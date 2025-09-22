High School on SI Montana High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 22, 2025
No. 1 Billings Central Catholic ran its early season gauntlet, knocking off Laurel for its fourth consecutive win over a top-10 opponent to start the year.
The rest of the Rams’ regular-season schedule does not feature a ranked opponent, so they will be favored to enter the Class A playoffs unbeaten.
Only one newcomer in the rankings this week, with undefeated Manhattan taking the place of Lincoln County.
Here is the complete list of this week’s High School on SI Montana top 10 rankings:
1. Billings Central Catholic Rams (4-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. No. 4 Laurel 35-0
Next up: at Custer County, Sept. 26
Layne Alexander scored on two short touchdown runs as the Rams built a 35-0 halftime lead and won their fifth in a row in the series.
2. Fergus Golden Eagles (3-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. No. 4 Laurel, Sept. 26
The Golden Eagles got to rest as they prepare for a showdown with the Locomotives.
3. Glacier Wolfpack (4-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Capital 56-6
Next up: at Hellgate, Sept. 26
The Wolfpack dominated from the opening whistle, with senior RB Asher Knopik running for 124 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries to snap a two-game losing streak to the Bruins.
4. Laurel Locomotives (3-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Billings Central Catholic 35-0
Next up: at No. 2 Fergus, Sept. 26
The Locomotives could only muster 113 total yards, becoming the latest top-10 team to fall to the Rams.
5. Gallatin Raptors (4-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Russell 34-7
Next up: vs. Bozeman, Sept. 26
Senior QB Samuel Litzen finished 12-of-22 passing for 295 yards and three touchdowns, including two to senior WR Bobby Gutzman.
6. Malta/Whitewater/Saco/Dotson Mustangs (4-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. WPFLC 46-14
Next up: at Cut Bank, Sept. 26
Sophomore QB Kazner Oxarart was 12-of-18 passing for 303 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for a score, while the Mustangs' defense held WPFLC to 169 total yards.
7. Havre Blue Ponies (1-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Browning, Sept. 26
The Blue Ponies have to hope they don’t accumulate too much rust, having just two games under their belt and coming off a bye.
8. Manhattan Tigers (4-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Three Forks 28-20
Next up: at Columbus, Sept. 26
The Tigers make their way into the rankings by winning a battle of unbeatens, forcing three turnovers — including Brayden Zikmund’s interception return for a touchdown — to win their 16th consecutive game in this longtime rivalry.
9. Billings West Golden Bears (3-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Billings Senior 35-0
Next up: vs. Russell, Sept. 26
A big night from senior RB Payton Cicero (110 yards, three touchdowns) propelled the Golden Bears past their crosstown rival.
10. Frenchtown Broncs (3-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Florence-Carlton 23-8
Next up: at Beaverhead County, Sept. 26
The Broncs won a defensive struggle, with senior RB Cole Johnson running for 71 yards and a touchdown while senior Henry Griffin had 2.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Dropped out
7. Lincoln County