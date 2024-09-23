Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (9/23/2024)
Which Missouri high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scours the state for the top fall sports performers, from football to cross country to volleyball from all contests in the week of Sept. 16-21.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Sept. 29 at 11:59 p.m. Central time. Email all future nominees to andy@scorebooklive.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Jevon Blackman, Lutheran North football
The senior running back had three carries for 100 yards with two touchdowns and ran in five 2-point conversions in a win against Westminster Christian Academy Friday.
Page Bowman, Springfield Glendale girls golf
She shot a 69 to take first place at the Lady Liberator Tournament on Monday and then shot 71 to win the Ozark Invitational on Thursday.
Abby Carr, Lafayette softball
She scored twice on two home runs and struck out 11 in five innings to help the Lancer beat Lindbergh on Saturday.
Kai Crowe, Jackson football
He had seven catches for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 49-35 win over Farmington on Friday.
Alyssa Cunningham, Maryville softball
The senior had a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh, stole second base and moved to third on an error and scored the winning run on a wild pitch in a 5-4 triumph on Sept. 16 against Platte Valley.
Addie Foust, Carthage girls golf
A junior was the individual champion with an even-par 72 at the Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs Invitational on Monday. She bested her score of 105 last year on the same course and helped the Lady Tigers take second place overall.
Kayla Gallagher, Grain Valley volleyball
The senior broke the school record for kills in a career on Sept. 17, passing the mark held by Jordan Morrison since 2013. The previous mark was 782 and now Gallagher has 841, as of Sept. 21.
Ella Green, Platte County girls golf
The senior shot 35 to earn medalist honors in a triangular meet with Park Hill and Park Hill South on Wednesday.
Connor Hatfield, Liberty football
The junior quarterback completed 8 of 9 passes for 127 yards and finished with four touchdowns and a QB rating of 167.8 in a 42-7 win over Park Hill South on Friday.
Bailey Hudson, St. Pius X KC football
The junior quarterback tossed for four touchdowns in a 61-0 win over Maryville on Friday in a key Midland Empire Conference clash.
Olivia McGruder, Lebanon girls tennis
The senior took home first place at No. 1 singles at the Branson Tournament on Saturday.
Adelle Metz, Francis Howell softball
The sophomore hit a 2-run home run in extra innings and helped the Vikings pick up an 11-3 win in 10 innings against Francis Howell Central on Sept. 17.
Lexie Morefield, Lee’s Summit volleyball
The senior libero surpassed the 1,000 career digs mark in a win over Lee’s Summit North on Tuesday.
Darius Morgan, Blue Springs South football
The junior running back scored three times and ran for 107 yards on 18 carries in a 51-12 win over Ray-Pec on Saturday.
Clayton Neisen, Hannibal boys soccer
The senior goalkeeper posted a second straight shutout and a fifth on the season in a 1-0 win over Quincy on Thursday.
Madi Olds, Carl Junction softball
In an Ozark Mountain Conference game against Branson, leadoff hitter Maddie Olds was 4-for-4 with 4 runs scored and 4 RBI, getting a pair of doubles and hitting a home run on Sept. 17.
Carianne Peterson, Capital City softball
The senior went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in 3 runs in a 6-5 win over Hickman on Thursday.
Ryder Ross, Strafford football
In a 42-20 win over Buffalo on Friday, the running back scored five touchdowns for the Indians.
Giovanny Salas, William Chrisman boys soccer
The senior midfielder had a goal and two assists to help the Bears beat Baytown South on Monday in the first round of the KC Cup.
Addie Schneider, Liberty North softball
The junior had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in four runs in a 11-4 win over Republic on Friday in the weather-shortened Tiffany Springs Tournament.
Skylar Sunderland, Fayette softball
She struck out 10 and gave up four hits in a 3-1 win over New Franklin on Tuesday, snapping a 7-game winning losing streak to New Franklin.
Mateo Switzer, Bishop DuBourg boys soccer
The senior had the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Valley Park on Sept. 18, in a showdown of unbeaten soccer teams in the St. Louis area.
Ayden Taylor, Liberty Wentzville boys cross country
He ran 15:04.76 to take first place in a field of more than 360 runners at the Missouri Southern Stampede on Saturday in Joplin.
Mason Wardlow, William Chrisman Swimming
The sophomore broke two school records on Saturday at the 36th Annual Independence Swim and Dive Invitational. He won the 50-yard freestyle (22.34) and 100-yard freestyle (56.44).
Janaya Weitkemper, Battle girls volleyball
The Wichita State commit had 25 kills and 13 digs in a 5-set win over Helias on Wednesday. It was the Spartans’ first-ever win against the Jefferson City school.
Payton Weimer, Macon softball
The junior threw three games in the Putnam County Tournament and won all three, throwing two shutouts and giving up only two runs. She blanked the Midgets, 10-0, in the finals on Saturday.
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivemo