Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Ready Palmer Bid; Liverpool’s €180 Million Bellingham Offer
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
A number of Manchester United players fear Bruno Fernandes has grown tired of life at Old Trafford and will look to leave at the end of the season. (Source: The Sun)
Man Utd are ready to make a move for Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer as Fernandes’s replacement. The Blues are open to a sale and Palmer has not ruled out leaving Stamford Bridge. (Source: FootballTransfers)
Elsewhere, Man Utd have submitted a formal offer of €35 million (£30.4 million, $40.7 million) for versatile Atlético Madrid star Marcos Llorente. (Source: Fichajes)
Arsenal managed to fend off a late approach from Real Madrid in contract talks with winger Bukayo Saka, who has committed to the Gunners until 2031. (Source: Defensa Central)
One player who could still leave Arsenal this month is defender Ben White, with Everton exploring a deal. (Source: Football Insider)
Manchester City have expressed an interest in Benfica right back Amar Dedić, who could cost as much as €60 million (£52.1 million, $69.8 million). (Source: Oslobođenje)
Funding that deal could be the departure of Rodri. Man City would listen to offers of €100 million (£86.8 million, $116.4 million) for the Real Madrid target. (Source: Defensa Central)
Juventus are looking into a deal to sign long-time target Noussair Mazraoui of Man Utd this winter. (Source: Flashscore)
Tottenham Hotspur fear they will have to make an immediate move for Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher after a rival approach was made from Aston Villa. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Como center back Jacobo Ramón has been watched by scouts from Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham. Real Madrid hold a buy-back clause for the young defender worth just €8 million (£6.9 million, $9.3 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)
Newcastle face having to pay €40 million (£34.7 million, $46.6 million) for Palmeiras midfielder Allan Elias after Napoli saw a marginally lower offer rejected. (Source: Globo Esporte)
West Ham United have seen an offer of €7 million (£6.1 million, $8.2 million) for 19-year-old Metz midfielder Alpha Touré knocked back. (Source: L’Équipe)
La Liga
Barcelona sporting director Deco recently met with the agent of on-loan forward Marcus Rashford to confirm the club’s intention to trigger their €30 million (£26 million, $34.9 million) option to buy him permanently from Man Utd. (Source: SPORT)
Liverpool are ready to submit an offer of €180 million (£156.2 million, $209.5 million) for Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Source: Fichajes)
Chelsea are also prepared to make a bid for Bellingham if they sell Palmer. (Source: Defensa Central)
Real Madrid are not considering signing a new defender this winter and have denied reports of an imminent agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck. (Source: MARCA)
João Cancelo’s move to Barcelona has been delayed to avoid distracting from the Super Cup final. He will now undergo a medical on Monday. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Another right back, 17-year-old Benfica star Daniel Banjaqui, is also on Barcelona’s radar as talks over a new contract with the Portuguese side stall. (Source: A BOLA)