Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 25, 2026
One undefeated team remains in Missouri high school boys basketball, rivalry games are swinging momentum, and a single possession is separating teams fighting for positioning ahead of March.
From statement wins to signature performances, this week’s rankings reflect just how thin the margin is between the top of the list and the bottom of the list.. Buckle up — because the next few weeks are going to tell us exactly who’s built for the postseason and who’s simply surviving it.
1. Principia (15-2)
Previous Rank: 1
A win over MICDS was the closest game Principia has played against an in-state opponent. The 69-61 win was headlined by 19 points from Quentin Coleman and 13 points from Wyatt Slay.
2. Chaminade (11-4)
Previous Rank: 3
Chaminade played Benet, a top team in Illinois, on MLK Day. The 72-54 loss was followed up by a win against CBC. Omaha signee Jonny Jordan Jr. scored 35 points in the contest. The Red Devils are now in first place in the MCC.
3. Logan-Rogersville (13-3)
Previous Rank: 4
Defeating Hartville (17-2) is a quality win. Indiana commit Chase Branham is now the program's all-time leading scorer at 1,533 points and counting.
4. Rockhurst (17-0)
Previous Rank: 6
Two wins at the North Kansas City Tournament keep the Hawklets undefeated. A test against Bishop Miege, one of the best teams in Kansas, is on the horizon this week. A win could set the stage for an undefeated regular season.
5. Benton (15-1)
Previous Rank: 9
Benton has been consistent all season long. Their only loss was to Blue Valley Northwest (KS) by three points. Class 4 has a chance to be the most compelling classification come playoff time.
6. Vianney (16-2)
Previous Rank: 5
This is the part of the rankings where the margins start to get slim. Vianney earned a high-quality win over De Smet, however, it was followed up by an MCC loss to CBC. All conference games are tough.
7. Webster Groves (12-3)
Previous Rank: 7
The Statesmen made a trip to Pittsburg, KS before leaving early due to weather. Against Joplin, it was Mizzou commit Scottie Adkinson who led the way scoring 32 points.
8. De Smet (14-2)
Previous Rank: 2
A loss to Vianney marks their second of the season to the Golden Griffins. They’ll get a third matchup on February 20th. The Spartans are set to play Rolla on Tuesday night.
9. Vashon (10-3)
Previous Rank: 8
The Wolverines lost out on game opportunities due to the cancellation of the Quincy Shootout. As a result their next game will be against Roosevelt after a ten-day break.
10. Staley (10-4)
Previous Rank: 10
A 69-44 win over Blue Springs South made a statement. Staley is the real deal. They’re a team who could emerge out of Kansas City and represent Class 6 in the state final four.
11. Rolla (16-2)
Previous Rank: 11
A championship at the St. James invitational was much needed for this group. They earned a chance to defeat Blair Oaks after losing to them earlier in the season. Up next is a game against De Smet which could say a lot about this team.
12. Kickapoo (11-5)
Previous Rank: 12
Wins over Carthage and Battle keep the Chiefs within the top half of the rankings. Senior guard Reese Kimrey scored his 1,000th point against Carthage.
13. MICDS (12-3)
Previous Rank: 13
MICDS performed well against Principia in a close loss. This game was followed up by a win against John Burroughs in a rivalry matchup. Junior guard Tyler Ray scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
14. Rock Bridge (13-2)
Previous Rank: 14
Rock Bridge won the Lee’s Summit Tournament. The Bruins have found consistency and look like one of the better overall teams in Class 6. A week at the Fort Zumwalt North tournament is next on tap for this team.
15. North Kansas City (11-3)
Previous Rank: 15
A handful of wins at their own tournament made for a perfect week at North Kansas City. Sophomore guard Michael Cruthird has been a standout during recent games.
16. Nixa (12-1)
Previous Rank: 16
A win over Willard was enough to keep Nixa’s ranking steady. Their annual tournament is set to take place at the end of this week. It’s one of the toughest fields they’ve had in recent years.
17. Westminster Christian (14-4)
Previous Rank: 18
Three wins in one week shows that the Wildcats are getting back to their standard. Defeating Eureka on the road was a high-quality win. Tobi Akinyede has been the x-factor as of late.
18. Oak Park (11-4)
Previous Rank: 17
A win over Battle keeps Oak Park in the same position as last week. A heavy second semester leaves plenty of opportunity for key wins and progress for the Northmen.
19. Jackson (16-1)
Previous Rank: 20
Jackson is putting together one of their best seasons in recent memory. The Indians have all the pieces to make a run in Class 6. Up next is Cape Notre Dame on Tuesday.
20. Francis Howell Central (14-3)
Previous Rank: 21
The Spartans are one of the biggest rosters in the state at this point in the season. Senior wing Xavier Morrison scored 22 points in their most recent win against St. Charles West.
21. St. Dominic (13-3)
Previous Rank: 22
A recent win over Kirkwood was big in maintaining their position in the rankings. Senior guard Luke Roberts 21 points, helping provide a spark. The Fort Zumwalt North tournament is next on the schedule.
22. Sikeston (14-2)
Previous Rank: 25
Sikeston has been the standard in SWMO over the past handful of seasons. This year's team is young, however, the shot-making from three is impressive. Gregg Holifield is a legendary coach with another strong team.
23. Blue Springs South (11-4)
Previous Rank: 23
A tough loss to Staley was followed up with a win over Liberty North. The Jaguars run four-and-five guard lineups making them a difficult team to defend. Their speed and defensive pressure is a real separator.
24. Christian Brothers (10-5)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
The Cadets are rewarded in multiple ways for playing a tough schedule this season. All five of their losses have come to ranked teams and a few of the contests were close on the scoreboard. This is a young group that plays together. A recent victory over Vianney was the signature win this team needed.
25. Eureka (11-4)
Previous Rank: 24
Eureka lost a tough game to Westminster on Wednesday night. The schedule won’t get easier with a game against McCluer North on Tuesday night. Senior guard Joe Rauls has been a bright spot this season.