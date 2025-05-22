Who should be Missouri High School On SI Baseball Player of the Week? Vote for the best (05/20/2025)
Congratulations to Chase Cradick, of Howell, who won last week's poll with 47% of the vote after going 4-for-4 at the plate with an inside-the-park home run, 6 RBI and scored a pair of runs in a 9-0 victory against Webster Groves.
We have another stacked roster of nominees for this week’s Missouri High School On SI Baseball Player of the Week.
Platte County and Weaubleau each had two players land on our list of 20 this week, and they’ll be joined by some heavy competition.
This week’s candidates feature a bunch of new faces mixed in with a handful of returners. Be sure to share this page on social media platforms and encourage others to vote for your favorite player.
We’ve added captions on each of the candidates. Read up on how their week went and be sure to cast your vote for who you believe had the best week. You may vote as many times as you like. Voting ends Monday, May 26 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
Disclaimer: Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You may vote as many times as you'd like and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Below you will find plenty of eye-popping performances – including a pitcher who had 22 strikeouts in a game, grand slams that changed outcomes, perfect games, no-hitters and walk-off winners.
Be sure to visit High School On SI Missouri for all of the latest stories, scores and updates.
Missouri High School On SI Baseball Player of the Week candidates
Elijah Bebee, Hollister
He had a perfect day at the plate in a 16-4 blowout win over Blue Eye last Tuesday. Batting in the No. 7 spot and playing second base, Bebee went 4-for-4 with 5 RBI and scored a run in the win. He had RBI singles in the first, fourth, and fifth innings and added a 2-run single in the second.
Sean Creasey, Aurora
Creasey had a monster game on Tuesday in a 7-3 win against Monett. Batting second and playing first base, Creasey finished 2-for-4 with a grand slam, triple, 4 RBI and scored 3 runs. His grand slam, with the score 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth, gave the Houn’ Dawgs some extra breathing room and proved to be the difference in the game after Monett scored a run in the top of the seventh to pull within four.
Ike DeMuth, Harrisburg
He dominated against Iberia on Friday. Drawing the start on the mound and batting third in the Bulldogs’ lineup, DeMuth picked up the win in the 2-1 game after pitching 6.1 dominant 1-hit innings, allowing an unearned run with 13 strikeouts and 4 walks. He also went 2-for-2 and scored both Harrisburg runs.
JD Dohrmann, Vianney
One of the state’s best pitching prospects, Dohrmann fired a 1-hitter in another dominant performance on Saturday. This time, he shut down Lafayette in a 5-0 victory – striking out 10 without issuing a walk. He filled up the zone with 60 strikes on 79 pitches (76%).
Andrew Edsall, Platte County
One of the two Pirates to be nominated this week, Edsall had a monster day in a monstrous 25-3 win over Kansas City Ruskin on Thursday. The Pirates’ designated hitter, Edsall went 3-for-3 with a grand slam, triple, 7 RBI, scored 2 runs and stole a base in the win – doing all of it quickly in the 3-inning affair. His grand slam in the first inning made it 5-0 and opened the floodgates. His 3-run triple in the second made it 18-3.
KanDyn Ewert, El Dorado Springs
Ewert had a big game in a 12-3 win over Skyline on Friday. Batting third and playing shortstop, Ewert went 3-for-5 with a triple, double, 5 RBI, 2 runs and stole a base in the victory. After smacking an RBI triple in the third inning, he got his biggest hit of the day with a 3-run double in the Bulldogs’ 7-run sixth inning. Ewert also hit an RBI single in the seventh and pitched two scoreless innings on one hit with two strikeouts.
Troy Fisher, Liberty North
The Eagles have some weapons this season, so it’s no surprise to see they have another player landing among our nominees this week. This time, it’s Fisher, who had a career day against Blue Springs last Wednesday in a 17-0 victory. Batting third and catching, Fisher went 3-for-3 with a home run, 2 doubles, 7 RBI and scored 2 runs in the win. What’s more impressive: he did it all in just 3 innings. He was already 2-for-2 with 2 doubles and 4 RBI by the end of the first inning, as Liberty North batted around and scored 11 runs. He came to bat in the second inning and promptly crushed a 3-run homer to make it 15-0.
Gunner Freeman, Weaubleau
Freeman is one of two Weaubleau nominees this week. Freeman got it done at the plate and on the mound this week. He picked up the win on the mound in a 6-4 win against Early on Tuesday, when he allowed 1 run on 4 hits with 10 strikeouts and 1 walk in 5 innings. The following day, in a 13-1 win against Pleasant Hope, Freeman went 2-for-2 with 2 walks, a 3-run home run, 5 RBI and scored a pair of runs.
Brody Irlbeck, Staley
Irlbeck has been nominated for our baseball POTW more than any other Missouri athlete this season. We aren’t playing favorites. You see, not including Irlbeck would require completely ignoring him most weeks. He’s been fantastic, and very consistent, for Staley all year. Last week was no different. In a 5-0 shutout against a 25-11 Lee’s Summit squad, all the lefty did was fire a 2-hit shutout with 7 strikeouts and no walks. And that’s not all. He also had cleanup duty that day and went 3-for-4 with 2 doubles, an RBI and scored a run in the win. You can’t unsee that.
Wyatt Libbert, Blair Oaks
Perfection. That’s the only way to describe the day Libbert had against Hallsville last Monday. And let’s hope Wyatt Libbert kept a ball as a souvenir after the 6-foot-4 sophomore righthander fired a 5-inning perfect game in a 12-0 win. Efficient and unhittable, Libbert was in the zone all afternoon, throwing 39 of 50 pitches for strikes while striking out 6 batters.
