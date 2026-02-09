Top 25 Missouri High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 9, 2026
Another week of the 2025-26 Missouri High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.
Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.
Principia was the consensus No. 1 team across all rankings for the second week in a row. They hold an impressive 20-2 record going into the end of the season.
Here is a look at the latest Missouri Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 9:
1. Principia - Average Rank: 1.0
Principia earns the top composite spot after finishing first in all three rankings, establishing itself as the state’s early favorite.
2. Rockhurst - Average Rank: 4.33
Rockhurst appears near the top of all sources, including a No. 2 finish from MaxPreps, showing statewide respect and consistency.
3. Vashon - Average Rank: 4.67
Vashon is ranked in the top five in all three sources, including a No. 3 from On3/Rivals, making it one of Missouri’s elite programs.
4. Logan-Rogersville - Average Rank: 5.0
Logan-Rogersville appears in the top five in two sources and inside the top 10 in all three, demonstrating steady high-level performance.
5. Chaminade - Average Rank: 6.33
Chaminade is recognized in all three sources, including a No. 2 ranking from High School on SI, highlighting its strength statewide.
6. Oak Park - Average Rank: 6.67
Oak Park ranks inside the top 10 in all three sources, including a No. 3 from MaxPreps and No. 6 from On3/Rivals, solidifying its elite status.
7. Benton - Average Rank: 8.0
Benton earns a top-10 ranking in all three sources, including No. 6 from High School on SI, giving it a strong composite profile.
8. Kickapoo - Average Rank: 8.67
Kickapoo appears in all three sources, consistently ranked in the top 10, and benefits from multiple high-end finishes.
9. Webster Groves - Average Rank: 9.33
Webster Groves is ranked in all three sources, including a No. 4 finish on On3/Rivals, making it one of the most respected programs in Missouri.
10. MICDS - Average Rank: 10.33
MICDS appears in all three sources and lands inside the top 10 in two of them, giving it broad statewide recognition.
11. De Smet Jesuit - Average Rank: 10.67
De Smet Jesuit is consistently in the top 12 in all sources, including a No. 7 from MaxPreps, providing steady statewide credibility.
12. North Kansas City - Average Rank: 12.0
North Kansas City appears in all three sources with consistent mid-teens placement, earning steady statewide respect.
13. Lee’s Summit - Average Rank: 13.33
Lee’s Summit appears in all three sources and holds steady in the mid-teens, earning a solid top-25 placement.
14. Vianney - Average Rank: 14.0
Vianney appears in all three sources under slightly different naming variations and includes a top-10 ranking, giving it a strong composite presence.
15. Staley - Average Rank: 15.67
Staley is ranked in all three sources, including a top-10 finish from On3/Rivals, helping it secure a top-15 composite spot.
16. St. Dominic - Average Rank: 18.67
St. Dominic appears in all three sources and maintains mid-to-high teen rankings, securing its place in the composite.
17. Jackson - Average Rank: 18.67
Jackson is recognized in all three sources, including a top-15 finish, and benefits from steady mid-range rankings.
18. Sikeston - Average Rank: 19.33
Sikeston appears in all three sources and consistently ranks near the top 20, rounding out the upper tier of teams.
19. Rolla - Average Rank: 21.0
Rolla appears in all three sources, holding mostly mid-20s rankings, and earns a spot in the top 25.
20. Blue Springs South - Average Rank: 21.33
Blue Springs South appears in all three sources and maintains mid-20s rankings, giving it a strong composite presence.
21. Westminster Christian - Average Rank: 22.0
Westminster Christian appears in all three sources under normalized naming conventions and earns mid-teen rankings.
22. Eureka - Average Rank: 23.5
Eureka is recognized in two sources and maintains top-25 rankings, securing its place in the composite.
23. Rock Bridge - Average Rank: 23.5
Rock Bridge appears in two sources with consistent mid-20s placement, earning a spot in the top 25.
24. Howell Central - Average Rank: 24.0
Howell Central is ranked in two sources and maintains consistent mid-20s placement, securing a top-25 slot.
25. Nixa - Average Rank: 24.0
Nixa appears in two sources and earns mid-20s rankings, rounding out the top 25 composite.