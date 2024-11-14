Top 25 Missouri high school football rankings (11/14/2024)
Missouri high school football season has moved into the district title games throughout the state.
The top 25 saw a little bit of shakeup this week as Rockhurst, Liberty North and Eureka all lost. The loss by Liberty North means there will be a new Class 6 champion.
This week there will be even more top 25 teams that lose as many finals pit two quality teams against each other
Here is the SBLive Missouri Top 25 football rankings for Thursday, November 14, 2024:
1. Lutheran North (9-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Mike Clark returned the opening kickoff for a score and added another touchdown in a 52-0 blowout win over Jennings. Up next is a showdown with a Miller Career Academy team that is 6-5 and winners of three in a row.
2. Cardinal Ritter (8-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Junior Manny Ellis had yet to break the 100-yard mark, but did so in a 38-0 win over St. Mary’s South Side. He ran for 14 times for 182 yards and a pair of scores. It was his most carries and yards in a game this year.
3. CBC (9-1)
Previous ranking: 3
In a 27-point second quarter — in a 48-0 win over Marquette — the Cadets has a pair of special teams scores. Jameer Sims returned a block punt for a score and Jayden Reed returned a punt.
4. Nixa (10-0)
Previous ranking: 4
OT Jackson Cantwell went of century mark for pancake blocks this season in a 35-8 win over Nixa. The Eagles face Joplin in the district finals in a rematch of Sept. 13 game Nixa won 49-0.
5. Lee’s Summit North (10-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Nebraska pledge Isaiah Mozee returned a punt and had a touchdown catch in a 42-7 win over Ray-Pec. Now, the Broncos will get another matchup with Lee’s Summit. The last meeting saw the Broncos rally to win to stay unbeaten.
6. De Smet (8-2)
Previous ranking: 6
QB Dillon Duff threw for 266 and a pair of scores and ran for 111 and 3 touchdowns in a 48-31 win over Pattonville. Up next for the Spartans is a battle with a 7-4 SLUH squad — that they beat 23-3 in week 3.
7. Kearney (10-0)
Previous ranking: 7
The Bulldogs rolled to a 49-7 win over Van Horn last week, but they won’t get the rematch many had expected. Kearney will play Savannah, which won 11-10 over Smithville, which prevented a Highway 92 showdown again.
8. Blair Oaks (9-1)
Previous ranking: 8
The No. 1 team in the Class 3 poll beat Southern Boone for the second time this year — and second straight game. After a 42-0 win the wrap up the regular season, the Falcons won 66-0. QB Tyler Bax returned from injury and threw four touchdowns. A 9-2 Boonville team awaits this week.
9. Platte County (10-0)
Previous ranking: 9
The Pirates have now won 10 games or more for the sixth time in the past 12 years after a 50-0 win over St. Joseph Central. Platte County faces No. 19 St. Pius X in the Class 5 District 8 title game.
10. Rock Bridge (9-1)
Previous ranking: 11
In a 35-14 win over St. Dominic, kicker Rocco DePrima booted a 50-yard field goal and the Bruins also recovered one of his onside kicks. The Bruins will play Troy Buchanan this week.
11. MICDS (8-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Win No. 5 in a row was a 48-14 triumph over Chaminade College Prep. The final score didn’t tell the whole story as MICDS was up 14-7 at halftime. In a 34-point third quarter, Brian Gould ran for a touchdown, caught a touchdowns and passed for two touchdowns.
12. Carthage (8-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Carthage ran its win streak is 19 in a row against Neosho with a 35-14 win on Friday — but at one point Neosho led 14-7. Running back Landyn Collins ran for 137 yards and had a touchdown run and catch. The Tigers face rival Webb City in the district finals.
13. Helias Catholic (9-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Helias beat Camdenton for a second time this season in a 45-17 triumph on Friday. Up 17-10 in the third, Austin Weaver busted out on a 73-yard touchdown on a 4th-and-1 play for the Crusaders. Up next is a game with Lebanon.
14. Seneca (10-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Roman Miller ran for 184 yards and 3 touchdowns and Kaden Clouse added 168 yards and a score in a 41-6 win over Aurora. Seneca for 410 yards in the win. Seneca faces Forsyth in the Class 3 District 6 finals.
15. Seckman (10-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Brady Ambrose ran for three of the Jaguars’ 5 touchdowns against Oakville, a 34-7 win. The Jaguars are set for a top-25 showdown with Jackson.
16. Troy Buchanan (10-0)
Previous ranking: 17
The Trojans had their best offensive game of the year, a 70-25 win over Francis Howell Central last week. Carter Dowell ran for 274 yards and 6 touchdowns in the win. Up next is a battle with No. 10 Rock Bridge.
17. Lafayette Wildwood (10-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Lafayette scored all of its points in a 49-0 win over Rockwood Summit in the first half. Robby Preckel hauled in four touchdown passes from Jack Behl. The Lancers now play Washington, coming off a 14-13 upset over previously unbeaten Eureka.
18. St. Pius X Kansas City (8-1)
Previous ranking: 19
After a 36-6 win over Fort Osage, it was a busy weekend for Pius players with Jake Nichols visiting Missouri and Kyler Kuhn at the Kansas game.
19. Lee’s Summit (8-2)
Previous ranking: 20
For the first time since 1985, Lee’s Summit picked up a win against Rockhurst. The triumph, 17-14, sent the Tigers into the district finals against Lee’s Summit North. The Tigers lost 36-28 to the Broncos in the regular-season finale.
20. Jackson (8-2)
Previous ranking: 22
The Pit remains a tough place to play as Lindbergh lost 31-14 to Jackson — and the unbeaten streak of 8 year continues. The Indians play No. 15 Seckman this week.
21. Blue Springs South (8-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Quarterback Ayden Wilhelm ran for 205 yards and 3 touchdowns to help the Jaguars beat rival Blue Springs, 19-12. Blue Springs South is one win away from its first district title since 2015.
22. Branson (10-0)
Previous ranking: 25
QB Luke McCormick ran for four touchdowns and passed for another as the Pirates won 50-29 over Springfield Glendale. To stay unbeaten this week, the Pirates will have to stop a 3-game losing streak to Republic.
23. Park Hill (8-2)
Previous ranking: NR
The Trojans will face Oak Park in the Class 6 District 8 finals this week. A win would give Park Hill its first district title since 2017. Andy Sims’ squad has won 6 in a row and beat Oak Park, 45-15, three weeks ago.
24. Liberty (7-3)
Previous ranking: NR
The Blue Jays beat Liberty North for the second time this year, this time knocking the Class 6 champ out of the playoffs. Jaxon Hicks ran for 169 yards and the game-winning touchdown in the fourth.
25. Eureka (9-1)
Previous ranking: 10
The Wildcats saw its perfect season end in a 14-13 loss to Washington last week. RB Trevor Codak ran for 159 yards in the loss.
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivemo