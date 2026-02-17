High School

Top 25 Missouri High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 17, 2026

Take a look at the latest Top 25 Missouri High School Boys Basketball composite rankings compiled from three sources

Robin Erickson

North Kansas City comes in at No. 12 in the latest Missouri composite rankings.
North Kansas City comes in at No. 12 in the latest Missouri composite rankings. / David Smith

Another week of the 2025-26 Missouri High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.

These composite Missouri boys basketball rankings use an average-rank formula to combine the Top 25 rankings from MaxPreps, On3/Rivals and Prep Hoops.

Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.

Principia is the No. 1 team in the composite rankings for the third week in a row. They hold an impressive 22-2 record going into the end of the season.

Here is a look at the latest Missouri Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 17:

1. Principia - Average Rank: 2.0

The Principia School earns the top composite spot after finishing first or second in every source it appeared in, including No. 1 in MaxPreps.

2. Rockhurst - Average Rank: 2.0

Rockhurst High School is right behind Principia with top-three finishes in all sources and a No. 1 nod from Prep Hoops.

3. Vashon - Average Rank: 4.0

Vashon High School appears in all three sources, consistently landing in the top five across rankings.

4. Chaminade - Average Rank: 6.0

Chaminade College Prep is a top-10 team in every source, including No. 3 in MaxPreps and No. 7 in On3/Rivals.

5. Oak Park - Average Rank: 7.7

Oak Park High School appears in all three sources with a highest ranking of No. 5, giving it a strong composite finish.

6. Lee's Summit - Average Rank: 7.3

Lee's Summit High School shows consistent top-10 placement in all sources, peaking at No. 5 in Prep Hoops.

7. Kickapoo - Average Rank: 7.0

Kickapoo High School appears in all three sources with top-10 finishes, including No. 4 in Prep Hoops.

8. Logan-Rogersville - Average Rank: 8.0

Logan-Rogersville High School appears in all three sources, with a top-10 peak at No. 6 in MaxPreps.

9. De Smet Jesuit - Average Rank: 8.7

De Smet Jesuit High School appears in all three sources, highlighted by No. 6 in MaxPreps and No. 9 in On3/Rivals.

10. Benton - Average Rank: 10.7

Benton High School appears in all three sources with a highest ranking of No. 10, securing a solid Top 10 composite finish.

11. Staley - Average Rank: 12.3

Staley High School appears in all three sources with consistent mid-tier rankings.

12. North Kansas City - Average Rank: 12.7

North Kansas City High School appears in all three sources, with rankings ranging from 10 to 15.

13. Nixa - Average Rank: 14.0

Nixa High School appears in all three sources, highlighted by No. 13 in MaxPreps.

14. MICDS - Average Rank: 16.3

Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School appears in two sources with top-20 finishes, giving it a mid-tier composite.

15. Sikeston - Average Rank: 16.0

Sikeston High School appears in all three sources, with rankings ranging from 15 to 17.

16. Vianney - Average Rank: 16.5

St. John Vianney High School appears in two sources, with rankings at 16 and 16.

17. St. Dominic - Average Rank: 16.0

St. Dominic High School appears in all three sources, with rankings from 17 to 7, giving it a consistent mid-teen composite.

18. Jackson - Average Rank: 18.3

Jackson High School appears in all three sources, with a highest ranking of No. 18 in MaxPreps.

19. Webster Groves - Average Rank: 18.7

Webster Groves High School appears in all three sources with mid-teen placements.

20. Eureka - Average Rank: 22.7

Eureka High School appears in two sources and earns its composite from mid-20 rankings.

21. Rolla - Average Rank: 23.0

Rolla High School appears in all three sources with consistent low-20 placements.

22. Blue Springs South - Average Rank: 20.7

Blue Springs South High School appears in all three sources and maintains mid-20 rankings.

23. Westminster Christian - Average Rank: 21.5

Westminster Christian Academy appears in two sources, peaking at No. 21.

24. Rock Bridge - Average Rank: 23.7

Rock Bridge High School appears in all three sources with low-20 rankings.

25. Lindbergh - Average Rank: 12.0

Lindbergh High School appears in only one source (Prep Hoops) but earns the final Top 25 spot based on its strong ranking there.

Published
