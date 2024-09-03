High School

Vote: Which was Missouri Play of the Week in high school football? (9/3/2024)

Watch our video of the top plays from last week and pick your favorite

Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

CBC 2025 wide receiver Corey Simms
CBC 2025 wide receiver Corey Simms / Photo by Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

The SBLive Sports staff picked our favorite highlights from Missouri high school football action last week.

Check out the video above and vote in the poll below to choose your favorite play from Week 1 of the Missouri high school football season.

The voting will conclude Wednesday, September 11, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.

(Video by Sean Westendorf)

Missouri Play of the week nominees:

Corey Simms, CBC

Larry Reed, Eureka

Liam Russo, De Smet

Cash Lewandowski, Rockhurst

Hunter Humphrey, Troy Buchanan

Adam McKnight, Nixa

Jake Pinz, St. Dominic

Quincy Byas, De Smet

Jackson Rotterman, St. Pius X

Published
NATE LATSCH, SBLIVE SPORTS

Nate Latsch is a Regional Editor at SBLive Sports overseeing high school coverage for Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. A veteran sportswriter and multimedia content creator, Latsch has covered high school sports in the St. Louis area and Missouri for 20 years, with a focus on high school football, basketball, baseball and football and basketball recruiting.  He has worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, STLhighschoolsports.com, the Associated Press, FOX Sports Midwest, MLB.com and Scout.com.  In addition to covering high school sports, Latsch has covered youth, college and professional sports, including covering the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Rams, the University of Missouri and Saint Louis University. 

