Top 25 Missouri High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 9, 2026

Lee's Summit comes in at 13 in the latest Missouri composite ranking.
Another week of the 2025-26 Missouri High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.

Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.

Principia was the consensus No. 1 team across all rankings for the second week in a row. They hold an impressive 20-2 record going into the end of the season.

Here is a look at the latest Missouri Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 9:

1. Principia - Average Rank: 1.0

Principia earns the top composite spot after finishing first in all three rankings, establishing itself as the state’s early favorite.

2. Rockhurst - Average Rank: 4.33

Rockhurst appears near the top of all sources, including a No. 2 finish from MaxPreps, showing statewide respect and consistency.

3. Vashon - Average Rank: 4.67

Vashon is ranked in the top five in all three sources, including a No. 3 from On3/Rivals, making it one of Missouri’s elite programs.

4. Logan-Rogersville - Average Rank: 5.0

Logan-Rogersville appears in the top five in two sources and inside the top 10 in all three, demonstrating steady high-level performance.

5. Chaminade - Average Rank: 6.33

Chaminade is recognized in all three sources, including a No. 2 ranking from High School on SI, highlighting its strength statewide.

6. Oak Park - Average Rank: 6.67

Oak Park ranks inside the top 10 in all three sources, including a No. 3 from MaxPreps and No. 6 from On3/Rivals, solidifying its elite status.

7. Benton - Average Rank: 8.0

Benton earns a top-10 ranking in all three sources, including No. 6 from High School on SI, giving it a strong composite profile.

8. Kickapoo - Average Rank: 8.67

Kickapoo appears in all three sources, consistently ranked in the top 10, and benefits from multiple high-end finishes.

9. Webster Groves - Average Rank: 9.33

Webster Groves is ranked in all three sources, including a No. 4 finish on On3/Rivals, making it one of the most respected programs in Missouri.

10. MICDS - Average Rank: 10.33

MICDS appears in all three sources and lands inside the top 10 in two of them, giving it broad statewide recognition.

11. De Smet Jesuit - Average Rank: 10.67

De Smet Jesuit is consistently in the top 12 in all sources, including a No. 7 from MaxPreps, providing steady statewide credibility.

12. North Kansas City - Average Rank: 12.0

North Kansas City appears in all three sources with consistent mid-teens placement, earning steady statewide respect.

13. Lee’s Summit - Average Rank: 13.33

Lee’s Summit appears in all three sources and holds steady in the mid-teens, earning a solid top-25 placement.

14. Vianney - Average Rank: 14.0

Vianney appears in all three sources under slightly different naming variations and includes a top-10 ranking, giving it a strong composite presence.

15. Staley - Average Rank: 15.67

Staley is ranked in all three sources, including a top-10 finish from On3/Rivals, helping it secure a top-15 composite spot.

16. St. Dominic - Average Rank: 18.67

St. Dominic appears in all three sources and maintains mid-to-high teen rankings, securing its place in the composite.

17. Jackson - Average Rank: 18.67

Jackson is recognized in all three sources, including a top-15 finish, and benefits from steady mid-range rankings.

18. Sikeston - Average Rank: 19.33

Sikeston appears in all three sources and consistently ranks near the top 20, rounding out the upper tier of teams.

19. Rolla - Average Rank: 21.0

Rolla appears in all three sources, holding mostly mid-20s rankings, and earns a spot in the top 25.

20. Blue Springs South - Average Rank: 21.33

Blue Springs South appears in all three sources and maintains mid-20s rankings, giving it a strong composite presence.

21. Westminster Christian - Average Rank: 22.0

Westminster Christian appears in all three sources under normalized naming conventions and earns mid-teen rankings.

22. Eureka - Average Rank: 23.5

Eureka is recognized in two sources and maintains top-25 rankings, securing its place in the composite.

23. Rock Bridge - Average Rank: 23.5

Rock Bridge appears in two sources with consistent mid-20s placement, earning a spot in the top 25.

24. Howell Central - Average Rank: 24.0

Howell Central is ranked in two sources and maintains consistent mid-20s placement, securing a top-25 slot.

25. Nixa - Average Rank: 24.0

Nixa appears in two sources and earns mid-20s rankings, rounding out the top 25 composite.

