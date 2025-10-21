Montana High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Oct. 20, 2025
There’s one week remaining in the Montana high school football season, with the teams in the High School on SI Montana Top 10 rankings taking advantage of a stress-free week to post some significant victories.
The closest margin of victory for the nine teams in action was 28 points as teams tuned up for the postseason, which kicks off in two weeks.
1. Billings Central Catholic Rams (8-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Sidney 52-14
Next up: at Dawson County, Oct. 24
Senior QB Howie Martin was 10-of-13 for 214 yards and three touchdowns, tossing two scoring passes to William Snell, who had five catches for 149 yards.
2. Glacier Wolfpack (8-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Flathead 56-0
Next up: vs. Big Sky, Oct. 23
Senior QB Jackson Presley was nearly perfect, going 14-of-15 for 188 yards and four touchdowns, with two going to junior Cooper Pelc, who had four catches for 66 yards.
3. Laurel Locomotives (7-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Browning 50-0
Next up: vs. Havre, Oct. 24
The Locomotives powered to a 37-0 lead after one quarter, fueled by a balanced attack that gained 170 yards rushing and 165 through the air.
4. Fergus Golden Eagles (6-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Park 55-0
Next up: at East Helena, Oct. 24
The Golden Eagles only scored once on offense, with their other seven touchdowns coming from their defense on a night where all the scoring happened in the game’s first 14 ½ minutes.
5. Billings West Golden Bears (7-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Bozeman 42-14
Next up: vs. Belgrade, Oct. 23
Senior QB CJ Johnson was 11-of-16 for 228 yards and two touchdowns, and senior Matt Ludwig ran for one touchdown and caught a touchdown pass.
6. Malta/Whitewater/Saco/Dotson Mustangs (8-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Shelby 54-0
Next up: at Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua, Oct. 24
The Mustangs tuned up for this week’s showdown with fellow unbeaten Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua, with sophomore Lane Spencer (94 yards, one TD) leading a balanced run game that accounted for 252 yards and six touchdowns.
7. Manhattan Tigers (7-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Jefferson 55-12
Next up:vs. WHWC, Oct. 24
Junior QB Tyson Pavlik threw for 213 yards and four touchdowns to help the Tigers build a 41-6 halftime lead.
8. Frenchtown Broncs (7-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Corvallis 50-0
Next up: at Stevensville, Oct. 24
The Broncs led 27-0 after one quarter and cruised behind senior Cole Johnson, who ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns, and a defense that allowed just 34 total yards, forced three turnovers and blocked a punt.
9. Gallatin Raptors (7-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Belgrade 57-7
Next up: vs. Billings Senior, Oct. 24
Junior Tyson Scheel ran for 195 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, while senior Carter Dahlke ran for 93 yards and three touchdowns and caught four passes for 59 yards and another score.
10. Three Forks Wolves (6-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Jefferson, Oct. 24
The Wolves had a late bye week before their season finale and hoped-for long postseason run.
Dropped out
None