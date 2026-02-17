Top 25 Missouri High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 17, 2026
Another week of the 2025-26 Missouri High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.
These composite Missouri boys basketball rankings use an average-rank formula to combine the Top 25 rankings from MaxPreps, On3/Rivals and Prep Hoops.
Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.
Principia is the No. 1 team in the composite rankings for the third week in a row. They hold an impressive 22-2 record going into the end of the season.
Here is a look at the latest Missouri Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 17:
Top 25 Missouri High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 17, 2026
1. Principia - Average Rank: 2.0
The Principia School earns the top composite spot after finishing first or second in every source it appeared in, including No. 1 in MaxPreps.
2. Rockhurst - Average Rank: 2.0
Rockhurst High School is right behind Principia with top-three finishes in all sources and a No. 1 nod from Prep Hoops.
3. Vashon - Average Rank: 4.0
Vashon High School appears in all three sources, consistently landing in the top five across rankings.
4. Chaminade - Average Rank: 6.0
Chaminade College Prep is a top-10 team in every source, including No. 3 in MaxPreps and No. 7 in On3/Rivals.
5. Oak Park - Average Rank: 7.7
Oak Park High School appears in all three sources with a highest ranking of No. 5, giving it a strong composite finish.
6. Lee's Summit - Average Rank: 7.3
Lee's Summit High School shows consistent top-10 placement in all sources, peaking at No. 5 in Prep Hoops.
7. Kickapoo - Average Rank: 7.0
Kickapoo High School appears in all three sources with top-10 finishes, including No. 4 in Prep Hoops.
8. Logan-Rogersville - Average Rank: 8.0
Logan-Rogersville High School appears in all three sources, with a top-10 peak at No. 6 in MaxPreps.
9. De Smet Jesuit - Average Rank: 8.7
De Smet Jesuit High School appears in all three sources, highlighted by No. 6 in MaxPreps and No. 9 in On3/Rivals.
10. Benton - Average Rank: 10.7
Benton High School appears in all three sources with a highest ranking of No. 10, securing a solid Top 10 composite finish.
11. Staley - Average Rank: 12.3
Staley High School appears in all three sources with consistent mid-tier rankings.
12. North Kansas City - Average Rank: 12.7
North Kansas City High School appears in all three sources, with rankings ranging from 10 to 15.
13. Nixa - Average Rank: 14.0
Nixa High School appears in all three sources, highlighted by No. 13 in MaxPreps.
14. MICDS - Average Rank: 16.3
Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School appears in two sources with top-20 finishes, giving it a mid-tier composite.
15. Sikeston - Average Rank: 16.0
Sikeston High School appears in all three sources, with rankings ranging from 15 to 17.
16. Vianney - Average Rank: 16.5
St. John Vianney High School appears in two sources, with rankings at 16 and 16.
17. St. Dominic - Average Rank: 16.0
St. Dominic High School appears in all three sources, with rankings from 17 to 7, giving it a consistent mid-teen composite.
18. Jackson - Average Rank: 18.3
Jackson High School appears in all three sources, with a highest ranking of No. 18 in MaxPreps.
19. Webster Groves - Average Rank: 18.7
Webster Groves High School appears in all three sources with mid-teen placements.
20. Eureka - Average Rank: 22.7
Eureka High School appears in two sources and earns its composite from mid-20 rankings.
21. Rolla - Average Rank: 23.0
Rolla High School appears in all three sources with consistent low-20 placements.
22. Blue Springs South - Average Rank: 20.7
Blue Springs South High School appears in all three sources and maintains mid-20 rankings.
23. Westminster Christian - Average Rank: 21.5
Westminster Christian Academy appears in two sources, peaking at No. 21.
24. Rock Bridge - Average Rank: 23.7
Rock Bridge High School appears in all three sources with low-20 rankings.
25. Lindbergh - Average Rank: 12.0
Lindbergh High School appears in only one source (Prep Hoops) but earns the final Top 25 spot based on its strong ranking there.