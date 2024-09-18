High School

Vote for the top Missouri high school football play of the week (9/17/2024)

Watch our video of the top plays from last week and pick your favorite

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Brian Gould of MICDS turned in one of the top plays of Week 3.
The SBLive Sports staff picked our favorite highlights from Missouri high school football action last week.

Check out the video and then vote in the poll below to choose your favorite play from Week 3 of the Missouri high school football season.

The voting will conclude Wednesday, September 25, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.

(Video by Sean Westendorf)

Missouri Play of the week nominees:

Brian Gould, MICDS

Johnny Nichols, Ladue

Joshua Williams, Oakville

Jake Ference, Lafayette

AJ Byerley, De Smet

Gabe Cunningham, Holt

Tres Baskerfield, Platte Valley

Crew Norden, Rock Bridge

Logan Bishop, Southern Boone

