Vote: Who is Missouri high school football's top returning wide receiver for the 2025-2026 season?
With the high school football season fast approaching, we have already brought you the state’s top returning quarterbacks and running backs. Now it’s time to take a dive into the state’s top returning wide receivers.
These candidates feature all-conference, all-district and all-state performers, as well as some of the state’s top-rated recruits – each of whom is expected to return for the 2025-2026 season.
We’ve included stats and information about each player in the caption below their name. We encourage you to read through them all and cast your vote in the poll at the bottom of the page for who you think should be considered the top returning wide receiver in the state.
Voting will end Monday, July 7, at 11:59 p.m. CT. You may vote as many times as you'd like and are encouraged to share this page on all socials.
Please note that this is not a ranking of the top players in Missouri.
2025-2026 Missouri high school football top returning wide receivers
Karsten Fiene, sr., Lee’s Summit
Fiene had a fine season for the Tigers, who went 8-3 and reached the MSHSAA Class 4 quarterfinals in 2024. A first team all-state selection, Feine (6-2, 195) had 14 touchdown receptions in 11 games – catching 56 passes for 980 yards. He averaged 17.5 yards per reception. He is a member of Lee’s Summit’s state champion 4x100 squad that set a state record in 40.9 seconds and is a two-time all-state selection in track.
Elijah Lucas, sr., Cardinal Ritter
He averaged 15.1 yards per catch as a junior last season – hauling in 32 receptions for 482 yards and a pair of touchdowns in nine games. A three-star recruit by On3, Lucas (6-3, 200) committed to Western Michigan on June 23.
Peyton Hatfield, sr., Lee’s Summit
The Tigers had two players among the state’s top performing juniors a season ago, and Hatfield was one of them. While most of the team’s receiving touchdowns went to Karsten Fiene, Hatfield was right behind him with 857 yards on 57 receptions with four touchdowns in 11 games. He joined Fiene – both two-time all-state performers – on Lee’s Summit’s state champion 4x100 team that set a state record with a blazing 40.9 seconds.
Sam Smith, sr., Vianney (Kirkwood)
A standout on the baseball diamond who can get his fastball up to 90 mph., Smith – a first team all-conference and all-district selection – had a productive junior season for the Golden Griffins with 695 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games.
Virgil Rosiere, sr., East Newton
The Patriots are undoubtedly excited to have Rosiere back in the mix one more time. Last season he scored eight touchdowns on 48 receptions – racking up 671 yards while averaging a tick under 14 yards per catch.
De’shaun Stevenson, sr., Cardinal Ritter
Stevenson averaged 12.5 yards per reception catching passes from quarterback Carson Boyd – who is now at Illinois. With a new QB at the helm in 2025, he will be counted on as a senior to help guide a room that is budding with talent.
Rylee Robinson, sr., Harrisburg
One of the few receivers who didn’t have a receiving touchdown as a junior last season, we aren’t about to knock Robinson for that. On a yards-per-catch basis, he was one of the more productive pass-catching juniors in the state last year – averaging 18.41 yards per grab. He finished with 626 yards on 34 catches.
Hari Thompson, sr., Ash Grove
He saw action in eight games for the Pirates as a junior and produced well when his number was called. Thompson averaged 74.2 yards per game – hauling in 38 passes for 594 yards and eight touchdowns.
Tres Baskerville, sr., Platte County
An all-conference, all-district and all-state selection, Baskerville is back for another season of catching passes from all-state quarterback Rocco Marriott – the top quarterback prospect in Missouri. What we’re saying is: expect another big year from Baskerville (5-10, 180), who averaged 26.9 yards per catch in the Pirates’ 14-0 Class 5 state championship run. He caught 39 passes as a junior for 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns and finished with 1,329 all-purpose yards.
Marcus Driver, sr., Capital City (Jefferson City)
He only had 32 receptions in 10 games, but Driver made the most of them. He averaged 17.66 yards per catch and found the end zone six times. A threat any time the ball is in his hands, Driver had a long reception of 78 yards and finished with 565 yards.
Gary Hill III, sr., Blue Springs South
Hill will be back with hopes of helping the Jaguars get over the hump after going 8-3 in Class 6 last season. Hill (6-0, 185) produced 56.3 yards per game as a junior and scored seven touchdowns in 10 games. He snagged 39 passes for 563 yards.
Braiden Stevens, sr., Platte County
An all-state track star with blazing speed, Stevens (5-10, 160) holds several state and school records in the 4x100, 4x200 and 100m in just three years at Platte County. He was clocked at 10.38 in the 100, 4.4 in the 40 and was part of Platte County’s 4x100 squad that became the first in state history to run in under 41 seconds (40.83). That speed translates on the football field, where the South Dakota State commit and second-team all-state selection was a big part of Platte County’s 14-0 championship run in Class 5. Stevens caught 48 passes for 886 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior.
