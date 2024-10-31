Top 25 Missouri high school football rankings (10/31/2024)
The regular season wrapped up for the Missouri high school football season.
The last week results pretty much went as aspected, but the showdown in St. Louis saw No. 3 Lutheran North pick up a win over No. 1 Cardinal Ritter, 50-48, in what surely would be called an instant classic.
A lot of teams in the top 25 will have byes this week as the postseason begins, but there will be a few teams that will look to move onto the district semifinals with wins.
Here is the SBLive Missouri Top 25 football rankings for Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024:
Missouri high school football rankings
1. Lutheran North (8-1)
Previous ranking: 3
The Crusaders knocked off previously No. 1-ranked Cardinal Ritter, handing the Lions its first loss in nearly 3 years. QB Jonathan Moore threw 4 touchdowns and ran for another in the win.
2. Cardinal Ritter (7-1)
Previous ranking: 1
QB Carson Boyd nearly helped the Lions rally from a 22-point deficit, pulling them within two late and they had the ball with a chance to win. The winning streak ended after 35 games.
2. CBC (8-1)
Previous ranking: 2
The Cadets closed the regular season with 7 wins in a row. Triston Abram had 9 tackles and 2 sacks against St. Mary’s South Side. Now, they earned a bye in the Class 6 District 2 tournament.
4. Nixa (9-0)
Previous ranking: 4
The Eagles closed out the regular season with a 42-0 win over Springfield Glendale. Sophomore quarterback Adam McKnight now has 22 total touchdowns.
5. Lee’s Summit North (9-0)
Previous ranking: 5
The Broncos rallied late behind TD runs from Quade Chatmon and Meckhi Mitchell to beat Lee’s Summit, 36-28. Lee’s Summit North got a bye and will likely see Lee’s Summit West for the second time this season on Nov. 8.
6. De Smet (7-2)
Previous ranking: 6
The Spartans scored 40 or more for the fifth time this year in a 42-19 win over Edwardsville, Illinois. QB Dillon Duff threw two touchdowns and ran for two more.
7. Kearney (9-0)
Previous ranking: 7
The Bulldogs closed out the regular season with a 59-0 win over Excelsior Springs, racking up 456 yards of offense and holding the Tigers to 51 yards. Kearney could play Excelsior Springs again on Nov. 8.
8. Blair Oaks (8-1)
Previous ranking: 8
The regular season ended with a 7-game winning streak. After injuries to standouts Tyler Bax, Brady Dapkus and Hayden Lackman in a 42-20 win over Southern Boone, a bye week is coming at a good time.
9. Platte County (9-0)
Previous ranking: 9
The Pirates hauled in four interceptions — two by Caden McGhee — in a 55-13 win over Raytown. Platte County is the No. 1 seed in the Class 5 District 8 bracket.
10. Eureka (9-0)
Previous ranking: 10
RB Trevor Codak had a breakout game with a season-high 321 yards on the ground on 21 carries. The 5 TDs were also a season-high.
11. Rock Bridge (8-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Down at halftime, Rock Bridge scored early on a touchdown pass from Brady Davidson to Derrick Young in a 28-21 win over Francis Howell.
12. MICDS (7-2)
Previous ranking: 12
The only losses in the regular season came against Lutheran North and De Smet, both in the top six in this rankings. Brian Gould and Noah Menneke both threw for two touchdowns in a 45-7 win over Mexico.
13. Carthage (8-1)
Previous ranking: 13
The Central Ozark Conference West Division champions won 42-20 over Neosho. RB Landyn Collins (161 yards, 2 TDs) and QB Brady Carlton (105/3) paced an offense that ran 60 times for 306 yards.
14. Helias Catholic (8-1)
Previous ranking: 14
The Crusaders had to battle last week, overcoming a halftime deficit to beat Lift for Life Academy Charter. The sophomore K Brock Martin booted a school-record 54-yard field goal in the second quarter.
15. Seneca (9-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Seneca capped off a perfect regular season with a romp over Class 2 champion Lamar 57-7. The Indians got a combined 5 touchdown passes from Kaden Clouse and Brodie Probert.
16. Seckman (9-0)
Previous ranking: 16
The Jaguars capped off a perfect season with a 28-0 win over Webster Groves. Ben Lewis and Brady Ambrose both scored twice for Seckman, which got a first-round bye in the Class 6 District 1 bracket.
17. Troy Buchanan (9-0)
Previous ranking: 17
The Trojans wrapped up the first-ever undefeated regular season with a 49-28 win over Battle last week behind 3 TDs from Carter Dowell. They are the No. 1 seed in the Class 6 District 4 Tournament and have a bye this week.
18. Lafayette Wildwood (8-1)
Previous ranking: 18
The Lancers got off to a slow start against Marquette before winning 38-16. QB Jack Behl threw for two scores and ran in another. A win against 1-win Parkway Central will give Lafayette 9 wins for the first time since 2013.
19. St. Pius X Kansas City (8-1)
Previous ranking: 19
At this time last year, the Warriors were prepping for the Class 3 playoffs. Pius wrapped up the regular season with a 49-21 win over Savannah, locking up the Midland Empire Conference crown in its last year in the league.
20. Lee’s Summit (7-2)
Previous ranking: 20
RB Preston Hatfield became the first Tiger to rush for more than 1,000 yards since 2017. The Tigers nearly knocked off Lee’s Summit North last week but saw a late lead evaporate in the fourth.
21. Liberty North (6-3)
Previous ranking: 21
Liberty North righted the ship with a 31-21 win to end the regular season but the defending Class 6 champions will have a tall task next week. They play Liberty on Nov. 8 — a rematch of one of three teams to beat them.
22. Jackson (7-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Jackson handled previously once-beaten Festus, 43-7, to wrap up the regular season. Kai Crowe, one of the top receivers in the state, booted 3 field goals in the win.
23. Blue Springs South (7-2)
Previous ranking: 23
The running game accounted for 4 touchdowns — two by QB Ayden Wilhelm — and 279 yards on 34 carries in a win against Lee’s Summit West. The Jaguars lost 2 games by a combined 9 points.
24. Rockhurst (6-3)
Previous ranking: 24
In a cross-state showdown, the Hawklets went to St. Louis and left with a 21-11 win against SLUH. Pierce Fisher’s 3 scores accounted for the touchdowns for Rockhurst.
25. Branson (9-0)
Previous ranking: 25
The inaugural Ozark Mountain Conference title went to the Pirates after a 49-0 win over Springfield Hillcrest. Branson hadn’t won more than 8 games over the past two decades.
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivemo