Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball Rankings - Feb. 9, 2026
With the boys basketball regular season winding down, separation is beginning to show across the state of Missouri. Some teams are solidifying their status as title favorites, while others are finding momentum at exactly the right time.
Results are starting to matter more than reputation, and consistency is becoming the true separator as postseason play approaches.
This week’s rankings reflect teams that handled business, proved depth, or passed major tests against quality competition. Several programs made strong upward moves thanks to statement wins, while others held steady by continuing to look like complete, well-rounded contenders. At this point in the season, there are no gimmicks—defense, execution, and experience are defining who are real championship contenders.
Here’s the latest breakdown.
1. Principia (19-2)
Previous Rank: 1
Wins over Hickman, Whitfield, and Lutheran North capped off a resistance-free week for the Panthers. Against Whitfield, five players scored in double figures, highlighting Principia’s depth and balance. They continue to look like one of the most complete teams in the state.
2. Chaminade (17-4)
Previous Rank: 2
Victories over John Burroughs, SLUH, and Vianney reinforced why the Red Devils have held the No. 2 spot for weeks. Sophomore Jesiah Buchanan was the difference against Vianney, pouring in 31 points in a statement performance.
3. Logan-Rogersville (18-3)
Previous Rank: 3
All signs point to Logan-Rogersville being the Class 4 favorite once the playoffs arrive. Their margins of victory remain large, and their starting five is as complete as any in Missouri. Sophomore Titus Moore continues to be a major difference-maker.
4. Rockhurst (20-0)
Previous Rank: 4
A convincing 65-46 win over Rock Bridge further strengthened Rockhurst’s case as a Class 6 powerhouse. They check every box needed for a state title run: size, depth, shooting, and discipline on both ends of the floor.
5. Vashon (15-3)
Previous Rank: 6
Dominant wins over Marquette, Miller Career, and Alton show that Vashon is peaking at the right time. The trio of Kain McCaskill, Leon Powell, and Jimmy McKinney Jr. continues to set the tone.
6. Benton (19-1)
Previous Rank: 5
Benton has all the elements of a potential Class 4 champion. The lineup blends talent, size, and chemistry, and the Cardinals can beat teams with shooting or defense depending on the night.
7. MICDS (15-3)
Previous Rank: 8
The Rams have quietly emerged as favorites in Class 5. Their résumé is clean, and they’ve shown the ability to win games in multiple ways. Strong defense and senior leadership remain their foundation.
8. Webster Groves (14-4)
Previous Rank: 7
A win over Quincy (IL) was followed by a loss to MacArthur (IL). Junior guard Jayden Woods has elevated his play and continues to be a key contributor alongside Scottie Adkinson.
9. Kickapoo (15-5)
Previous Rank: 10
Kickapoo jumped out early against Ozark and showed how dangerous they are when shots are falling from deep. This senior-heavy group thrives in four-out and five-out spacing, making them difficult to defend.
10. Vianney (17-4)
Previous Rank: 9
Vianney remains highly talented but continues to struggle against Chaminade, finishing the season series 0-2 after a road loss. A key conference matchup against SLUH awaits Friday night.
11. De Smet (17-4)
Previous Rank: 11
The Spartans picked up two MCC wins in one week, defeating SLUH and CBC. Senior Jordan Boyd returned in a big way, scoring 29 points and providing a major lift.
12. Oak Park (15-4)
Previous Rank: 12
Oak Park handled a tough road environment at Park Hill, earning a 69-61 win. A five-game winning streak has helped the Northmen regain momentum at a crucial time.
13. Jackson (19-1)
Previous Rank: 14
Jackson has legitimate Final Four potential. While they may lack statewide household names, they make up for it with size, shooting, and disciplined team defense.
14. Lee’s Summit (16-4)
Previous Rank: 21
One of the best stories of the season, Lee’s Summit continues to climb. Wins over Olathe North (KS) and Staley fueled their rise as they push to 16-4.
15. Westminster Christian (17-4)
Previous Rank: 15
The Wildcats survived a scare against Lutheran North in a back-and-forth battle. Junior guard Will Powers carried the load with 31 points.
16. Rolla (17-4)
Previous Rank: 16
Rolla has an opportunity to close the season strong heading into the playoffs. Upcoming tests against Principia and Orchard Farm will reveal exactly where this group stands.
17. Francis Howell Central (17-3)
Previous Rank: 17
Howell Central continues to be a model of consistency. Contributions from multiple upperclassmen make them one of the Class 6 teams capable of a postseason run.
18. St. Dominic (18-3)
Previous Rank: 18
Wins over University City and Borgia keep the Crusaders trending upward. They’ve been steady and reliable on both ends of the floor all season.
19. North Kansas City (14-4)
Previous Rank: 20
North Kansas City can compete with anyone on any given night. Six-foot-seven senior Jake Willmann has been a major presence, providing shot-blocking and scoring.
20. Rock Bridge (16-4)
Previous Rank: 19
A loss to Rockhurst was followed by a solid win over Eugene, one of the state’s top small-school programs. The Bruins remain steady with key conference games ahead.
21. Blue Springs South (16-4)
Previous Rank: 23
The Jaguars earned a hard-fought 72-62 win over Lee’s Summit North. A marquee matchup against Lee’s Summit on Tuesday could lead to another jump in the rankings.
22. Sikeston (20-2)
Previous Rank: 22
Sikeston was always going to contend in Class 5. They’ve dominated locally and impressed in out-of-area games, including a recent 111-point performance.
23. Staley (12-7)
Previous Rank: 13
Staley is in the middle of a tough stretch. An overtime loss to Lee’s Summit followed a two-point road loss to Raymore-Peculiar. A trip to Lee’s Summit North looms Tuesday.
24. Marquette (13-7)
Previous Rank: 25
Marquette remains one of the hardest teams to rank. They consistently pass the eye test and are 5-5 against ranked opponents. Their placement here feels accurate.
25. Eureka (15-4)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Eureka re-enters the rankings after winning four straight games. Senior guard Joe Rauls has been a steady difference-maker throughout the season.