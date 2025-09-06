Bishop Gorman Earns Interesting Forfeit After Chaos Ensues
One of the top high school football teams in the country was well on its way to another victory when a wild scene broke out on the field, according to Alex Wright of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Bishop Gorman High School, ranked third in the nation by High School on SI, was declared the winners via forfeit after players from Lone Peak who were on the sidelines came on the field.
Pushing and shoving ensued, and officials declared the game over. The Gaels built a commanding 35-14 halftime lead over Lone Peak, one of the top teams from Utah.
Bishop Gorman Took Command Early
Maika Eugenio tossed four first half touchdown passes, including one with just five seconds left before the break to Massiah Mingo.
Coming into the night, Bishop Gorman had not allowed a point through two games. The Gaels rolled past Centennial in league play in Week 1, 52-0, and bested Kahuku last week in Hawaii, 38-0.
Lone Peak was 3-0 after picking up wins over Crimson Cliffs, Oreom and Timpview, with the closest game being a 34-21 victory over Orem.