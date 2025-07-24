Switching sides: 1,500-yard RB Jayden McCaster transfers from 2024 Class 6 state champion De Smet to runner-up Nixa
"If you can't beat 'em, join 'em" is a common saying in sports, but for running back Jayden McCaster, he’s proving that even if you beat ‘em, you can still join ‘em.
After helping De Smet Jesuit defeat Nixa 35-20 in the 2024 Missouri Class 6 state championship on Faurot Field, McCaster announced this week that he has transferred to Nixa, bringing his dynamic talents to the Eagles' backfield for his senior season.
McCaster arrives in Nixa following a standout 2024 campaign with De Smet, where he amassed 2,077 all-purpose yards and 22 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,521 yards on 197 carries, averaging 7.7 yards per attempt, with 16 touchdowns. As a receiver, he added 451 yards and 6 touchdowns, averaging 13.7 yards per catch.
De Smet finished the season with a 10-2 record, outscoring opponents 414-173. Nixa, in contrast, went 13-1 and outscored opponents 603-207. McCaster rushed for 200 yards on 13 carries with 2 touchdowns - including a 70-yarder late in the game to seal the victory - and had 38 yards receiving on four catches against Nixa in the finals.
McCaster said that while he’s all in at Nixa, the move is bittersweet.
"The decision to transfer wasn’t easy at all – leaving behind teammates and classmates that I have built strong relationships with, and coaches I’ve known for many years made it incredibly tough," McCaster said.
He added that while he was sure his decision was difficult for them to hear, especially with the season-opener so close, everyone with the Spartans had been respectful of his decision.
“This move was about family and doing what’s best for my future,” McCaster said. “I’ll be graduating early and starting college in the spring – something that, despite months of effort, graduating early wasn’t possible at De Smet.”
He will join a Nixa team known for its powerful offensive line, anchored by 2026's top prospect and Miami Hurricanes commit Jackson Cantwell, along with senior standouts Hayden Mays and Hunter Jensen, both of whom hold multiple college offers.
McCaster will take handoffs from junior quarterback Adam McKnight, who threw for 1,820 yards and 22 touchdowns last season, while also rushing for 600 yards and 8 scores on 91 carries.
He said he liked what he saw from Nixa when they played for the Class 6 title mere months ago.
“What really stood out to me about Nixa during the championship game was their chemistry and discipline,” McCaster said. “It was a dog fight the whole game.
“The Nixa offensive line is big, physical, smart and consistent. You can tell they enjoy and take pride in what they are doing,” he added. “The o-line was not a factor in our relocation, but they are definitely any running back’s dream. I’m very fortunate to run behind them.”
McCaster is expected to fill a crucial role for the Eagles, who lost last season's leading rusher, Dylan Rebura (2,785 yards, 48 touchdowns), to graduation. While McKnight was the team's second-leading rusher and junior Kade Shaw contributed 264 yards on 56 carries as a sophomore, McCaster's arrival provides a significant boost.
Some of his new teammates, including those linemen, took to X, formerly Twitter, to welcome the new addition. Mays posted, "Let’s get it @JaydenMcCaster3!!!" Cantwell said, "Welcome to the squad @JaydenMcCaster3! Let’s get 3k on the ground this year."
In a bit of a “how small the world is” moment, McCaster and Cantwell go way back. They were classmates in grade school.
"Jackson Cantwell and I have actually known each other since second grade when we both lived in Columbia, (Missouri),” McCaster said. “It’s pretty cool to finish out our high school careers side-by-side."
Despite being with his new squad for less than a week, McCaster said he has felt welcomed by his new teammates and coaches.
"Even though I’ve only been at practice for a few days, everyone has been incredibly welcoming and has made me feel like part of the team from day one,” McCaster said. “Coach (John) Perry and the entire Nixa coaching staff have been amazing. They’re committed to bringing out the best in every player, and you can’t ask for more than that. It’s a special environment to be part of."
Looking ahead, McCaster acknowledged the possibility of a playoff rematch against his former team. He said that if Nixa gets the chance to face De Smet again, he’ll be ready.
"If we get the chance to face De Smet in the playoffs, it would be wild – and definitely bittersweet,” he said. “Those guys will always be my friends, and there’s a lot of history there. I will be running each down with a chip on my shoulder, for sure. I’d be fired up, no doubt.
“I hope it would be a competitive battle similar to the state game,” he added, “but this time with a different outcome, with Nixa on top.”