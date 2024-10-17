High School

Montana (MHSA) high school football scores, live updates (10/17/2024)

High School On SI brings you live Montana high school football scores from Week 8 of the 2024 season

Gallatin is one of the top football teams in the Montana AA Eastern Region for 2024.
The 2024 Montana high school football season has some big games coming up, including one matchup of undefeated programs Thursday.

In AA Eastern Region action, Billings West hosts Gallatin in a game that will showcase two of the state's most productive signal callers - junior C.J. Johnson for the Golden Bears, and Reese Dahlke for the Raptors. Both schools are 7-0.

You can follow all of the MHSA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Montana High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Montana high school football action this weekend, including Friday night.