Jordan Martin, Jefferson City
Martin had everything working for him last Tuesday against neighboring Helias Catholic. The state’s top 2025 prospect, Martin did it all against the Crusaders: picking up the win after pitching 7 shutout innings, scattering 4 hits with 9 strikeouts and 1 walk. He needed only 89 pitches to complete the task, throwing 61 for strikes. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, RBI and a walk in the Jays’ 3-0 win.
Brennan McLaughlin, Platte County
Our second Platte County nominee this week, McLaughlin had a big game against Raytown on Wednesday and had a strong week overall. He went 2-for-3 with a 3-run home run, 5 RBI and scored 2 runs in a 17-2 win against Raytown. He came back on Thursday against Kansas City Ruskin and went 2-for-2 with a 2-run home run, 3 RBI and 4 runs in a 25-3 blowout.
Brady Medina, Weaubleau
Batting sixth and playing in center field for the Tigers against Pleasant Hope last Wednesday, Medina went 3-for-3 with 2 home runs, 5 RBI and scored 2 runs in a 13-1 win. He hit a 3-run home run in the first inning and a 2-run shot in the third. He also had a double, walk, RBI and scored 2 runs in a 6-4 victory over Early on Tuesday.
Charlie Morgan, Warrensburg
It’s quite a sight to see a player completely take control of a game, but that’s exactly what Morgan did against St. Michael the Archangel last Thursday. With his team trailing 6-0 in the bottom of the third inning, Morgan crushed a 2-run homer to get Warrensburg on the board. He returned to the plate the following inning and crushed a 2-out, 3-run homer (his second blast of the game) to erase a 6-5 deficit. After being charged with an error in the sixth that helped St. Michael the Archangel back in it, Morgan atoned for mistake in the home half of the inning. After getting hit with a pitch with two outs, Morgan stole second and third and then scored the decisive go-ahead run on an RBI single. Though he reached base three times, Morgan finished 2-for-3 at the plate with 2 home runs, 5 RBI, 2 stolen bases and 3 runs scored in the 9-8 victory.
Mason Morris, Putnam County
One game, 22 strikeouts. It doesn’t feel like we need to say much after that, does it? We will anyway, because there’s a lot we can say about the historic performance Mason Morris had last week. The senior southpaw had a game that only a handful of people in Missouri’s long history ever achieved. Pitching against Green City last Wednesday, Morris started on the mound and the 6-foot-3, 190-pound fireballer fanned 22 batters across 8.1 innings, allowing only 2 hits and no walks. He struck out 14 straight in one stretch and broke Putnam County’s record for strikeouts in a game (18) while pushing his season strikeouts to 136 and career strikeouts to 336, both tops in the program. Wednesday’s performance tied Morris for third all-time in the state for strikeouts in an extra-inning game and he did it all on 102 pitches (85 strikes). He had 19 strikeouts at the end of seven innings (which would have tied him for fifth all-time in Missouri if the game ended there), then pitched the eighth and got one out in the ninth before exiting due to his pitch count. Putnam County won the extra-inning affair on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth, and the official scorer awarded Morris the win through discretion for his masterful performance.
Bryce Nolen, Forsyth
We don’t often see offensive players make this list when their team just got 2-hit, but Nolen is that guy. The Panthers were held to 2 hits by Glendale last Wednesday, but Nolen had both – including a 2-out, 2-run walk-off double in the bottom of the 7th to give Forsyth a 3-2 win. He didn’t factor in the decision, but Nolen started on the mound for the Panthers and held the Falcons to 2 runs on 2 hits with 4 strikeouts and 1 walk in 4 innings.
Jack Politte, Lindbergh
Lindbergh picked up win No. 22 last Thursday on a huge swing from Politte. Locked in an 8-8 slugfest against Festus, and two pitches after a runner was thrown out attempting to steal, Politte launched a solo walk-off home run to send Lindbergh home with a 9-8 win. He finished 2-for-3 with a walk, the home run, 3 RBI, and 3 runs scored.
Grant Rodriguez, Cole Camp
Catcher Grant Rodriguez was casting shades of the great Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez last Monday against Versailles. He helped both directly and indirectly impact his team’s win. Let’s reset. Trailing 7-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, Rodriguez stepped to the plate with 2 outs, the bases loaded, and his team down, 7-5. He smashed a game-tying 2-run double. That hit left first base open and the winning run at third. Versailles intentionally walked the next batter to set up a force at any base, but a second walk forced in the winning run and gave the Bluebirds an 8-7 walk-off victory. Rodriguez finished 3-for-5 with 2 RBI, also driving in a go-ahead run in the third inning to take a 2-1 lead.
James Snyder, MICDS
Snyder’s day, while short due to MICDS blowing out Jennings 19-0 in 3 innings, was nearly perfect. Batting seventh and pitching, Snyder went 3-for-3 with a double and 4 RBI in the win while also picking up the win on the mound. He pitched 2 scoreless, hitless innings and struck out 6 batters before exiting early to preserve his arm. He issued one walk, which was his only blemish.
Brooks Zumwalt, Summit Christian
The second Zumwalt to be nominated for baseball POTW from Summit Christian this season – Keelan was previously nominated – Brooks gets the nod this time around after he earned it with a big showing against Lincoln College Prep last Thursday. Batting cleanup, the first baseman went 3-for-3 at the plate, slugging a home run and an RBI double en route to 3 RBI on the day in a 6-5 win. Zumwalt hit his 2-out double in the first inning to make it 1-0, then smashed a solo homer in the third right after Keelan scored on an error to make it 4-0. He chipped in an RBI single in the fourth and drove in the decisive run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.