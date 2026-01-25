Top 25 Missouri Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 26, 2026
Weather delays, tournament battles, and signature wins have reshaped the landscape, forcing movement throughout the rankings. This has revealed which programs are peaking at the right time. With postseason pressure looming, every possession matters.
The top of the rankings remains fiercely competitive, with multiple teams capable of making a deep March run. Star players are stepping into leadership roles, sophomores are breaking out on big stages, and coaching staffs are positioning their groups for postseason success.
Whether it’s elite defensive units controlling tempo, explosive scoring trios leaading the way, or veteran teams quietly stacking wins, the storylines are stacking up statewide.
Here is the latest Missouri girls basketball rankings — complete with movement, context, and the teams shaping the race for a state title.
1. Incarnate Word (11-2)
Previous Rank: 1
The Red Knights had a game canceled this past weekend due to weather. They’re set to face St. Joseph’s on Thursday night.
2. Kickapoo (15-0)
Previous Rank: 3
Quality wins at the Pittsburgh Tournament are enough to move Kickapoo into second. Given their undefeated record, talent, and coaching, this is a move well overdue.
3. Staley (14-2)
Previous Rank: 2
A dominant win over St. Thomas Aquinas (KS) on Friday night showed the ceiling of this group. Staley is a well-oiled machine ready for the playoffs.
4. Principia (18-2)
Previous Rank: 5
Since the new year, this has been one of the best teams in the state. A recent 67-44 win over MICDS was one of their most complete games of the season. The trio of Dasia Scott, Loganne Love, and Aniyah Poniewaz leads the way.
5. Lutheran St. Charles (10-4)
Previous Rank: 7
Defeating Cardinal Ritter 70-62 was a key result at this part of the season. The Cougars have started to separate themselves in recent weeks.
6. Strafford (14-2)
Previous Rank: 10
Strafford defeated Lee’s Summit West at the Nixa Tournament. This was their signature victory of the season. Sophomore guard Kinley Larsen was tremendous, scoring 28 points.
7. Lee’s Summit West (13-2)
Previous Rank: 4
A win over Cape Notre Dame was followed by a loss to Strafford at the Nixa Tournament. The Titans are being tested late in the season.
8. Jackson (13-0)
Previous Rank: 6
Jackson continues to stack wins. They’re winning the games in front of them. The Lindbergh Invitational followed by a game vs. Doniphan should test a group needing a ranked win to create more upward movement.
9. Tipton (12-5)
Previous Rank: 8
It’s safe to say Tipton has been one of the best Class 2 teams of the decade. They have all the parts for a championship. They have it all – coaching, guards, and forwards. This is a special group with a game against Incarnate Word on Saturday.
10. Cor Jesu (13-1)
Previous Rank: 9
The Chargers have strung together a handful of elite defensive performances. This group consistently holds teams under 40 points which is also a sign of tempo control.
11. Logan-Rogersville (15-3)
Previous Rank: 14
Three wins at the Gary Keeling Tournament lead to a slight ranking jump for the group at Logan-Rogersville. This team has yet to lose in the new year.
12. Cardinal Ritter (6-6)
Previous Rank: 11
A win over Memphis Overton was followed up by a loss to Lutheran St. Charles on the road. For the Lions, it has been sophomore guard Trinity Jackson leading the way as of late. She scored 20 points in their most recent game.
13. Rock Bridge (12-5)
Previous Rank: 15
Weather caused Rock Bridge’s game against St. Teresa’s to be cancelled. A rivalry game against Hickman is set to take place on Thursday. The Bruins have a high ceiling.
14. Centralia (15-1)
Previous Rank: 16
A 68-49 win over Boonville was significant. This showed there was a gap between Centralia and the bottom half of this list. The Panthers are a contender to win Class 3.
15. Doniphan (15-1)
Previous Rank: 17
Doniphan is one of those teams who will be playing their best when it matters most. This past week showed signs of exactly that. Two dominant wins set them up for a big two-week stretch ahead.
16. Lafayette St. Joseph (16-2)
Previous Rank: 12
A loss to Benton stopped momentum for one of the best teams in Class 4. They’ll look to regroup vs. Helias Catholic on Saturday.
17. Marshfield (16-3)
Previous Rank: 19
There’s a calm confidence about this group. They’re a team that hasn’t even shown their ceiling yet. A Class 5 contender that continues to get better each week. Tough games have only built them stronger.
18. Liberty North (10-3)
Previous Rank: 13
A close loss to Ray-Pec was unexpected. With that being said, a 63-47 win over Blue Valley Northwest (KS) was a great way to close out the weekend.
19. Park Hill South (10-5)
Previous Rank: 21
Texas signee Addison Bjorn went over 2,000 points on her career this past week. She’s one of the most accomplished players in the history of Missouri high school girls basketball. Bjorn is the driving force of this Park Hill South team.
20. West Plains (13-6)
Previous Rank: 22
The Zizzers have quietly played one of the toughest schedules in the state. At 13-6 they have definitely put some great games on tape. Two wins and a loss to Logan-Rogersville recaps the past seven days for this team.
21. Republic (12-3)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Republic is a late addition and a team who probably should’ve been ranked in the past week or two. A one-point loss to West Plains on January 12 was a turning point. This past week included a win over Troy Buchanan. This is one of the best teams in SWMO.
22. Francis Howell (12-2)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Howell deserves to be ranked following a 65-59 win over Marquette. This game marked the Vikings as being legitimate. Sophomore guard Veronica Simmons scored 22 points connecting on four 3-pointers in the process.
23. Marquette (12-3)
Previous Rank: 18
The Mustangs’ last two games have been losses to ranked teams. This is the part of the schedule where they need to prove themselves as a true top team in Class 6.
24. Rolla (10-6)
Previous Rank: 24
Rolla has dropped games recently, however, all came against ranked teams ahead of them on this list. Still, this is a quality team who can go far in March.
25. John Burroughs (10-5)
Previous Rank: Unranked
The Lady Bombers are starting to catch their stride. An impressive win over MICDS might be the start of something special during the second half of this season. Texas Tech signee Moriyah Douglass and freshman Daylin Douglas are a potent duo.