Chance Taylor, sr., Park Hill South
While he only had one touchdown last season, Taylor certainly moved the sticks when the ball found his hands. He averaged 13.10 yards per catch – hauling in 42 receptions for 550 yards for the Panthers.
Michael Clark, jr., Lutheran North
Here’s a player who could be a top returning candidate on both sides of the football. Clark (5-9, 160) was a huge part of Lutheran North’s run to the Class 4 title last year both on offense and defense, where he led the state with seven interceptions. He’s also an elite receiver who racked up 812 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns as a junior – earning him Class 4 all-state honors after helping Lutheran North win the Class 4 state championship.
Anthony Cullen, sr., Vianney
He is one of two key returners at the receiver position for the Golden Griffins. And while the team finished 3-7 last year, Cullen will join Sam Smith in trying to help turn things around in 2025. Cullen caught 35 passes in eight games and finished with 548 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 15.66 yards per catch.
Tejay Woolfolk, sr., Lift for Life Academy
The Hawks took to the skies a lot in 2025, and Woolfolk (5-9, 165) finished second on the team in receptions (36) and yards (508). He averaged 14.1 yards per catch and scored five touchdowns as Lift for Life went 8-6 in Class 3. He’ll team up with junior Ekeilan Henderson on the outside to form a duo that could cause a lot of noise in 2025.
Henry Rohan, sr., MICDS
If he proved anything in 2024 – and he certainly did – it’s that you don’t mess with the Rohan. Also a linebacker, Rohan produced huge numbers at receiver for a guy that didn’t get the ball thrown to him that much. In 11 games, Rohan only had 16 catches. So, top returner? Well, yes. He averaged a staggering 31.56 yards per catch, still finished with 505 yards and scored eight touchdowns. For those of you scoring at home – 50% of his catches went for scores.
Caleb Altic, sr., Pleasant Hope-Halfway
His overall numbers were skewed a bit by only playing in six games. Despite that, Altic still managed to catch 43 passes, so he was busy. He finished with 503 yards and three touchdowns. Expect him to see a lot of action in the offense again in 2025.
Carson Nestleroad, jr., Monett
A slam-dunk to be among these candidates, Nestleroad had more receptions (80) as a sophomore than a lot of players will get in their career. Shining in the Cubs’ pass-happy offense, Nestleroad racked up 922 yards – including a long of 69 yards – and scored four touchdowns in 10 games. The Cubs will be calling his number a lot again this year.
Ekeilan Henderson, jr., Lift for Life Academy
On a team that throws it a lot and rotated a whole host of receivers through its lineup, Henderson, as a sophomore, ran with his opportunities the most. In fact, he took 10 opportunities to the house – scoring 10 touchdowns on a team-high 39 receptions. He finished with a team-high 702 yards (18 yards per catch) and seems poised for another big year.
Drake Gilikson, jr., St. Joseph Central
His 22.45 yards per catch made him one of the more productive sophomore receivers in the state in that category. Gilikson only had 29 receptions through nine games, but he scored six touchdowns and still piled up 651 yards. Expect more looks his way as a junior.
Gabe Jenkins, jr., Hallsville
He took a backseat to a pair of highly productive seniors last season in Isaac Stinson (1,591 yards, 17 touchdowns) and Aidan Szczodroski (866 yards, eight touchdowns), but Jenkins still easily finished third on the team in receiving. In 13 games he caught 55 passes for 577 yards – including a long of 68 yards – and scored eight touchdowns. Hallsville will have a new quarterback under center in 2025 after losing two seniors to graduation but expect Jenkins to see plenty of volume.
Gage Hale, soph., Logan-Rogersville
There aren’t a ton of freshmen wide receivers who can step right in and perform like a veteran, but Hale (5-11, 152) did that last year at Logan-Rogersville. He caught 42 passes in 11 games for 565 yards and four touchdowns, earning second-team all-conference and all-region honors. He will have to prove himself again this year with a new quarterback throwing his way after Kasimir Manczuk III transferred to Cardinal Ritter, but Hale’s early numbers and future potential are impossible to ignore.
Landon Conz, soph., Boonville
Magnificent as a freshman, Conz (6-6, 205) put on the uniform looking like a full-grown man and played like one too. He didn’t need a year or two to have his breakout campaign. Instead, he averaged 18.4 yards per catch and piled up 791 yards and eight touchdowns. He also rushed for two touchdowns on three carries. He’s a huge target with a giant wingspan and Boonville won’t be shy about putting the ball up in his direction.
Skye Vaughn, soph., Logan-Rogersville
Another talented young receiver for Logan-Rogersville with something to prove after his quarterback transferred, Vaughn was among the state’s most productive freshman receivers. He caught 41 passes – including a long of 73 yards – and finished with 505 yards and four touchdowns.