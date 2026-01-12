Top 25 Missouri Girls High School Basketball Rankings - Jan. 12, 2026
Showcases and individual games created real separation across the Missouri girls basketball landscape this week.
Top contenders validated their rankings with statement wins against elite competition, while several programs used challenging schedules to reveal higher ceilings than their records suggest. This update highlights dominance, quality opposition, and momentum as teams move deeper into the season.
1. Incarnate Word (10-2)
Previous Rank: 1
A three-win week creates a significant gap between IWA and the next closest team. The Red Knights defeated Long Island Lutheran (NY) who are ranked 2nd in the country. Senior guard Peyton Olufson scored 31 points. This team is the heavy Class 6 favorite.
2. Staley (11-2)
Previous Rank: 2
The Falcons dominated Liberty North in a significant win. They then played two games at the Sophie Cunningham Classic defeating Faith Family (TX) and losing to Long Island Lutheran. Both are national opponents. The two wins and margin of victory are significant.
3. Kickapoo (12-0)
Previous Rank: 3
The Chiefs have been dominating local competition this season. This past week was no different with wins over Willard and Parkview. Josie Salazar and Lexi Ringgold have been a dynamic duo.
4. Lee’s Summit West (10-1)
Previous Rank: 4
The Titans are a buzzsaw. They have been a Top 5 team without question. Senior guard Antil Snoddy was an impact transfer who has played the best basketball of her career. Up next is Blue Springs South on Monday night.
5. Principia (14-2)
Previous Rank: 5
The Panthers showcased exactly who they are at the Sophie Cunningham Classic defeating West Plains and Olathe South. Freshman guard Aniyah Poniewaz has been a breakout player. Up next are some key conference games for this group.
6. Jackson (9-0)
Previous Rank: 6
The Lady Indians defeated previously undefeated Festus by a score of 62-26. This level of dominance against a previously unbeaten team shows exactly why this team is ranked highly.
7. Lutheran St. Charles (7-4)
Previous Rank: 7
An eleven day break in the middle of the season should have this team rejuvenated vs. Helias on Wednesday night.
8. Tipton (8-5)
Previous Rank: 9
Tipton is a perfect example of why record is not always the most important factor in these rankings. They have remained a Top 10 team all season despite starting the year 2-4. Strength of schedule is a big deal. The Cardinals defeated Stafford (ranked 13th last week) at the Sophie Cunningham Classic by a score of 66-34. Pure dominance from a Class 2 program.
9. Cor Jesu (10-1)
Previous Rank: 16
Cor Jesu is a major riser this week. They defeated MICDS 45-30 which was a statement win to this point in the season. Past seasons have shown this is a team that can make a deep run in the playoffs. Their defense and senior star, Lauren Ortwerth, lead them to wins.
10. Strafford (11-2)
Previous Rank: 13
The Sophie Cunningham Classic could turn out to be a turning point in the season for Strafford. They were already highly regarded, however, these two wins were dominant. The Larsen sisters lead a potent offensive attack.
11. Cardinal Ritter (7-5)
Previous Rank: 8
A win over Whitfield was followed up by a loss to Faith Family (TX). The Lions’ losses have all come to top tier competition. At 7-5 they still have a resume that stacks up with most teams around this range.
12. Lafayette St. Joseph (13-1)
Previous Rank: 10
The Fighting Irish are one of the best stories this season. They have been dominant from start to finish. Quality wins over Oak Park, Park Hill South, and Grandview put them in good standing. Up next is the Kearney Invitational.
13. Liberty North (7-2)
Previous Rank: 11
Liberty North dropped their much-anticipated game vs. Staley but followed it up with a win over Rock Bridge at the Norm Stewart Classic. This was a tough week of highly contested games. The Eagles remain one of the better overall squads in Class 6.
14. Logan-Rogersville (11-3)
Previous Rank: 15
A win over Helias was the only action this team saw in the past week. SEMO signee Hailey Buckman has been tremendous during her senior season. Up next is a highly-anticipated game vs. Rolla on Monday night.
15. Rock Bridge (11-5)
Previous Rank: 17
Rock Bridge is still searching for consistency; however, they have one of the higher ceilings in the state of Missouri. Their seniors are talented and the group has been through many battles. A 76-43 win over Marshfield showed exactly what they’re capable of when everything is clicking.
16. Centralia (11-1)
Previous Rank: 20
A dominant win against MICDS makes Centralia one of the biggest risers this week. Junior guard Ryenn Gordon is a great player who helps lead the way.
17. Marquette (11-1)
Previous Rank: 18
Marquette has continued to ascend over the course of this season. The Mustangs get major production from non-seniors so this is a group that should win games well beyond this season.
18. Doniphan (12-1)
Previous Rank: 14
The Donnettes earned two early week wins before testing themselves vs. Tipton in a 66-34 loss. This game was their biggest test of the season and will be a learning experience they can review and build from.
19. Marshfield (13-3)
Previous Rank: 21
Weeks like this past one will help Marshfield in the long run. They played games against Rock Bridge, Hickman, and Blue Valley North (KS). Going 2-1 vs. quality opponents marks a productive seven day span.
20. Park Hill South (7-4)
Previous Rank: 19
The Panthers are a group that has a high ceiling that’s anchored by the performance of Addison Bjorn. When the Texas signee dominates, they win. Production from role players has been a key indicator when looking at results from their season.
21. MICDS (10-3)
Previous Rank: 12
MICDS drops following losses to two ranked teams, Cor Jesu and Centralia. The Rams will look to bounce back against Ursuline on Tuesday night.
22. Rolla (9-3)
Previous Rank: 22
A win over Hillcrest pushed their win total to nine games. Up next is a road game vs. Logan-Rogersville on Monday night.
23. St. Teresa’s (5-3)
Previous Rank: 23
A 23-56 loss to top-ranked Incarnate Word was their only game played last week. Up next is Kearney on Monday night.
24. Liberty (9-1)
Previous Rank: 24
The Blue Jays are a team who have grown into a Top 25 team after ten games. Key wins and overall control of their season has been what’s most impressive. The Kearney tournament will reveal a lot about their potential as a team.
25. Troy Buchanan (9-2)
Previous Rank: 25
Troy Buchanan took care of business against Hickman at the Sophie Cunningham Classic. Upcoming conference games vs. Francis Howell and Fort Zumwalt West will give this group a chance to reach double-digit wins.