Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball Rankings - Feb. 17, 2026
The regular Missouri boys high school basketball season is closing fast, and separation is finally happening. At this point, records matter but context matters more. Who you’ve beaten. How you’ve won. Who is trending upward versus who is just surviving.
The margin for error is shrinking. Conference races are being decided. District brackets are looming. A couple of these teams are playing to defend expectations. Others are building momentum at exactly the right time. A few are sliding. And a handful are peaking in a way that makes them dangerous in March.
This edition reflects performance, trajectory, quality wins, and overall body of work. Some teams held steady. Some climbed. One made a massive leap. Here’s where things stand heading into the stretch run.
1. Principia (22-2)
Previous Rank: 1
Ranked wins over Westminster and Rolla should sharpen this group for a playoff run where anything short of a state title would feel like a disappointment. The expectation isn’t just to win — it’s to dominate.
2. Chaminade (19-4)
Previous Rank: 2
Chaminade split its season series with De Smet after a 58-56 win. Senior guard Tricey Collins provided a spark with 14 points in the victory.
3. Logan-Rogersville (20-3)
Previous Rank: 3
An 83-50 win over Miller Career Academy proved this team can dominate major-city competition. Senior wing Sutton Shook broke the school record by connecting on 10 three-pointers in a single game.
4. Vashon (17-3)
Previous Rank: 5
A 72-59 win over Webster Groves highlighted this team’s quality. Senior guard and SIUE signee Kain McCaskill scored 21 points. A matchup with second-ranked Chaminade is set for Friday night.
5. Rockhurst (21-1)
Previous Rank: 4
The undefeated season ended with a road loss to 17-5 Creighton Prep (NE). Games against KC Center and SLUH will close out the regular season.
6. Benton (22-1)
Previous Rank: 6
Benton controls its own destiny down the stretch. At 22-1, this group has a legitimate chance to reach 25 regular-season wins. A memorable team that will be talked about for years.
7. Kickapoo (17-5)
Previous Rank: 9
Kickapoo impressed in a 71-60 win over rival Nixa. Senior guard Reese Kimrey led the way. The Chiefs have strong buy-in and chemistry and are emerging as the favorite to come out of SWMO in Class 6.
8. MICDS (18-4)
Previous Rank: 7
Four games in one week began with a road loss to Cardinal Ritter. Wins over Lift for Life, Whitfield, and Holt closed the week on a strong note. Still, the Rams’ margin for error became noticeably slimmer.
9. Vianney (18-4)
Previous Rank: 10
A win over SLUH positioned the Golden Griffins to finish second in the MCC. Junior forward Chase Duke scored 27 points, while sophomore guard Omar Long added 17, including five three-pointers.
10. De Smet (18-5)
Previous Rank: 11
A home loss to Chaminade last Friday decided the MCC championship. The Spartans are likely to see them again in districts, setting up a potential rematch of last year’s game of the year.
11. Lee’s Summit (18-4)
Previous Rank: 14
This team continues to improve. The Tigers are playing their best basketball of the season. Wins over Blue Springs South and Lee’s Summit North position them for a 20-win campaign.
12. Westminster Christian (18-5)
Previous Rank: 15
A win over Priory was followed by a competitive loss to nationally ranked Principia. Junior guard Will Powers scored 25 points and recently visited Southern Illinois and Austin Peay.
13. Webster Groves (15-6)
Previous Rank: 8
A heartbreaking two-point loss to McCluer North was followed by a loss to Vashon. Both games came in tough environments. With Scottie Adkinson leading the way, this team remains competitive, but it was a week that resulted in a drop.
14. Oak Park (16-5)
Previous Rank: 12
A loss to Liberty was followed by a win over Park Hill. This group looks different from last season’s squad, but the ceiling remains high.
15. Cardinal Ritter (14-9)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Unranked to 14th — and no, that’s not a mistake. The Lions have built serious momentum. A win over MICDS made a statement, and follow-up victories over CBC and Normal Community (IL) prove this surge is legitimate. This is not a team anyone wants to face in the Class 6 playoffs.
16. Jackson (21-1)
Previous Rank: 13
Jackson hosts Sikeston on Friday night in a major matchup. The Bulldogs handed them their only loss of the season earlier this year.
17. Francis Howell Central (19-3)
Previous Rank: 17
Wins over Troy Buchanan and Fort Zumwalt West have this team trending toward 22-23 regular-season wins. The Spartans have now won 13 straight games.
18. St. Dominic (20-3)
Previous Rank: 18
St. Dominic has not lost since January 16. Six-foot-seven junior forward Nolan Struckmann continues to evolve into a versatile, do-it-all player gaining statewide attention.
19. North Kansas City (16-5)
Previous Rank: 19
One of the most complete teams in Kansas City. A dangerous group capable of beating anyone in the area during the postseason.
20. Rock Bridge (17-5)
Previous Rank: 20
A rivalry matchup with Hickman awaits Tuesday night. It’s one of the final tests in what has been a strong season on the south side of Columbia.
21. Blue Springs South (17-5)
Previous Rank: 21
The Jaguars have done enough to be considered a top Class 6 contender. An upcoming matchup with Staley will help determine next week’s order.
22. Rolla (18-5)
Previous Rank: 16
Rolla closes the season with a challenging stretch against Borgia, Orchard Farm, and Union — all teams with at least 14 wins.
23. Sikeston (22-2)
Previous Rank: 22
The Bulldogs sit near the top of Class 5. A matchup with Jackson looms large as the regular season wraps up.
24. Marquette (15-7)
Previous Rank: 24
Wins over McCluer and Parkway Central keep Marquette inside the Top 25. Senior guard Brody Owen scored 47 points against Parkway Central, setting a new school record.
25. McCluer North (15-7)
Previous Rank: Unranked
The Stars picked up key wins over Hazelwood East and Webster Groves this week. Senior Mekhi Williams has elevated his play down the stretch.