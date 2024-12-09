Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (12/9/2024)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top fall and winter sports performers, from football to basketball from all contests in the week of Dec. 2-7.
Congrats to Sydney Derendinger from Jamestown who was the leading vote-getter with 43% of the votes to win SBLive's Missouri Athlete of the Week for Nov. 25-30.
The junior posted a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds in a 55-31 victory over South Callaway in the season-opener on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Audrey Arnold, Fulton girls basketball
She was named to the all-tournament team at the Montgomery County Invitational. The junior scored a career-high 28 points in a 50-33 win over Wellsville-Middletown on Dec. 4.
Trey Bass, Lutheran North football
In the Class 4 finals, he hauled in 10 catches for 190 yards and scored four times to help the Crusaders roll to a 46-7 win over Festus.
Hailey Buckman, Logan-Rogersville girls basketball
In a victory against Clever in the Fair Grove Invitational, the 6-foot guard scored her 1,000th career point for the Lady Wildcats.
Brock Camp, Columbia Hickman boys basketball
The Colorado State football signee is also good on the hardwood. He surpassed the 1,000-point mark at the Troy Buchanan Peoples Bank & Trust Invitational.
Aiden Christian, Holden boys wrestling
Competing at the Ray Stockdale Tournament in Knob Noster this weekend, Christian won the 285-pound bracket with a 3-0 mark. He had two pins and a tech fall.
Olivia Dunwoody, Moberly girls basketball
A 3-pointer by the junior helped give the Lady Spartans a 47-45 win over Macon on Tuesday. She had a game-high 14 points in the victory.
Jack Edgerton, Ladue Horton Watkins boys basketball
In a 63-56 victory over Orchard Farm on Tuesday, the senior hit 50% from the field and had a stretch of 9 straight points in the third quarter. He finished with 28 points.
Keion Epps, Springfield Central boys basketball
The Bulldogs’ star scored 30 points on Thursday and surpassed the 1,000-point mark in his career.
Kain Elvins, Clopton boys basketball
The Hawks won the final two games of the Montgomery County Invitational to take fifth place on Saturday. On Tuesday, he surpassed the 1,000-point mark — the fourth member of his family to reach the milestone.
Callen Eskew, Rockhurst boys basketball
The 6-foot-8 senior tallied a career-high 20 points, including 16 in the second half, in a 68-43 win over Lee’s Summit West on Dec. 3.
Jace Eskew, Bowling Green boys basketball
He was named to the all-tournament team at the Montgomery County Invitational and surpassed the 1,000-point mark against New Haven on Dec. 5.
Clayton Evans, Princeton boys basketball
The senior was yet another player to hit the 1,000-point mark in his career. It happened on Saturday in the Albany Tournament.
Leo Gayman, Park Hill boys basketball
The William Chrisman transfer had 26 points to help the Trojans open up the season with a 78-56 win over Blue Springs on Tuesday.
Peyton Hill, Incarnate Word girls basketball
She earned game MVP honors in a 69-26 win over Peoria (Ill.) Notre Dame on Saturday with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals on Saturday at the Showdown at Southwestern Illinois College. She had 21 earlier in the week in a 94-25 win over Father Tolton Catholic.
Andrew Kendrick, Adrian football
In the Class 1 title game, he ran for 68 yards and a pair of touchdowns and added 11 tackles to help the Blackhawks win 34-13 over Hamilton Penney.
Amaya Manuel, St. Louis Lift for Life girls basketball
The sophomore posted a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds in a 63-37 win over Nashville, Ill., on Saturday in the Showdown at Southwestern Illinois College. She was named the MVP of the game.
Jordan Martin, Jefferson City boys basketball
The Arkansas baseball pledge scored a school-record 46 points in a loss against Columbia Battle on Dec. 4. It was also a tournament record at the 54th Annual Troy Buchanan Peoples Bank & Trust Invitational. He finished with 109 points in the three games. The previous school record was 44, set in 2021 and 1963.
Jayden McCaster, De Smet football
He had four catches for 38 yards but did the most damage on the ground, rushing 13 times for 200 yards and 2 TDs in a 35-20 win over Nixa in the Class 6 finals.
Brookelyn Meeks, Blair Oaks girls wrestling
The returning all-stater picked up win No. 100 thanks to a pin against Jefferson City’s Dani Williams on Dec. 4. The Lady Falcons won the dual, 39-36.
Liz Oliver, Chillicothe girls basketball
The 5-foot-10 senior had 21 points against Maryville and 15 against Raytown South to help the Hornets win the Savannah Tournament this past week.
Fred Taylor, Joplin boys basketball
In a 66-53 win over Pittsburg, Kansas, on Dec. 6, the point guard dropped in 25 games for the Eagles.
Luke Walsh, Vianney boys basketball
The senior, a Southern Illinois pledge, had 37 points in a win against Lutheran St. Charles, 31 against Lift For Life and then 45 against Hazelwood Central on Dec. 6.
Matthew Walter, Maryville boys basketball
Playing in the Savannah Tournament, Walter had 21 points to help the Spoofhounds pick up a 79-47 over Kansas City Hogan Prep on Dec. 4.
Alex Wilkerson, Lamar football
The quarterback ran for 3 touchdowns, including the go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute left to give Lamar a 28-25 win over Fair Grove in the Class 2 finals on Friday.
Kordell Williams, North Kansas City boys basketball
In a dominating 74-45 win over Independence Truman, the senior — a transfer from Belton - had 27 points, while adding 5 points and 5 rebounds at the Phog Allen Classic.
Reagan Wobbe, St. Elizabeth girls basketball
During the Eugene Tournament, she made the all-tournament team and helped the Hornets reach the finals. The junior scored her 1,000th career point in the finals.
Jace Wren, Southern Boone boys basketball
The combo guard had a game-high 28 points to help the Eagles pick up a 75-39 over Linn in the Eugene Tournament on Tuesday.
