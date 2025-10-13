Montana High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Oct. 13, 2025
Billings West knocked Gallatin out of the unbeaten ranks to highlight the matchups involving teams in the High School on SI Montana Top 10 rankings. The Golden Bears climbed to No. 5 in this week’s rankings, while the Raptors fell five spots to No. 9.
Meanwhile, Three Forks entered the Top 10 at the expense of Havre, which suffered its second loss of the season — this time to No. 4 Fergus.
1. Billings Central Catholic Rams (7-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Hardin 56-0
Next up: vs. Sidney, Oct. 17
The Rams got another big game from senior QB Howie Martin, who threw for 143 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 146 yards and three scores, and also caught a pass for 10 yards.
2. Glacier Wolfpack (7-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Helena 35-0
Next up: vs. Flathead, Oct. 16
The Wolfpack held the Bengals to 184 total yards in posting their third shutout in the past five weeks.
3. Laurel Locomotives (6-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Park 49-0
Next up: at Browning, Oct. 16
Senior RB Curtis Fox ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns, and senior QB Krew Hunter connected twice with junior WR Luke Maack for scores.
4. Fergus Golden Eagles (5-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. then-No. 7 Havre 33-14
Next up: vs. Park, Oct. 16
QB McKay Shobe threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to help the Golden Eagles build a 26-0 lead late in the third quarter.
5. Billings West Golden Bears (6-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. No. 9 Gallatin 20-13
Next up: at Bozeman, Oct. 16
The Golden Bears took the lead for good in the fourth quarter on Matt Ludwig’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Colt Johnson, then sealed the win with Jack Ryan’s strip-sack and recovery with 11 seconds left.
6. Malta/Whitewater/Saco/Dotson Mustangs (7-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Fairfield/Augusta 27-14
Next up: vs. Shelby, Oct. 17
Senior WR Trooper Stiles caught a touchdown pass, and he and junior Kenan LaBrie returned fumbles for touchdowns to lead the Mustangs.
7. Manhattan Tigers (6-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Broadwater 21-15
Next up:vs. Jefferson, Oct. 17
The Tigers led 21-7 at halftime, then had to hold on after the Bulldogs scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone with 4:40 remaining.
8. Frenchtown Broncs (6-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Butte Central Catholic 49-7
Next up: vs. Corvallis, Oct. 17
The Broncs held the Maroons to 66 total yards — including minus-30 rushing — and got a 43-yard pick-six from sophomore Cooper Hardy.
9. Gallatin Raptors (6-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Lost to No. 5 Billings West 20-13
Next up: at Belgrade, Oct. 17
The Raptors were poised to tie the game late, driving to the Billings West 5-yard line before fumbling the ball away with 11 seconds left.
10. Three Forks Wolves (6-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Columbus 50-7
Next up: vs. Jefferson, Oct. 24
The Wolves moved into the rankings with their third straight win paced by junior QB Kanon Reichman, who ran for 249 yards and three touchdowns while also throwing two touchdown passes.
Dropped out
No. 7 Havre