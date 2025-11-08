SI

Montana Holds Off Eastern Washington Thanks to Rare Fumbled Spike

Chaos in the Big Sky.

Patrick Andres

Montana kept its undefeated season alive in dramatic fashion Saturday.
Montana kept its undefeated season alive in dramatic fashion Saturday.
Montana has a pair of FCS championships under its belt all-time—in 1995 and 2001—but in 2025, the Grizzlies are aiming for bigger things.

The team is off to a 10–0 start, and is looking to join the 1909, 1914 and 2020 Montana squads in the ranks of the unbeaten. On Saturday, Montana ran its record to 9–0 with a dramatic win over Eastern Washington that featured a highly unusual play.

With under 10 seconds to go, the 4–5 Eagles possessed the football on the Grizzlies’ five-yard line down 29–24. As Eastern Washington attempted to spike the ball, it ricocheted off quarterback Jake Schakel’s arm and trickled away to all but seal the win for Montana.

The play saved a sloppy day for the Grizzlies, who let the Eagles back into a contest they originally led 22–0.

Montana has just two games left this regular season—a trip to Portland State and a home game against hated rival Montana State.

