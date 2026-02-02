Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 1, 2026
With February approaching and Missouri boys basketball postseason positioning beginning to take shape, Missouri high school basketball is entering its most revealing stretch of the season. Contenders are separating themselves, dark horses are emerging, and weekly results are carrying more weight.
At the top, consistency remains the defining trait. Programs like Principia, Chaminade, and Logan-Rogersville continue to validate their rankings through disciplined play and high-level execution, while undefeated Rockhurst has become the hunted rather than the hunter. Each night brings a target, and the best teams are responding with maturity and poise.
Elsewhere, momentum is shifting. Several teams are peaking at the right time, using tournament success and statement wins to climb the rankings and re-enter championship conversations.
As always, rankings reflect both résumé and trajectory. Wins matter—but how teams are winning, who is stepping up, and how groups respond to adversity matters just as much. With marquee matchups looming and little margin for error left, this week’s rankings offer a snapshot of where Missouri’s best truly stand heading into the heart of February.
1. Principia (16–2)
Previous Rank: 1
Principia played just once this week, taking care of Mount Vernon (IL) with a convincing 73–47 win. Quentin Coleman led the way with 21 points, while Kingston Money added 14 in a balanced effort that reflected the team’s overall efficiency.
2. Chaminade (14–4)
Previous Rank: 2
A three-win week over Belleville West, CBC, and Rock Island kept Chaminade firmly near the top. The senior backcourt of Jonny Jordan and Tricey Collins delivered a statement performance against Belleville West, combining for 47 points in an 83–70 victory.
3. Logan-Rogersville (16–3)
Previous Rank: 3
A dominant championship run at the Nixa Invitational cemented Logan-Rogersville’s status as one of the top teams in the state. Chase Branham continues to set the tone, while the emergence of 6-foot-6 sophomore Titus Moore has added a new dimension.
4. Rockhurst (19–0)
Previous Rank: 4
Wins over two quality Kansas opponents preserved Rockhurst’s perfect record. At this stage of the season, the Hawklets are getting every opponent’s best effort, and they’ve handled the pressure with poise as the target continues to grow.
5. Benton (17–1)
Previous Rank: 5
Benton continues to operate at a high level on both ends of the floor, establishing itself as one of Class 4’s premier contenders. Lincoln Goodwin has built a strong all-state résumé, regardless of class, entering the end-of-season awards discussion.
6. Vashon (12–3)
Previous Rank: 9
A dominant win over De Smet was exactly what Vashon needed to regain momentum. Junior guard Jimmy McKinney poured in 31 points on 5-of-7 shooting from three, setting the tone as the Wolverines prepare for a challenging closing stretch.
7. Webster Groves (13–3)
Previous Rank: 7
After returning from a snowstorm-delayed trip, Webster Groves handled University City 72–41. A road game at Quincy (IL) is next, offering another opportunity to strengthen an already solid résumé.
8. MICDS (14–3)
Previous Rank: 13
This week’s biggest riser, MICDS delivered a convincing 61–45 win over Vianney that showcased its championship potential in Class 5. Balanced scoring proved key, with Gabe Weaver (16), Tyler Ray (14), and Jason Stokes (12) all contributing.
9. Vianney (17–3)
Previous Rank: 6
Vianney has been steady throughout the season, and a challenging week should pay dividends down the road. A pivotal road matchup against Chaminade looms, with MCC positioning hanging in the balance.
10. Kickapoo (13–5)
Previous Rank: 12
Kickapoo continues to stand out for its chemistry and consistency. The Chiefs’ three losses against national competition at the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions are easy to overlook, and their overall résumé remains strong.
11. De Smet (15–4)
Previous Rank: 8
De Smet followed a win over Rolla with losses to Vashon and Illinois power Benet. This year’s group looks different from past versions, leaning on defensive execution and strong individual performances from Jordan Boyd.
12. Oak Park (14–4)
Previous Rank: 18
Since its loss to Rockhurst, Oak Park has rediscovered its rhythm. Four straight wins, including a key victory over North Kansas City, have positioned the Northmen to build momentum heading into the postseason.
13. Staley (13–5)
Previous Rank: 10
Staley opened the Nixa Invitational with a loss to Marquette before rebounding with wins over Cape Notre Dame and Hillcrest. A clear Top 25 team, the Falcons continue to hover in the middle of the rankings as results fluctuate.
14. Jackson (17–1)
Previous Rank: 19
Jackson faces a favorable schedule before late-February matchups with Webster Groves and Sikeston. A recent 64–43 win over Ladue demonstrated the Indians’ ability to handle quality city competition with authority.
15. Westminster Christian (16–4)
Previous Rank: 17
Consistency has defined Westminster’s season. Under the guidance of Dale Ribble, one of the state’s top coaches, the Wildcats have remained steady, with 6-foot-4 senior forward Tobi Akinyede emerging as a key difference-maker.
16. Rolla (16–4)
Previous Rank: 11
A week that included losses to De Smet and Battle kept Rolla just outside the Top 10. The Bulldogs handle business against expected opponents, and a looming matchup with Principia on February 14 offers a chance for a signature win.
17. Francis Howell Central (15–3)
Previous Rank: 20
One of the season’s biggest surprises, Francis Howell Central enters February with real momentum. A 67–52 win over Fort Zumwalt South highlighted the Spartans’ growth and reinforced their status as a legitimate contender.
18. St. Dominic (16–3)
Previous Rank: 21
St. Dominic captured the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament title with a 69–63 win over St. Mary’s. Junior forward Nolan Struckmann, a 6-foot-7 presence inside, earned tournament MVP honors.
19. Rock Bridge (15–3)
Previous Rank: 14
A third-place finish at the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament kept Rock Bridge within striking distance of the Top 15. Juniors Nick Timbrook and Graham McKim played pivotal roles throughout the week.
20. North Kansas City (12–4)
Previous Rank: 15
An overtime loss to Oak Park prevented North Kansas City from completing an undefeated January. Even so, the signs point toward a team capable of making noise once March arrives.
21. Lee’s Summit (14–4)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Lee’s Summit is emerging as one of Class 6’s top sleeper teams. Senior guard Kameron Johns leads the way at 16 points per game, while 6-foot-10 junior Keller Daugherty provides a steady interior presence.
22. Sikeston (18–2)
Previous Rank: 22
Sikeston cruised through the Union Tournament, looking every bit like a traditional Bulldogs squad. A dynamic backcourt anchors a team built on speed, defensive pressure, and forcing turnovers.
23. Blue Springs South (14–4)
Previous Rank: 23
A tournament win over Grain Valley extended Blue Springs South’s streak to four straight. The Jaguars appear to be hitting their stride at the right time.
24. Christian Brothers (10–6)
Previous Rank: 24
CBC is at a turning point in the season. This is one of the youngest teams in the state. At 10-6 their most recent game was a 62-61 loss against second-ranked Chaminade. Before that they had a big win against Vianney. Freshman guard Stacy Sorrell has been one of the best newcomers in the state.
25. Marquette (12–6)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Marquette impressed at the Nixa Invitational, defeating Staley and Nixa before falling to Logan-Rogersville in the championship. Senior guard Brody Owen, who is averaging 22 points per game, headlines a team battle-tested by a demanding schedule.