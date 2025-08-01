High School on SI Montana High School Football Preseason Top 10 State Rankings
The 2025 high school football season in the Treasure State is just over a month away from starting, and that means it is time to reveal the High School on SI Montana high school football preseason top 10 rankings.
Here is the complete list of the preseason top 10 rankings with a breakdown for each team:
1. Billings Central Catholic Rams
Last year: 12-0, Montana Class A state champion
The Rams have reached the state final in every even-numbered year since 2018, finally winning their first title in six years by beating Laurel 31-21. They return a boatload of talent, including five all-state first-team seniors — WR/CB William Snell (36 catches for 671 yards and nine touchdowns; six pass breakups and an interception on defense), OT/DE Tyton Larson, RB/DB Ayden Salter (97 catches for 620 yards and three touchdowns, with the same number of interceptions), QB Howie Martin (1,456 passing yards, 28 total TDs) and RB/LB Lane Alexander (90 tackles, nine for loss, four sacks).
2. Capital Bruins
Last year: 11-1, Montana Class AA state champion
The Bruins of Helena won their second big-school title in three seasons 34-21 over Glacier, and they'll be favored to repeat, led by a pair of all-state first-team skill position standouts — RB/LB Britt Linder, a Montana State commit who had 99 tackles (seven for loss) and three sacks, and WR/CB Drew Almquist, the state's No. 1 recruit in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports who averaged over 14 yards per carry with four touchdowns and caught 37 passes for 564 yards and nine touchdowns. Opening the way for them will be all-state G/DE Derek Opitz (51 tackles, six for loss) and C Noah Blom.
3. Fergus Eagles
Last year: 9-3, Montana Class A semifinalist
The Golden Eagles of Lewistown look to fly high again behind their all-state QB/SS McKay Shobe, a senior who finished with 2,314 total yards and 28 touchdowns. His top target should be sophomore WR/CB Madden Norslien, who caught 45 passes for 762 yards and 10 touchdowns. Also watch for big years from C/DL Rhett Comes and DE Jack Pallett.
4. Laurel Locomotives
Last year: 9-3, Montana Class A runner-up
The Locomotives nearly powered their way to their first state title since 2020, instead settling for a third runner-up finish in six seasons. They bring back six all-state first-teamers, led by QB Krew Hunter (2,424 total yards, 26 TDs), RB Curtis Fox (1,344 yards, 19 TDs) and WR/SS Isaiah Burt (34 catches for 616 yards and three touchdowns; 65 tackles, three interceptions, seven pass breakups). Junior OT/DE Kade Leibrand (26 tackles, nine hurries) and seniors G/DL Kingston Oe (44 tackles) and DE Emmett Nelson (40 tackles, four sacks) will also play big roles this season.
5. Malta Mustangs
Last year: 13-0, Montana Class B state champion
The Mustangs romped to their first state championship in 18 years last fall, downing Manhattan 13-8 in the final — one of only three one-score margins they had all season. They return their dynamic receiving duo of Dawson Hammond (47 catches for 1,016 yards and 16 TDs to go with 45 tackles, seven interceptions and six pass breakups) and Trooper Stiles (20 catches for 412 yards and seven TDs along with four interceptions) along with G/LB Straud Sims (111 tackles, eight for loss), LB Landon Retan (118 tackles, 11 for loss) and junior OL/DL Kenan LaBrie (68 tackles, 15 for loss, 5.5 sacks).
6. Havre Blue Ponies
Last year: 8-4, Montana Class A semifinalist
The Blue Ponies last reached a state final in 2004, but they have the horses to make a serious run this season. Senior QB Griffin Terry is coming off a season where he threw for 1,625 yards and 17 touchdowns while running for eight scores behind Montana State-bound first-team all-state OT Tommy Lewis and C Max Spangler, while FS Deven Tyler (69 tackles) will lead the defensive effort.
7. Glacier Wolfpack
Last year: 10-2, Montana Class AA runner-up
The Wolfpack of Kalispell have reached the title game five times since 2013 with only one championship (2014) to show for it, but with Sacramento State commit QB Jackson Presley (2,669 yards, 25 passing TDs, 12 rushing TDs) running the show, they'll be in the hunt again this fall. He'll have an almost entirely new receiving corps to throw to — junior WR/CB Cooper Pelc (19 catches for 481 yards and seven TDs) is the leading returner — but a defense anchored by a pair of all-state linemen in DE Wayne Cox (57 tackles, 13.5 for loss, eight sacks, 10 hurries) and Army recruit Maverick Diede (26 tackles, five for loss, three sacks) and LB Asher Knopik (98 tackles, 10 for loss, 5.5 sacks, nine hurries) will give the passing game time to gel.
8. Beaverhead County Beavers
Last year: 7-2, Montana Class A quarterfinalist
The Beavers of Dillon have high hopes of adding another title to the one they won two years ago, with first-team all-state RB/LB Hank Hagenbarth (93 carries for 585 yards and 11 touchdowns to go with 59 tackles, 10 for loss) their star performer. Junior QB/CB Canin Christiansen (1,329 yards, 14 TDs) has a valuable year of experience under his belt, while LB Jrney Mataafa (27 tackles, four sacks) will join Hagenbarth in the middle of the defense.
9. Gallatin Raptors
Last year: 10-1, Montana Class AA semifinalist
The Raptors of Bozeman were undefeated until Glacier felled them in the semifinals last year — the third straight year they reached that round since the school opened in the fall of 2020. Montana State commit WR/DB Carter Dahlke is one of the state's most electric athletes — he was a first-team all-state selection at receiver and kick returner, finishing with 24 touchdowns (seven rushing, 13 receiving, four on punt returns), 648 rushing yards (9.8 per carry), 1,208 receiving on 58 catches, and making 65 tackles (10.5 for loss) with seven sacks and nine pass breakups. He's flanked by first-team all-state S Bobby Gutzman, who had 51 tackles and four interceptions while also catching 16 passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns, and DE Diesel Zallar (49 tackles, 14.5 for loss, eight sacks) was a second-team all-state selection.
10. Billings West Golden Bears
Last year: 9-2, Montana Class AA semifinalist
The Golden Bears nearly made their first trip to the state final since back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2020-21 and are still seeking a first title since 2018. The state's top recruit, Michigan commit TE Matt Ludwig (53 catches for 822 yards and four TDs), gets another year to work with QB CJ Johnson (2,950 yards, 25 TD passes) and electrifying senior Elias Bonner — a first-team all-state performer at receiver (52 catches for 801 yards and six TDs), safety and punt returner — while promising sophomore LB Nolan Rodd and senior RB/SS Payton Cicero should also make big contributions.