Pair of Top 10 Matchups Highlight Week 7 of Montana High School Football Season
We’ve hit Week 7 of the high school football season in Montana, and High School on SI Montana will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into the weekend, here are five games to watch around the state.
No. 4 Gallatin (6-0) at No. 9 Billings West (5-1), Thursday
The top spot in the Class AA Eastern Region is on the line, with the possibility of clinching the region’s top seed into the state playoffs the following week. Senior WR Carter Dahlke led the Raptors to victory last season with three touchdown catches, and he’s been a big piece to their puzzle this year, ranking among the state leaders in rushing (490) and receiving (386) yards while scoring 12 touchdowns.
No. 5 Fergus (4-1) at No. 7 Havre (3-1), Friday
The Golden Eagles have beaten their Class A Central rival in four of their past five meetings, including a 31-27 win last year. The Blue Ponies are entering a pivotal part of their schedule — after Fergus, they finish with East Helena and Laurel, neither of which will be an easy matchup.
No. 2 Glacier (6-0) at Helena (4-2), Friday
The Bengals put their three-game win streak on the line against a red-hot Wolfpack team that has outscored its past five opponents 253-41. Glacier senior QB Jackson Presley (66-of-96, 1,139 yards, 13 TDs) and senior RB Asher Knopik (737 yards, 11 TDs) pace the offense. Helena senior CJ Danforth has been solid in two starts behind center since taking over for injured junior Reece Silvonen in the middle of Week 4.
Butte Central Catholic (4-1) at No. 10 Frenchtown (5-1), Friday
The Maroons have already matched their win total from the previous two seasons combined but face their biggest test yet against the Broncs, against whom they’re winless in 11 all-time meetings. Frenchtown has won three in a row since falling to No. 1 Billings Central Catholic on Sept. 12.
Big Sky (6-0) at Sentinel (4-1), Friday
The Eagles have the second-highest scoring offense in Class AA while posting their first 6-0 start in at least 20 years, while the Spartans are one of the stingiest, allowing just 14.3 points per game. Big Sky junior QB Eli Kasberg ranks among the state leaders in total yards, throwing for 1,445 yards and 17 touchdowns while running for 301 and five scores.