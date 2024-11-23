Missouri high school football team turns interception into a touchdown on the final play
There's plenty of ways to envision walking off the field with a playoff victory.
On Friday in a Missouri 8-man state quarterfinals game, Bishop LeBlond was able to snatch victory in the final moment of the game.
Per KQ2's Anthony Crane, with the game tied at 54-all between Bishop LeBlond and Rock Port, the Eagles intercepted a pass with time expiring and middle linebacker Jackson Crews would score the go-ahead touchdown for the miraculous 60-54 victory.
Down below is the video of the wild final sequence in Bishop LeBlond's playoff win.
