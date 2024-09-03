Vote: Who should be SBLive's Missouri High School Athlete of the Week (9/3/2024)?
Tyler Bax, Blair Oaks football
The returning all-state QB threw five touchdowns — three to Brady Dapkus — and ran for a touchdown as well as the Falcons blew past Maryville 61-12 in a showdown of perennial powers.
Carson Boyd, Cardinal Ritter football
The Illinois pledge was 26-for-33 passing for 312 yards and two scores, while adding 101 yards on the ground in a 44-7 win over Jackson.
Summer Branch, Jefferson City softball
The junior struck out 18 in a game against Union on Saturday and hit a three-run home run in the championship game.
Gracie Britton, Southern Boone softball
The junior hit a home run against Harrisburg on Aug. 31 and became the school’s all-time home run leader.
John Collins, Nevada football
The sophomore started his 2024 season with a 75-yard kickoff return against Monett. He added an 11-yard score later in the first half and a 2-point conversion in the third quarter.
Brady Davidson, Rock Bridge football
The three-star quarterback threw for 345 yards and three touchdowns, while also catching a 2-point conversion. His passing yards were the most for the school in a single game since 2013.
Dillon Duff, De Smet football
The Kansas State pledge was nearly perfect passing the ball, completing 13 of 14 attempts for 270 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-7 win over Creighton (Neb.) Prep on Saturday.
Dane Efird, Branson football
The senior kicker went 3-for-3 on field goals — with a long of 47 — and made both PATs to help the Pirates beat Harrison (Arkansas) in the season opener on Friday.
Gabe Fields, St. Joseph Central football
The Vanderbilt pledge did a little bit of everything in the Indians’ Week 1 win over Winnetonka. He ran 16 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He had one catch for a 25-yard touchdown and also had a kickoff return for a score.
Hoyt Gregory, North Point football
The senior dual-threat quarterback was 17-for-19 for 344 yards and five TDs and ran for a score as well in a 57-10 victory over Francis Howell North in the season opener.
Nathan Hatcher, De Smet football
After coming off a five-TD season in 2023, the senior had two touchdowns on nine catches — and 187 yards — in a season-opener win for the Spartans over Creighton Prep on Saturday.
Sidney Hemme, Grain Valley softball
The junior right-handed hurler fanned 11 and gave up only one hit in a 3-1 win over Mid-Buchanan in the semifinals of the Greater KC Championship tournament on Saturday. The next game, she pitched her team to a 4-1 win over Ray-Pec.
Maxwell Hogan, Hickman boys cross country
The senior won his first varsity race on Saturday at the COMO Kickoff at Gans Creek Cross Country Course, running the 3K race in 9:18.32.
Devin Holt, Rock Bridge football
The 6-foot-1 senior had nine catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in a 46-45 loss to Park Hill in triple overtime on Friday.
Hunter Humphrey, Troy Buchanan football
The junior signal caller accounted for four total touchdowns in a 48-20 win over Ladue Horton Watkins in Week 1. He threw for 138 yards and two scores, while rushing for 131 yards and two more touchdowns.
Carter Jones, Battle boys soccer
The senior recorded a hat trick in the first half to help the Spartans best Father Tolton Catholic on Friday.
Brayden Layman, Lee’s Summit football
The senior helped the Tigers win their first game under a new head coach, 40-27 over Liberty. The quarterback was 13 for 25 for 305 yards, touchdowns and also had a 2-point conversion.
Kingston McPike, North Point football
The freshman wide receiver had quite the debut for the Grizzlies with six catches for 155 yards and three touchdowns in a win against Francis Howell North.
Silas Midgyett, Chillicothe football
In a 40-6 win over Marshall, the senior running back scored twice and finished with 200 yards on the ground.
Owen Nesslage, Kirkwood football
The Maryville University baseball pledge went 22-for-33 passing for 429 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-21 win over Fort Zumwalt West on Friday.
Cooper Rainwater, Rock Bridge boys soccer
Rainwater had two goals in a 4-1 win over Springfield Kickapoo on Aug. 30 and then added two goals in a 3-1 win over Nixa on Aug. 31 to help the Bruins start 3-0.
Raegan Randall, Glendale softball
The senior, a Truman State pledge, was named to the All-Tournamet team at the Marion C. Early Tournament in Morrisville. She hit .500 on the weekend, driving in nine runs.
Peyton Rasmussen, Fort Zumwalt football
The senior WR/SS accounted for all three touchdowns for the Jaguars on 10 catches for 173 yards, while adding 11 tackles — three for loss — and one pass breakup in a game against Kirkwood.
Dylan Rebura, Nixa football
The senior, a returning all-conference running back, had three touchdowns and 129 yards on 14 carries as the Eagles opened up the year with a 49-14 win over Republic in a Central Ozark Conference clash.
Bleu Renfrow, Liberty North football
The all-state kicker booted three field goals in Week 1, from 36, 49 and 26 yards. The last one was a game-winner for the defending Class 6 champions, 21-20, over Blue Springs South.
Ella Rew, Blue Springs South girls cross country
At the Tim Nixon Invitational on Saturday, the senior posted a winning time of 18:32.80 to take 1st in the 5K race in Liberty.
Jaxson Rich, St. Joseph Benton football
The senior athlete ran for a trio of touchdowns to help the Cardinals blow out Kansas City Northeast, 62-12. He also ran in a two-point conversion as Benton won a season opener for the third straight year.
Jordan Rowe, St. Charles football
In the first showdown against Westminster Christian since 2011, the senior quarterback was 11 for 127 yards and ran for 131 yards, finishing with three touchdowns in the 28-25 win.
Luke Sievers, Rock Bridge boys cross country
The reigning state champion opened up this year by winning the City Auto Memphis Twilight XC Classic on Saturday with a time of 15:41.87 — helping the Bruins take first place.
Sam Smith, Vianney football
The junior wide receiver hauled in nine catches for 124 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in a 49-26 win over Webster Groves.
Cade Spiva, Neosho football
The senior stepped into the starting quarterback role and went 23-for-31 with 338 yards and three TDs and added another score on the ground in a win against Springfield Glendale in Week 1.
Jaylen Thomas, Capital City football
The junior, coming off an all-state season last fall, ran for 220 yards and five touchdowns as the Cavaliers hammered Carl Junction, 45-7. The five TDs matched a career best and it was his fifth career game over 200 yards.
Cayden VonSande, Camdenton softball
The senior was nearly perfect at the Marion C. Early Tournament in Morrisville. She hit .818 with a pair of home runs and three doubles while striking out 24 in 13 innings and having a 0.00 ERA.
Addie Wallace, Carthage softball
The right-handed pitcher won all four games for the Lady Tigers, including a nine-inning contest against Republic in the finals of the Marion C. Early Tournament in Morrisville. She gave up three earned runs in 26 innings.
Landon Weber, De Smet boys soccer
The senior’s first goal forged a tie against O’Fallon Township (Ill.) and his second on a PK gave the Spartans a 3-1 lead in what was a 6-1 win on Aug. 30. He also added an assist on the goal that broke the tie.
Hayden Wolfe, Borgia football
Wolfe, a senior running back and defensive back, ran for 201 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries in the Knights’ 33-0 win over Pacific.
