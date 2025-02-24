Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (2/24/205)
All 25 teams in last week's Top 25 Missouri boys basketball rankings have returned this week, but there has been some minor movement up and down the rankings.
The biggest mover this week was Blue Springs South, which climbed five spots from No. 20 to No. 15. In addition, Pricipia and De Smet each crept closer to the top, each moving up one spot inside the Top 5, to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.
1. Oak Park (23-1)
Previous Rank: 1
No changes at the top spot. Oak Park is putting together one of the most dominant in-state seasons of the past few years. Corbin Allen is a Mr. Basketball contender.
2. Vashon (20-2)
Previous Rank: 2
Vashon has remained relatively clean all season. They’ve won, stayed healthy, and are a heavy favorite to win state. Their matchup with Chaminade is a big one on Tuesday. This year the game will be played at the Athletictron.
3. Principa (25–1)
Previous Rank: 4
Jay Blossom was very close to an undefeated season. That’s in the past and all sights are set on the playoffs. He’s six games away from his first championship at Principia. This team has all the pieces.
4. De Smet (23-2)
Previous Rank: 5
De Smet is a tough out for any quality opponent because of the way they play. Space & pace is their recipe. With shooters all over the floor they create mismatches. Riley Massey is having an excellent senior season.
5. Chaminade (15-10)
Previous Rank: 3
Chaminade defeated SLUH and lost on the road to Webster Groves on Saturday. This was a surprise to some. They have a matchup with Vashon on Tuesday before the playoffs.
6. Nixa (22-2)
Previous Rank: 6
Nixa has a ton of winning behaviors built into this team. They have tough guards, rebound, and defend as a team. This is a winning recipe. A favorite to come out of the SWMO region in Class 6.
7. Kickapoo (21-3)
Previous Rank: 7
Kickapoo will go as their defense does. Being able to hold quality opponents under 50 will be their calling card this playoffs. On offense they can control tempo and run their system efficiently.
8. Montgomery County (25-1)
Previous Rank: 8
Montgomery County is the biggest threat to Principia in Class 3. Nobody will disagree with that statement. A 25 win season is rare in a state that allows teams to play 26. A top 10 program in the state this season.
9. Rockhurst (18-4)
Previous Rank: 9
Rockhurst is a trustworthy team due to their experience in the starting lineup. They have a nice blend of seniors and juniors making key contributions. This bodes well for them in March.
10. Sikeston (21-3)
Previous Rank: 10
Class 5 is interesting because of District 1. Sikeston is the favorite but has lost to Farmington. One of those two teams could have a home game in sectionals with a trip to Mizzou Arena on the line.
11. Logan Rogersville (21-3)
Previous Rank: 11
Rogersville is the main contender to Vashon in Class 4. A well-rounded team with size, an elite guard, and smart coaching. This group is fun to watch and complete. Their ability to control tempo is a differentiator.
12. Raytown (20-3)
Previous Rank: 12
Raytown seems to be the obvious candidate for a dark horse in Class 5. They have been a top program in these rankings all season long. Keep an eye out for them making a deep run.
13. Webster Groves (19-5)
Previous Rank: 14
Webster had a tough home loss to Ladue but followed it up with a win over Chaminade in the game of the week. Scottie Adkinson had 43 points which was one of the best individual performances of the season.
14. Westminster (18-5)
Previous Rank: 13
Westminster played no games since the last update.
15. Blue Springs South (18-6)
Previous Rank: 20
Blue Springs South is the biggest riser of this update. They defeated Staley but then lost to Lee’s Summit West who have been hot as of late. The 18-6 record paired with quality wins puts the Jaguars in this position.
16. Rolla (19-5)
Previous Rank: 15
Rolla drops slightly after losing to a talented Orchard Farm team on the road. Still, this team has done a nice job of building a strong resume this season.
17. Staley (17-6)
Previous Rank: 17
Staley is one of the best teams in Kansas City. Late in the season they have looked to be at their best. They’ll go as far as their senior duo of Avian Webb and Xavier Wilson.
18. Battle (17-7)
Previous Rank: 19
Battle won two games since the last update. One was against Hickman in dominant fashion. This is the type of win that gets a team back on track before the playoffs.
19. North Kansas City (17-5)
Previous Rank: 18
A team capable of winning on any given night. Having solid guards, size in the frontcourt, and toughness has led them to 17 wins on the season so far.
20. John Burroughs (17-6)
Previous Rank: 16
John Burroughs had a chance to earn a share of the Metro League championship vs. Principia on Friday night. The game ended in a loss. Tristan Reed has been playing well as of late.
21. Timberland (21-1)
Previous Rank: 23
Timberland might be the biggest x-factor on this list. They’re 21-1 with strength of schedule being the only questioning surrounding this team. They have a chance to make noise in the playoffs.
22. Republic (20-4)
Previous Rank: 22
Little movement here for Republic. Since the last update they defeated Carthage by a score of 65-57.
23. Farmington (21-2)
Previous Rank: 25
Farmington is the true sleeper in Class 5. They’ve defeated the potential favorite in Sikeston and have a handful of quality wins. Don’t be surprised if they make a trip to Mizzou Arena.
24. Jefferson City (16-7)
Previous Rank: 21
Jefferson City has had big wins followed by a few headscratchers over the past month. With that being said, this team has playoff experience. This is the time of year that their 2025 core has shined in the past.
25. Vianney (15-9)
Previous Rank: 24
Vianney continues to hover around the back end of these rankings. They’re talented but have gone 3-6 vs. MCC opponents. Now, they’re set to play in what might be the toughest district in Missouri top to bottom.