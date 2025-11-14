Who Will Advance to the Montana State High School Football Championship Games?
The Montana high school playoff semifinals are here, and High School on SI Montana will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into the weekend, with spots in the championship games at stake, here is a look at the semifinal matchups at Class AA, A and B.
Class AA
No. 6 Gallatin (9-1) at No. 2 Glacier (10-0), Friday
The Raptors are in the semifinals for the fourth consecutive season but have never played for a state title. Standing in their way are the Wolfpack, who’ve lost in the state final each of the past two seasons and are in search of their first title since 2014.
Two of the state’s top skill players will square off, with University of Montana commit Carter Dahlke (1,335 total yards, 20 TDs) leading Gallatin while senior RB Asher Knopik leads Glacier with 1,255 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Big Sky (8-2) at No. 3 Billings West (9-1), Friday
It’s been 31 years since Big Sky reached a state final, while the Golden Bears are seeking their first trip since 2021. The Eagles started the year 7-0 before losing two in a row, righting the ship last week with a 32-13 win over C.M. Russell. Their big gun is dual-threat junior QB Eli Kasberg (2,606 total yards, 29 TDs).
West senior Matt Ludwig (a University of Michigan commit) is a two-way threat, leading the team with 43 catches for 683 yards and 10 touchdowns while making a team-high 12.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, five pass breakups and 16 hurries.
Class A
No. 7 East Helena (8-2) at No. 1 Billings Central Catholic (10-0), Friday
The Vigilantes are experiencing the best season in the program’s short history, reaching the semifinals for the first time, where waiting for them are the defending state champion Rams, who are hoping to end their odd-year curse — they’ve reached the final in every even-numbered year since 2018 but not in an odd-numbered season since 2013.
Montana Tech commit QB Howie Martin has thrown for 1,679 yards and 24 touchdowns for Billings Central Catholic, while senior LB Layne Alexander has a team-high 11 tackles for loss. Juniors RB Leo Longcake (1,256 yards, 20 TDs) and QB Bearek Shuman (2,345 yards, 26 TDs) lead the East Helena attack.
No. 9 Whitefish (8-2) at No. 5 Frenchtown (9-1), Friday
The Bulldogs went on the road to knock off Laurel 27-20, earning the right to face the Broncs as both look to end long finals appearance droughts. Whitefish last played for a title in 2015, when it won its second championship, while Frenchtown hasn’t been to the final since winning the 2009 crown.
Junior Luke Dalen, who ran for three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ quarterfinal win, has 745 yards and 18 TDs, joining with senior Cole Moses (900 yards, eight TDs) as a dynamic duo in the backfield. Senior RB Cole Johnson leads Frenchtown with 1,182 yards and 13 touchdowns, while senior DL Henry Griffin (16.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks) leads a defense that allows just 11.3 points per game (No. 2 in Class A).
Class B
Lincoln County (8-2) at No. 4 Manhattan (10-0), Saturday
These teams haven’t met since the 2019 state final, when the Lions beat Manhattan 20-6. The Tigers have been to the championship game three times since, winning in 2020 and finished second in 2023 and 2024. Senior QB Rogan Lytle has amassed 2,059 total yards and 29 touchdowns to lead Lincoln County, while Manhattan relies on a stingy defense that has given up just a Class B-low 10.6 points per game.
No. 10 Three Forks (9-1) at No. 8 Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua (11-0), Saturday
The Wolves are in the semifinals for the first time in program history, while the Scotties haven’t reached a state final since 1986, so one long-suffering fan base will get its wish. Three Forks junior QB Kanon Reichman is one of the state’s top two-way threats, throwing for 2,268 yards and 28 touchdowns while running for 1,422 yards and 17 scores. He’s countered by Glasgow senior QB Khye Gamas, who has 2,601 total yards and 32 touchdowns.
