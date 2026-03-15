CIF State Girls Open Division Championship Live Update: No. 3 Ontario Christian vs. No. 4 Archbishop Mitty

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a matchup all girls basketball fans throughout the country anticipated, Archibishop Mitty hopes to get a giant goralla lifted from its shoulders when it meets Ontario Christian in the CIF State Open Division championship Saturday at Golden 1 Center.

Mitty won its sixth straight Northern California Open Division title on Tuesday with a lopsided win over Clovis West but goes after its very first state Open title. The Monarchs, led by McDonald's All-American and two-time High School On SI Player of the Year McKenna Woliczko, have lost four straight Open Division title games, once to Sierra Canyon and three times to Etiwanda.

In 2020, the Monarchs also qualified for the state's pnnacle game, but the pandemic wipe out the state-title game.

Ontario Christian (33-2) also won the Southern California regional with a lopsided win over Sage Hill, and hopes to beat the Monarchs for the second time this season.

If it’s anything like the first meeting between the teams, a 96-87 double-overtime win for Ontario Christian on Jan. 10 in the premier game of the Kay Yow Showcase at Mater Dei-Santa Ana, the fans will be in for a treat.

In that one, Ontario Christian’s Kaleena Smith, the nation’s top junior recruit, went for 50 points — the fourth time she’s gone for at least 50 — including her team’s final 11 in the second overtime to outlast the Monarchs, who led 73-61 with 4:08 left in regulation.

Smith, a 5-6 guard, also had four steals and made 9 of 10 free throws, where OC won the game, making 23 of 25 (92%) and Mitty was 16-for-28 (57%). That was only the fourth game back for Woliczko, coming off a torn ACL, but she had 25 points and 15 rebounds, while teammates Ze’ni Patterson (five three-pointers) added 21 points and Maliya Hunter and Devin Cosgriff added 13 apiece.

The teams split two meetings last year. Mitty is making its state record 17th appearance in the state finals — it qualified in 2020 but the games were concealed due to the pandemic — and has won six state titles, but none at the Open Division, losing the last four consecutively. Ontario Christian, which also features top sophomore recruit, 5-11 forward Tatiana Griffin, is making its state-finals debut.

An hour before the game, Tarek Fattal reported that Ontario Christian's star freshman, 6-foot guard Chloe Jenkins, averaging 14.7 points and a team-best 11.3 rebounds per game, will miss the game due to concussion protocols.

First quarter

Kaboom: Ontario Christian comes out hot. Dani Robinson with a three-pointer while being fouled for 4-0 lead and Kaleena Smith follows with another three-pointer. The Nights open up 10-3 lead. 4:15 1Q.

Mitty fights back: A 12-1 run, started with a 3-pointer by Emma Cook puts Mitty up 15-11. But Ontario closes with buckets from Tatianna Griffin and Dani Robinson. Tied after 1, 15-15.

Second quarter