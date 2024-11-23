High School

Missouri high school football team turns interception into a touchdown on the final play

Bishop LeBlond pulled off the miraculous state quarterfinal win over Rock Port, breaking a tied game

Andy Villamarzo

Photo by Taylor Balkom, SBLive

There's plenty of ways to envision walking off the field with a playoff victory.

On Friday in a Missouri 8-man state quarterfinals game, Bishop LeBlond was able to snatch victory in the final moment of the game.

Per KQ2's Anthony Crane, with the game tied at 54-all between Bishop LeBlond and Rock Port, the Eagles intercepted a pass with time expiring and middle linebacker Jackson Crews would score the go-ahead touchdown for the miraculous 60-54 victory.

Down below is the video of the wild final sequence in Bishop LeBlond's playoff win.

Follow SBLive Missouri throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Missouri