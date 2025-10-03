Small-School Interstate Showdown Highlights Week 6 of Montana High School Football Season
We have reached Week 6 of the high school football season in Montana, and High School on SI Montana will have all the scores you need in one place.
There are four weeks left in the regular season, and league play is beginning to heat up through the state. Twelve teams make the playoffs in the top two classifications, while 16 will advance to the Class B, 8-person and 6-person postseason.
As we head into the weekend, here are three games to watch around the state.
Montana High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025
East Helena (4-1) at No. 3 Laurel (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Vigilantes are enjoying their best season in the program’s five-year history, having won four in a row since a season-opening loss to Custer County, led by junior QB Bearek Shuman (1,181 yards, 13 touchdowns).
Now, they’ll face their biggest test yet this week trying to slow the Locomotives and senior RB Curtis Fox (605 yards, eight TDs), who’s just a year removed from a lacerated kidney that threatened to end his career.
Jefferson (4-1) at Broadwater (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Panthers have owned the host Bulldogs over the past two seasons, beating them by a combined 66-3, after Broadwater had won the previous seven meetings between the Class B South rivals. Watch for Jefferson junior QB Tyzer Zocy, who has thrown for 1,061 yards and 15 TDs and run for 248 yards and three scores.
Killdeer (ND) (6-0) at No. 6 Malta/Whitewater/Saco/Dotson (5-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
The Mustangs escape the humdrum of conference play this week by playing host to the Cowboys, who have won 19 consecutive regular-season games and are averaging 42 points per game, including a season-high 64 points in their win last week over Bowman County Co-Op.
Malta’s aerial connection of sophomore QB Kazner Oxarart (991 passing yards, 13 TDs) and senior WR Dawson Hammond (23 catches for 451 yards and nine TDs) will be tested.
Here are the other games involving teams in the High School on SI Montana Top 10 this weekend:
- No. 1 Billings Central Catholic at Lockwood
- Sentinel at No. 2 Glacier
- Great Falls at No. 4 Gallatin
- No. 5 Fergus at Browning
- No. 7 Havre at Park
- No. 8 Manhattan at Broadwater
- No. 9 Billings West at Skyview
- North Toole County at No. 10 Frenchtown