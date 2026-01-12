SI

Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Ready Palmer Bid; Liverpool’s €180 Million Bellingham Offer

Bruno Fernandes, Bukayo Saka, Rodri and Marcus Rashford all feature in today’s gossip.

SI FC Staff

Cole Palmer (left) and Jude Bellingham (right) headline the gossip.
Cole Palmer (left) and Jude Bellingham (right) headline the gossip. / Visionhaus/Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes has been linked with an exit from Man Utd. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

A number of Manchester United players fear Bruno Fernandes has grown tired of life at Old Trafford and will look to leave at the end of the season. (Source: The Sun)

Man Utd are ready to make a move for Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer as Fernandes’s replacement. The Blues are open to a sale and Palmer has not ruled out leaving Stamford Bridge. (Source: FootballTransfers)

Elsewhere, Man Utd have submitted a formal offer of €35 million (£30.4 million, $40.7 million) for versatile Atlético Madrid star Marcos Llorente. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal managed to fend off a late approach from Real Madrid in contract talks with winger Bukayo Saka, who has committed to the Gunners until 2031. (Source: Defensa Central)

One player who could still leave Arsenal this month is defender Ben White, with Everton exploring a deal. (Source: Football Insider)

Manchester City have expressed an interest in Benfica right back Amar Dedić, who could cost as much as €60 million (£52.1 million, $69.8 million). (Source: Oslobođenje)

Funding that deal could be the departure of Rodri. Man City would listen to offers of €100 million (£86.8 million, $116.4 million) for the Real Madrid target. (Source: Defensa Central)

Juventus are looking into a deal to sign long-time target Noussair Mazraoui of Man Utd this winter. (Source: Flashscore)

Tottenham Hotspur fear they will have to make an immediate move for Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher after a rival approach was made from Aston Villa. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Como center back Jacobo Ramón has been watched by scouts from Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham. Real Madrid hold a buy-back clause for the young defender worth just €8 million (£6.9 million, $9.3 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)

Newcastle face having to pay €40 million (£34.7 million, $46.6 million) for Palmeiras midfielder Allan Elias after Napoli saw a marginally lower offer rejected. (Source: Globo Esporte)

West Ham United have seen an offer of €7 million (£6.1 million, $8.2 million) for 19-year-old Metz midfielder Alpha Touré knocked back. (Source: L’Équipe)

La Liga

Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford is on loan at Barcelona. / Jose Jordan/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona sporting director Deco recently met with the agent of on-loan forward Marcus Rashford to confirm the club’s intention to trigger their €30 million (£26 million, $34.9 million) option to buy him permanently from Man Utd. (Source: SPORT)

Liverpool are ready to submit an offer of €180 million (£156.2 million, $209.5 million) for Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea are also prepared to make a bid for Bellingham if they sell Palmer. (Source: Defensa Central)

Real Madrid are not considering signing a new defender this winter and have denied reports of an imminent agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck. (Source: MARCA)

João Cancelo’s move to Barcelona has been delayed to avoid distracting from the Super Cup final. He will now undergo a medical on Monday. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Another right back, 17-year-old Benfica star Daniel Banjaqui, is also on Barcelona’s radar as talks over a new contract with the Portuguese side stall. (Source: A BOLA)

