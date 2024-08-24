Top 25 players in Missouri high school boys soccer
With the 2024 Missouri high school boys soccer season underway, SBLive is taking a closer look at the top players in the state.
Here are the Top 25 players in Missouri boys soccer, listed in alphabetical order.
Ayowole ‘Wole’ Adeoye, sr., Clayton, MF
He posted a team-high in both goals (19) and assists (18) for the Greyhounds last fall. Adeoye was selected to play in the ECNL National Selection Game in December.
Jude Archie, sr., St. Charles, D
Despite playing on the back row, he led the Pirates with 13 goals last year and his 6 assists were second on the team. He was a Class 2 all-state pick as well.
Cole Brockmeyer, sr., Duchesne, F
He was one of three first-team all-state picks for the Pioneers, the Class 1 state champions. He was the team’s top scorer last year with 23 markers.
Luke Butler, jr., Springfield Catholic, F
He tallied 12 goals and provided 6 goals for the Irish, who won a district title for the first time since 2019. The Irish would go on to the Class 3 final four and placed fourth and Butler was an all-state pick.
Esube Byoke, sr., Kansas City East, MF
He helped the Bears win the Class 3 championship last year. He’s an all-state player and was invited to the 2023 High School All-American game last December in South Carolina. He’s a native of Tanzania.
Brendan Donovan, sr., Duchesne, MF
He was the Class 1 player of the year and an all-state pick for the Class 1 state champions. Donovan recorded 19 goals and 11 assists in 2023.
Kaden Edwards, sr., Blue Springs South, F
As a junior he was named the Class 4 Region 4 co-offensive player of the year, Class 4 all-state and was the Eastern Jackson County Examiner Soccer Player of the Year after scoring 25 goals.
Jake Farmer, sr., Park Hill South, D
He was a first-team all-conference, all-region, all-area and all-state pick for the Class 4 runners-up. Helped the Panthers reach the final for the first time in school history and pick up 20 wins. He was also the KC Metro Defender of the Year.
Will Geary, sr., Valley Park, F
A Class 1 all-state pick, he paced the Hawks in scoring with 34 goals — the next two had a combined 20. He’s a Lindenwood baseball commit.
Lachlan Guthrie, sr., John Burroughs, D
His play on the backline helped the Bombers post 12 shutouts last year and a trip to the Class 4 final four. He’s the lone returning all-state player for John Burroughs this year.
Henry Jenks, sr., Rock Bridge, F
Posted 23 goals last year and helped the Bruins reach the Class 4 playoffs for the second year in a row. He had two goals in the district-clinching win against Blue Springs South.
Kolin Kincaid, sr., Excelsior Springs, F
He guided the Tigers to a third straight district title and then a spot in the final four in Class 2 — also for the third straight year.
Kincaid was one of two first-team picks on the Class 2 coaches team for the Tigers.
Uchan Kohring, sr., Rockhurst, F
A first-team all-state pick, he helped the Hawklets win the state title with a goal and assist in the finals against Park Hill South. He tallied 13 goals and had 17 assists last year.
Charlie Lafata, sr., St. Dominic, MF
He was the Archdiocesan Athletic Association player of the year last season. He landed on the Class 4 all-state team as well for the Crusaders, tallying a team-high 13 goals — four of them game-winners.
Rhyder Martin, jr., Laquey, D
He provided 12 goals and 13 assists for a Class 1 semifinalist team that placed 4th overall. Martin was a first-team all-state pick.
Austin Mullen, sr., Lutheran St. Charles, MF
Last year he peppers opposing goalkeepers with 123 shots in 24 games. He notched 23 goals and 8 assists — both leading the way for the Cougars.
Michael Parrigon, sr., New Heights Christian, MF
A student at McAuley Catholic, he played for the co-op hosted last year by College Height Christian, which was renamed this school year. He posted 23 goals and 14 assists and the day after a playoff game for the Cougars, took 4th place in the Class 1 Cross Country State Championship.
Luke Ponciroli, sr., Chaminade, MF
He was on the first team on the Metro Catholic Conference team and coaches all-state team. He paced the Red Devils in both goals (17) and assists (11) and game-winning goals (8) in 2023.
Will Poole, sr., Park Hill, GK
He recorded shutout in 6 of the Trojans’ 12 wins last season. Poole was an all-conference pick and a Class 4 honorable mention all-state pick. He's one of only two returning all-state goalkeepers in Class 4.
Bodie Rollins, sr., Hannibal, F
He was a scoring machine last fall for the Pirates with 24 goals in 26 games while adding 18 assists as well. Rollins earned all-state honors in Class 3 and was the KHQA TV Top Male Athlete in fall sports.
Ahmed Suljagic, jr., Affton, F
The Class 2 first-team all-state pick nearly tallied 100 points last year for the Cougars. He tallied 41 goals — 9 game winners — while also dishing out 9 assists.
Landon Weber, sr., De Smet, MF
Weber was a first-team Metro Catholic Conference and all-region pick and landed on the second-team for all-state. He had 11 goals with 6 assists last year.
Asende Welongo, jr., Rockhurst, F
Another all-state pick from Rockhurst, he had a hat trick in the state semifinal game to send the Hawklets to the Class 4 finals. He tallied 16 goals last year.
Cale Williams, sr., Barstow, MF
He’s been an all-conference, all-district and all-state pick for the Knights for all three years in high school.
Daniel Wozniak, sr., Lee’s Summit West, GK
He posted 5 shutouts last year and had 7 wins in either overtime or PKs. He was named the Andy Gruenebaum KC Metro Goalkeeper of the Year and was a first-team all-state pick.