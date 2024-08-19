2024 Montana high school football schedules released: Bozeman vs. Gallatin showdown set for September
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 Montana high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming MHSA season.
The season officially kicks off on Thursday, August 29, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 MHSA state championships taking place November 22-23.
2024 Montana high school football schedules for all teams in every MHSA classification are available on SBLive Montana, where you can also find live Montana high school football scores and much more.
2024 Montana MHSA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 MHSA high school football season schedule:
- August 16: First practice
- August 29: First day of competition for all classes
- August 30: First Friday night
- November 1-2: Playoffs begin
- November 8-9: Quarterfinals
- November 15-16: Semifinals
- November 22-23: 2024 MHSA State Championships*
*The 2023 MHSA state title games were played at Vigilante Stadium in Helena. The MHSA has not announced if the 2024 state championships will remain in Helena.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to dive into first? You could always start with last year's Montana state champions to check out their road to a potential repeat.
Here are the 2023 MHSA football state champions in each classification:
2023 Montana high school football state champions
- Class AA: Bozeman Hawks
- Class A: Beaverhead County Beavers
- Class B: Florence-Carlton Falcons
- 8-Player: Fairview Warriors
- 6-Player: Centerville Miners
