win over Orchard Farm provided valuable late-season momentum. Rolla prepares for its first playoff appearance as a Class 6 member in just over a week, powered by a core group that has played together for more than three years.
22. Jackson (22-2)
Previous Rank: 16
Both losses this season have come against Sikeston. The Indians close the regular season with tough road games at Webster Groves and Cape Notre Dame.
23. Pattonville (17-5)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Pattonville earns a ranking late in the season thanks to an improving résumé. A dominant 79-47 win over Marquette was the turning point. Senior guard Evan Longmeyer leads the way, averaging 23 points per game.
24. Battle (17-8)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Four straight wins secured the CMAC championship. The Spartans’ guard play creates matchup problems, and they are gaining momentum at the right time.
25. Marquette (16-8)
Previous Rank: 24
Marquette remains unpredictable. A lopsided loss to Pattonville was followed by a strong win over previously ranked McCluer North. This team proves every night that matchups truly dictate outcomes.