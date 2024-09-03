Vote: Which was Missouri Play of the Week in high school football? (9/3/2024)
The SBLive Sports staff picked our favorite highlights from Missouri high school football action last week.
Check out the video above and vote in the poll below to choose your favorite play from Week 1 of the Missouri high school football season.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, September 11, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
(Video by Sean Westendorf)
Missouri Play of the week nominees:
Corey Simms, CBC
Larry Reed, Eureka
Liam Russo, De Smet
Cash Lewandowski, Rockhurst
Hunter Humphrey, Troy Buchanan
Adam McKnight, Nixa
Jake Pinz, St. Dominic
Quincy Byas, De Smet
Jackson Rotterman, St. Pius X
