Montana High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025

Laurel's victory over Fergus causes minor shakeup to top 5 in this week's rankings

René Ferrán

Billings Central moved to 5-0 and protected its top ranking with a 49-22 win over Custer County.
No. 3 Laurel rallied to defeat No. 5 Fergus in the marquee matchup of Week 5 of the Montana high school football season.

Here is the complete list of this week’s High School on SI Montana top 10 rankings:

1. Billings Central Catholic Rams (5-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Custer County 49-22

Next up: at Lockwood, Oct. 3

Howie Martin tossed two first-half touchdown passes, including one to William Snell, who also returned a punt 73 yards for a score as the Rams built a 27-6 halftime lead.

2. Glacier Wolfpack (5-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Hellgate 45-0

Next up: vs. Sentinel, Oct. 3

Senior QB Jackson Presley ran for two touchdowns and tossed two touchdown passes as the Wolfpack posted their 18th consecutive victory in the series.

3. Laurel Locomotives (4-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. No. 5 Fergus 35-21

Next up: vs. East Helena, Oct. 3

The Locomotives roared back from a 21-13 deficit after three quarters, with senior QB Krew Hunter (two rushing touchdowns, one passing) and RB Curtis Fox (31 carries for 219 yards) leading the charge.

4. Gallatin Raptors (5-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Bozeman 23-16

Next up: vs. Great Falls, Oct. 3

Junior RB Tyson Scheel (180 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries) and senior Carter Dahlke (111 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries) led the way as the Raptors held off the Hawks.

5. Fergus Golden Eagles (3-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Laurel 35-21

Next up: at Browning, Oct. 3

The Golden Eagles couldn’t hold on after building a 21-13 lead through three quarters to drop their second straight in the series.

6. Malta/Whitewater/Saco/Dotson Mustangs (5-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Cut Bank 55-6

Next up: vs. Killdeer, Oct. 4

Sophomore QB Kazner Oxarart threw for 163 yards and three touchdowns on 8-of-9 passing, and four different running backs found the end zone as the Mustangs romped.

7. Havre Blue Ponies (2-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Browning 62-8

Next up: at Park, Oct. 3

The Blue Ponies dominated in the renewal of a longtime rivalry that came about due to Browning’s return to the Central A League.

8. Manhattan Tigers (5-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Columbus 37-0

Next up: at Broadwater, Oct. 10

Junior Tyson Pavlik scored on two quarterback sneaks and later tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Sam Stewart in the third quarter.

9. Billings West Golden Bears (4-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Russell 40-0

Next up: at Skyview, Oct. 3

Senior QB CJ Johnson was 19-of-27 passing for 240 yards and three touchdowns, and junior LB Lane Humphrey had 3.5 tackles for loss to help the Golden Bears post back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 2021.

10. Frenchtown Broncs (4-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Beaverhead County 38-7

Next up: vs. North Toole County, Oct. 4

The Broncs scored their most points in a game this season, with senior RB Cole Johnson scoring on runs of 2, 58 and 70 yards.

Dropped out

None

Published
