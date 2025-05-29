Adidas Signs NIL Deals With Eight High School Basketball Recruits
According to On3's Nick Schultz, eight athletes with locations ranging from Arizona, California, Georgia, Ohio, Texas and Washington have signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals with sporting goods giant Adidas which are set to take affect during the next high school basketball season.
The eight athletes now on board are rising junior guard Kaleena Smith from Ontario Christian High School and rising senior Adam Oumiddoch from Overtime Elite, who have already signed their agreements with Adidas.
Top 2026 boys basketball recruits such as Grayson (Georgia) five-star shooting guard Caleb Holt, Overtime Elite five-star point guard Tay Kinney, and five-star small forward Anthony Thompson are on board. On the girls' side, five-star power forward Oliviyah Edwards and five-star shooting guard Kate Harpring have also signed their NIL agreements with Adidas. Five-star rising junior guard Bruce Branch III, out of Perry High School in Arizona has also agreed to the deal.
The new crew of athletes are part of Adidas’ plan to support young athletes with resources, opportunities and a platform to reach their full potential. Additionally, the company is further investing in the NIL space after making multiple splashes last year.
Holt, is rated as the No. 5 ranked player in the nation, the No. 2 shooting guard, and the No. 1 overall ranked player in the state of Georgia for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports. Holt has had heavy interest from Houston and Kentucky as well as already taken an official visit to Ole Miss.
Thompson, is rated as the No. 11 ranked player in the nation, the No. 3 small forward, and the No. 1 overall ranked player in the state of Ohio for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports. Thompson is currently hearing from Auburn, BYU, Georgetown, Indiana, Kansas, and several others.
Branch, is rated as the No. 10 ranked player in the nation, the No. 5 small forward, and the No. 2 overall ranked player in the state of Arizona for the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports. He is currently holding offers from Arizona State, California, Fresno State, Houston, Indiana, Kansas State, Louisville, and several others.
Kinney, is rated as the No. 16 ranked player in the nation, the No. 4 point guard, and the No. 2 overall ranked player in the state of Georgia for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports. Kinney is hearing from Alabama, Arkansas, Louisville, Oregon, Purdue, and several others.
Harpring, is rated as the No. 2 ranked player in the nation, the No. 1 point guard, and the No. 1 overall ranked player in the state of Georgia for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports. She currently holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa, LSU, and several others.
