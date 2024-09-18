Vote for the top Missouri high school football play of the week (9/17/2024)
The SBLive Sports staff picked our favorite highlights from Missouri high school football action last week.
Check out the video and then vote in the poll below to choose your favorite play from Week 3 of the Missouri high school football season.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, September 25, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
(Video by Sean Westendorf)
Missouri Play of the week nominees:
Brian Gould, MICDS
Johnny Nichols, Ladue
Joshua Williams, Oakville
Jake Ference, Lafayette
AJ Byerley, De Smet
Gabe Cunningham, Holt
Tres Baskerfield, Platte Valley
Crew Norden, Rock Bridge
Logan Bishop, Southern Boone
Watch Missouri high school sports on the NFHS Network
Want to watch your favorite team live in action? You can watch several Missouri high school football games each week live on the NFHS Network: Watch live on the NFHS Network
Download the SBLive Sports app
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App