Arkansas bound Darius Acuff MVP of high-scoring 2025 Iverson Classic
Allen Iverson himself would have and likely still is proud.
The 2025 Iverson Classic All-American Game in his honor lived up to all the offensive hoopla as Team Loyalty outlasted Team Honor 164-151 Saturday at the Hampton Coliseum in Virgina as Arkansas signee Darius Acuff scored a game-high 32 points and handed out a game-high 11 assists in the ninth annual event.
The 6-foot-2 point guard from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), ranked the 10th best player overall in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports, made 14 of 23 shots including a couple of three-pointers leading nine Team Loyalty players in double figures.
All nine Team Honor players scored in double figures, led by Iowa State bound Jamarion Batemon, a 6-3 guard from Milwaukee Academy of Science (Wis.), who had 27 points.
The game featured 14 lead changes and 12 ties and a remarkable 96 points scored by Team Loyalty in the second and third quarters alone.
Michigan State-bound 6-7 forward Cam Ward (Largo, Md.) had 23 points and nine rebounds for Team Loyalty, while teammate Chris Cenac Jr., a 6-10 center from Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) headed to Houston, contributed 20 pints and a game-high 15 rebounds.
Other double-digit scorers for the winners were Westminister Academy (Fort Lauderdale) guard Alex Loyd, a Florida commit, with 20 points, Auburn-bound Kaden Magwood (Combine Academy, Charlotte, N.C.) and Georgia signee Jacob Wilkins (Grayson, Loganville, Ga.), with 16 points apiece, and Georgia Tech bound Sylia Mouhamed (15 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks), a 6-10 post from Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.).
Backing up Batemon were Houston-bound Kingston Flemings (26 points, seven rebounds, nine assists), of Brennan (San Antonio), and Syracuse bound Kiyan Anthony (25 points), of Long Island Lutheran, who was MVP of the Jordan-Brand game and son of former NBA standout Carmelo Anthony.