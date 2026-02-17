Top 25 Missouri Girls High School Basketball Rankings - Feb. 17, 2026
The Missouri girls basketball postseason picture is starting to come into focus — and the separation at the top is real. A few programs have clearly established themselves as standard-bearers. Others are surging at the right time. Some are talented but inconsistent. And several are sitting in that dangerous middle ground: good enough to beat anyone, but flawed enough to go home early.
At this stage of the year, style points matter less than substance. Quality wins. Competitive losses. Consistency. Health. Momentum. Teams that understand who they are — and play to it — are the ones built for March.
This update reflects body of work, trajectory, strength of schedule, and overall ceiling. Some held firm. Some climbed. A few took hits. Here’s where things stand as the regular season winds down.
1. Incarnate Word (19-2)
Previous Rank: 1
Six straight wins since the last update maintain a significant gap between the Red Knights and the rest of the field. Their 63-58 win over Strafford marked the closest in-state game they’ve played all season. Four players scored in double figures, including senior guards Addi Owen and Peyton Olufson.
2. Kickapoo (21-0)
Previous Rank: 2
Dominant wins over local competition have paved a clear path toward a Final Four appearance. The Chiefs feel like a team of destiny in Southwest Missouri. Leslie Hanchey has built a powerhouse at one of Springfield’s most respected programs.
3. Staley (20-2)
Previous Rank: 3
Staley made a statement with its second win over Liberty North. Few teams in the state possess the Falcons’ ceiling. When they’re locked in, they make the game look effortless. Junior Destiny Mayawu has been dominant all season.
4. Principia (23-2)
Previous Rank: 4
One game remains before the Panthers close out a strong regular season. Their finale against John Burroughs on Friday night will serve as a quality final test.
5. Strafford (19-3)
Previous Rank: 6
A 63-58 loss to Incarnate Word is about as strong of a loss as a team can have in Missouri. That performance showed Strafford belongs among the elite. The Indians remain heavy favorites in Class 4.
6. Lutheran St. Charles (14-5)
Previous Rank: 5
Wins over Tipton and Cor Jesu set the stage for a deep playoff run. The Cougars have the balance and experience required to make a serious push in March. Senior guard Kyrii Franklin scored 21 points in the win over Tipton.
7. Jackson (18-1)
Previous Rank: 8
Jackson suffered its first loss of the season against Principia. An upcoming matchup with Cor Jesu will provide another critical test before the Class 6 playoffs begin.
8. Lee’s Summit West (19-2)
Previous Rank: 7
The Titans face a demanding final stretch with games against Olathe North (KS), Staley, and Liberty North. These matchups will clarify exactly where they stand entering postseason play.
9. Tipton (16-7)
Previous Rank: 9
Upcoming games against Centralia and St. Teresa’s represent the final tune-ups for a team that fully expects to compete for a Class 2 state championship.
10. Logan-Rogersville (20-3)
Previous Rank: 11
Wins over West Plains and Norwood helped this group climb. Chemistry and connectivity stand out immediately. They remain a serious Class 4 contender.
11. Rock Bridge (16-6)
Previous Rank: 12
The Bruins continue a steady climb toward the Top 10. A dominant 60-30 win over St. Joseph’s at the Webster Groves Winter Classic showed how much this team has matured over the course of the season.
12. Cor Jesu (16-4)
Previous Rank: 10
Three losses since the last update — two to Incarnate Word and one to Lutheran St. Charles — have shifted their position slightly. Still, this is a talented, battle-tested group capable of making noise in March.
13. Marshfield (20-3)
Previous Rank: 14
Each of Marshfield’s three losses came against higher-ranked opponents. That matters. This is a skilled, balanced team with all the pieces needed to make a deep postseason run.
14. Doniphan (19-2)
Previous Rank: 13
Doniphan impressed at the Ozark Foothills Conference Classic, capturing the championship. An upcoming matchup with St. Vincent will be pivotal within the region.
15. Centralia (19-3)
Previous Rank: 17
Centralia continues to be one of the most consistent teams in the state. Their schedule has prepared them for a variety of styles. A Wednesday matchup with Tipton is one of the most intriguing games of the week.
16. Benton (16-6)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Benton makes a significant jump — and it’s justified. The previous rankings were two weeks old, allowing for movement, but more importantly, the Cardinals are riding a nine-game winning streak. Wins over Chillicothe and Lafayette St. Joseph — both near the top of Class 4 — prove this team is legitimate.
17. Park Hill South (16-6)
Previous Rank: 16
This team’s ceiling is high — but so is the volatility. Addison Bjorn is one of the most talented players Missouri has seen in years. When the supporting cast steps up, this team becomes extremely dangerous.
18. Lafayette St. Joseph (18-3)
Previous Rank: 15
After emerging early in the season, this group has continued to improve and remain connected. They’re capable of beating nearly anyone when they’re playing together. Another strong Class 4 contender.
19. Republic (19-3)
Previous Rank: 20
The Tigers have made the last month look controlled and efficient. A Wednesday matchup with Kickapoo will provide clarity. Are they ranked too high? Too low? The performance will answer that question.
20. West Plains (15-7)
Previous Rank: 18
The schedule has been demanding, but many key games have resulted in losses. On paper, they check a lot of boxes. The question is whether they can secure a signature win when it matters most.
21. Liberty North (13-6)
Previous Rank: 19
This team has shown flashes of a very high ceiling. There’s clearly another level still untapped. If they find it, they become a serious postseason threat.
22. Marquette (16-4)
Previous Rank: 23
Marquette remains one of the sleeper large-school teams in the St. Louis area. In a recent win over Pattonville, junior forward Maryann Kenyon scored 30 points.
23. John Burroughs (15-6)
Previous Rank: 22
The Bombers are emerging at the right time. Senior forward Moriyah Douglass has elevated her play and is headed to Texas Tech at the next level. This team could surprise people in the playoffs.
24. Troy Buchanan (18-5)
Previous Rank: 25
A win over Francis Howell allowed the Trojans to climb slightly. February has been strong overall. Games against Festus and Liberty will close out the regular season.
25. St. Vincent (19-5)
Previous Rank: 24
St. Vincent has found its rhythm in the second half of the season. Final matchups against Cardinal Ritter and Doniphan will provide strong closing tests, with the Doniphan game serving as the regular-season finale at home.