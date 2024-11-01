Montana (MHSA) high school football scores, live updates (11/1/2024)
The 2024 Montana high school football has finally arrived at the high point of the season - the state playoffs.
In the AA bracket, defending state champion Bozeman opens at home facing Sentinel while 2023 runner-up Glacier is one of the schools with a first-round bye.
In the A tournament, 2023 state champion Dillon (Beaverhead County) has an opening bye, but reigning finalist Columbia Falls hosts Corvallis in a first-round matchup.
You can follow all of the MHSA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Montana High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Montana high school football action this weekend, including Friday night.
---
MONTANA (MHSA) FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE MONTANA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
---
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Montana high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
---
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
---